Handlebars helper for rendering partials.

Install with npm

npm i handlebars-helper-partial --save

Usage

var helper = require ( 'handlebars-helper-partial' );

Handlebars example

var handlebars = require ( 'handlebars' ); var helper = require ( 'handlebars-helper-partial' )(handlebars); handlebars.registerHelper( 'partial' , helper); handlebars.registerPartial( 'button' , '<button>{{text}}</button>' ); handlebars.compile( '{{partial "button"}}' )({ text : 'Click me!' });

Pass a specific context to the partial:

handlebars.compile( '{{partial "button" a.b.c}}' )({ a : { b : c: { text : 'Click me!' }}});

Related projects

handlebars-helpers: 120+ Handlebars helpers in ~20 categories, for Assemble, YUI, Ghost or any Handlebars project. Includes helpers like {{i18}}, {{markdown}}, {{relative}}, {{extend}}, {{moment}}, and so on.

template-helpers: Generic JavaScript helpers that can be used with any template engine. Handlebars, Lo-Dash, Underscore, or any engine that supports helper functions.

