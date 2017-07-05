openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hd

handlebars-delimiters

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.0 (see all)

Custom delimiters, for Handlebars templates.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

handlebars-delimiters NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Custom delimiters, for Handlebars templates.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save handlebars-delimiters

Release history

v1.0.0

  • breaking changes: the .escapeDelims method was renamed to .escape
  • adds a .replace method that replaces delimiters and returns a string

Usage

var delimiters = require('handlebars-delimiters');
var Handlebars = require('handlebars');

/**
 * Before
 */

var a = Handlebars.compile('{{ name }}<%= name %>')({name: 'Jon'});
console.log(a);
//=> 'Jon<%= name %>'

/**
 * After
 */

// Pass your instance of Handlebars and define custom delimiters
delimiters(Handlebars, ['<%=', '%>']);
var b = Handlebars.compile('{{ name }}<%= name %>')({name: 'Jon'});
console.log(b);
//=> '{{ name }}Jon'

API

Params

  • Handlebars {Object}
  • delimiters {Array}: Array with open and close delimiters, like ['<%', '%>']
  • returns {undefined}

Example

var delimiters = require('handlebars-delimiters');
var handlebars = require('handlebars');
delimiters(handlebars, ['<%', '%>']);
// you can now use handlebars as usual, but with the new delimiters

.replace

Replace or delimiters in the given string.

Params

  • str {String}: String with handlebars to replace or escape.
  • source {String}: The delimiters regex source string to conver to a regular expression.
  • escape {Boolean}: If true, replacements are escaped with a double-slash.
  • returns {String}

Example

var replaced = delimiters.replace(str, ['<%=', '%>']);

.escape

Escape handlebars delimiters in the given string.

Params

  • str {String}: String with handlebars to replace or escape.
  • returns {String}

Example

var escaped = delimiters.escape(str);

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
6jonschlinkert
4KingMario
2AdamMcCormick

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on July 05, 2017.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial