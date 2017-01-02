A helper to master time! Combining the powers of Assemble, Handlebars.js and Moment.js. This helper leverages Moment.js to provide ultimate control over manipulating time and dates in your templates.

Quickstart

Install the helper:

npm i handlebars-helper-moment --save-dev

Now add the helper to Assemble's options:

assemble: { options : { helpers : [ 'handlebars-helper-moment' , 'foo/*.js' ] } }

Options

The moment.js lib has plenty of features and options, these examples are just the tip of the iceberg of what moment.js can do.

Tips

Remember that:

\{{moment method=null}} means moment().method() , and

means , and \{{moment somedate method="something"}} means moment(somedate).method("something") .

Also, the handlebars syntax does not allow you pass certain values (like arrays and objects) directly from the tag, so you may need to use YAML frontmatter or supply JSON/YAML data to run those.

Usage Examples

Optional YAML Front Matter

YAML front matter is not required, but we'll use it hear to supply our example data for purposes of demonstration:

--- example: < %= new Date (" Sun Jun 30 2011 01:53:23 GMT + 0300 ( EEST )") %> exampletextdate: 'Sun, 30 Jun 2012 11:19:15 +0300' inputformats: ["ddd, DD MMM YYYY HH:mm:ss ZZ", "MMMM YYYY"] daysadd: days: 5 timeago: years: 5 duration: hours: 2 minutes: 33} --- Unix timestamp of now \{{moment}}

Results in:

1372599296756

Current time with formatting

\{{moment format="HH:mm:ss"}}

Results in:

16 :34 :56

Specific time with formatting

\{{moment example format="HH:mm:ss"}}

Results in:

01 :53 :23

\{{moment unixtimestamp format="HH:mm:ss"}}

Results in:

19 :17 :56

\{{moment example format="dddd, DD MMMM YYYY HH:mm:ss ZZ"}}

Results in:

Sunday, 30 June 2013 01 :53:23 +0300

Language support

\{{moment example lang="fi" format="dddd, DD MMMM YYYY HH:mm:ss ZZ"}}

Results in:

sunnuntai, 30 kesäkuu 2013 01 :53:23 +0300

Is the added date valid?

\{{moment example isValid=null}}

Results in:

true

Input as a string, with defined format

\{{moment [exampletextdate,"ddd, DD MMM YYYY HH:mm:ss ZZ"] format="MMMM YYYY"}}

Results in:

June 2013

Multiple formats

When multiple formats are used, moment.js attempts to use the "correct" one

\{{moment [exampletextdate,formats] format="MMMM YYYY"}}

Results in:

June 2013

\{{moment example UTC=null format="dddd, DD MMMM YYYY HH:mm:ss ZZ"}}

Results in:

Saturday, 29 June 2013 22 :53:23 +0000

Getters and setters

Example: get week of year, depends on lang (see moment.js documentation for more details)

The week number in Finland is \{{moment example lang="fi" week=null}}

Results in:

The week number in Finland is 26

See the moment.js/manipulating documentation for more details.

add days

\{{moment example format="dddd"}}-\{{moment example add=daysadd format="dddd"}}

Results in:

subtract years

\{{moment example subtract=timeago format="YYYY"}}-\{{moment example format="YYYY"}}

Results in:

2008 -2013

startOf month

\{{moment example startOf="month" format="dddd, DD MMMM YYYY HH:mm:ss ZZ"}}

Results in:

Saturday, 01 June 2013 00 :00:00 +0300

endOf week

\{{moment example endOf="week" format="dddd, DD MMMM YYYY HH:mm:ss ZZ"}}

Results in:

Saturday, 06 July 2013 23 :59:59 +0300

Time from now

After this page is rendered, the week will end \{{moment endOf="week" fromNow=null}}

Results in:

After this page is rendered, the week will end in 6 days

Time from X

This helper was coded \{{moment from=example}}

Results in:

This helper was coded in 15 hours

Calendar time

The coding started \{{moment example calendar=null}}

Results in:

The coding started Today at 1 :53 AM

Diff

The difference between those two moments is \{{moment diff=example}}

Results in:

The difference between those two moments is 52893769

Days in Month

This month has \{{moment daysInMonth=null}} days

Results in:

This month has 30 days

Days in Month

This month has \{{moment daysInMonth=null}} days

Results in:

This month has 30 days

Duration, with humanization

The event will last \{{duration duration humanize=null}}

Results in:

The event will last 3 hours

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Author

Mikko Tapionlinna

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Mikko Tapionlinna, contributors. Released under the MIT license

This file was generated on Sunday, May 4, 2014.