Handlebars helper for rendering partials.
npm i handlebars-helper-partial --save
var helper = require('handlebars-helper-partial');
var handlebars = require('handlebars');
// 1. pass your instance of handlebars
var helper = require('handlebars-helper-partial')(handlebars);
// 2. register the helper, name it whatever you want
handlebars.registerHelper('partial', helper);
// 3. register some partials
handlebars.registerPartial('button', '<button>{{text}}</button>');
// 4. use in templates
handlebars.compile('{{partial "button"}}')({text: 'Click me!'});
//=> '<button>Click me!</button>'
Pass a specific context to the partial:
handlebars.compile('{{partial "button" a.b.c}}')({a: {b: c: {text: 'Click me!'}}});
//=> '<button>Click me!</button>'
