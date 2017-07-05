Custom delimiters, for Handlebars templates.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save handlebars-delimiters

Release history

breaking changes : the .escapeDelims method was renamed to .escape

: the method was renamed to adds a .replace method that replaces delimiters and returns a string

Usage

var delimiters = require ( 'handlebars-delimiters' ); var Handlebars = require ( 'handlebars' ); var a = Handlebars.compile( '{{ name }}<%= name %>' )({ name : 'Jon' }); console .log(a); delimiters(Handlebars, [ '<%=' , '%>' ]); var b = Handlebars.compile( '{{ name }}<%= name %>' )({ name : 'Jon' }); console .log(b);

API

Params

Handlebars {Object}

delimiters {Array} : Array with open and close delimiters, like ['<%', '%>']

: Array with open and close delimiters, like returns {undefined}

Example

var delimiters = require ( 'handlebars-delimiters' ); var handlebars = require ( 'handlebars' ); delimiters(handlebars, [ '<%' , '%>' ]);

Replace or delimiters in the given string.

Params

str {String} : String with handlebars to replace or escape.

: String with handlebars to replace or escape. source {String} : The delimiters regex source string to conver to a regular expression.

: The delimiters regex source string to conver to a regular expression. escape {Boolean} : If true, replacements are escaped with a double-slash.

: If true, replacements are escaped with a double-slash. returns {String}

Example

var replaced = delimiters.replace(str, [ '<%=' , '%>' ]);

Escape handlebars delimiters in the given string.

Params

str {String} : String with handlebars to replace or escape.

: String with handlebars to replace or escape. returns {String}

Example

var escaped = delimiters.escape(str);

About

