handlebars-helper-minify

by helpers
0.1.3 (see all)

{{minify}} handlebars helper, for minification of HTML with html-minifier.

Categories

Readme

{{minify}} NPM version

{{minify}} handlebars helper, for minification of HTML with html-minifier.

This helper depends on and extends js-beautify. Please visit and star that project to show your support.

Quickstart

In the root of your project, run the following in the command line:

npm i handlebars-helper-minify --save-dev

Options

All options from js-beautify are available in this helper, as well as a few custom options that were specially created for this helper. The helper comes with some sensible defaults (in the humble opinion of the helper creator), but it's easy to customize them if you need to. Here are are two (convenient) ways to set options:

  • options object: pass an options object to the helper as a parameter. E.g. {{#minify opts.obj}}.
  • options hash: this is an easy way to set options on the helper, and it also gives you granular control over how the helper renders content.
  • Gruntfile: if you use both Grunt and Assemble, you can define options in the Assemble task options of your project's Gruntfile.

options hash

By design, options define here will override options defined anywhere else. This approach also provides granular control over options, allowing you to defined different options on multiple instances of the helper in the same file.

Example:

{{#minify removeComments="true"}}
  {{> header }}
{{/minify}}
{{#minify removeEmptyElements="true"}}
  {{> body }}
{{/minify}}
{{#minify removeComments="true"}}
  {{> footer }}
{{/minify}}

"assemble" task options

The helper can be used without Grunt or Assemble. But if you happen to use these two awesome tools you can define options for the helper in your Gruntfile in the minify sub-options for Assemble:

grunt.initConfig({
  assemble: {
    options: {
      minify: {
        removeAttributeQuotes: false
      }
    },
    files: {}
  }
});

Options defined in the Assemble task can be viewed as custom "global" defaults, which can be overridden by options defined in the options hash.

option defaults

{
  collapseBooleanAttributes: false,
  collapseWhitespace: true,
  removeAttributeQuotes: false,
  removeCDATASectionsFromCDATA: false,
  removeComments: false,
  removeCommentsFromCDATA: false,
  removeEmptyAttributes: false,
  removeEmptyElements: false,
  removeOptionalTags: false,
  removeRedundantAttributes: false,
  useShortDoctype: false
}

Example

Before

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <title>Document</title>
  </head>
  <body>

    <!-- code comment -->
    <h1>My Blog</h1>
    <h2>Post of the day</h2>

    <!-- scripts -->
    <a href="#">Read more...</a>
  </body>
</html>

After

<!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en"><head><meta charset="UTF-8"><title></title></head><body><!-- code comment --><h1>My Blog</h1><h2>Post of the day</h2><!-- scripts --><a href="#">Read more...</a></body></html>

Contributing

Please see the Contributing to Assemble guide for information on contributing to this project.

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Jon Schlinkert, contributors. Released under the MIT license

This file was generated on March 10, 2014.

