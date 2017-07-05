Custom delimiters, for Handlebars templates.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save handlebars-delimiters
.escapeDelims method was renamed to
.escape
.replace method that replaces delimiters and returns a string
var delimiters = require('handlebars-delimiters');
var Handlebars = require('handlebars');
/**
* Before
*/
var a = Handlebars.compile('{{ name }}<%= name %>')({name: 'Jon'});
console.log(a);
//=> 'Jon<%= name %>'
/**
* After
*/
// Pass your instance of Handlebars and define custom delimiters
delimiters(Handlebars, ['<%=', '%>']);
var b = Handlebars.compile('{{ name }}<%= name %>')({name: 'Jon'});
console.log(b);
//=> '{{ name }}Jon'
Params
Handlebars {Object}
delimiters {Array}: Array with open and close delimiters, like
['<%', '%>']
returns {undefined}
Example
var delimiters = require('handlebars-delimiters');
var handlebars = require('handlebars');
delimiters(handlebars, ['<%', '%>']);
// you can now use handlebars as usual, but with the new delimiters
Replace or delimiters in the given string.
Params
str {String}: String with handlebars to replace or escape.
source {String}: The delimiters regex source string to conver to a regular expression.
escape {Boolean}: If true, replacements are escaped with a double-slash.
returns {String}
Example
var replaced = delimiters.replace(str, ['<%=', '%>']);
Escape handlebars delimiters in the given string.
Params
str {String}: String with handlebars to replace or escape.
returns {String}
Example
var escaped = delimiters.escape(str);
