handlebars-helper-intl

by formatjs
1.0.0-rc-2 (see all)

Handlebars helpers for internationalization.

12

GitHub Stars

264

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Deprecated!
THIS PACKAGE HAS BEEN RENAMED TO: handlebars-intl

Readme

Handlebars Intl

This library provides Handlebars helpers for internationalization. The helpers provide a declarative way to format dates, numbers, and string messages with pluralization support.

This package used to be named handlebars-helper-intl.

Overview

Handlebars Intl is part of FormatJS, the docs can be found on the webiste: http://formatjs.io/handlebars/

Features

  • Display numbers with separators.
  • Display dates and times correctly.
  • Display dates relative to "now".
  • Pluralize labels in strings.
  • Support for 200+ languages.
  • Runs in the browser and Node.js.
  • Built on standards.

Example

There are many examples on the website, but here's a comprehensive one:

{{formatMessage (intlGet "messages.post.meta")
    num=post.comments.length
    ago=(formatRelative post.date)}}

var context = {
    post: {
        date    : 1422046290531,
        comments: [/*...*/]
    }
};

var intlData = {
    locales : ['en-US'],
    messages: {
        post: {
            meta: 'Posted {ago}, {num, plural, one{# comment} other{# comments}}'
        }
    }
};

var template = Handlebars.compile(/* Template source above */);

var html = template(context, {
    data: {intl: intlData}
});

This example would render: "Posted 3 days ago, 1,000 comments" to the html variable. The post.meta message is written in the industry standard ICU Message syntax, which you can also learn about on the FormatJS website.

Contribute

Let's make Handlebars Intl and FormatJS better! If you're interested in helping, all contributions are welcome and appreciated. Handlebars Intl is just one of many packages that make up the FormatJS suite of packages, and you can contribute to any/all of them, including the Format JS website itself.

Check out the Contributing document for the details. Thanks!

License

This software is free to use under the Yahoo! Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.

