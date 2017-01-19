Adds Handlebars support to brunch.

Usage

Install the plugin via npm with npm install --save-dev handlebars-brunch .

Or, do manual install:

Add "handlebars-brunch": "x.y.z" to package.json of your brunch app. Pick a plugin version that corresponds to your minor (y) brunch version.

If you want to use git version of plugin, add "handlebars-brunch": "git+https://github.com/brunch/handlebars-brunch.git" .

Options

If customization is needed or desired, settings can be modified in your brunch config file (such as brunch-config.js ):

overrides : (Function) No default. This function will receive the handlebars object which you can use to override Handlebar's public API

: (Function) No default. This function will receive the object which you can use to override Handlebar's public API include : (Object) Handlebars javascript include file options. runtime : (Boolean) Default true . Runtime if true or full compiler if false. amd : (Boolean) Default false . If true, include the AMD version of the handlebars file. enabled : (Boolean) Default true . If false, do not automatically include any handlebars file.

: (Object) Handlebars javascript include file options. pathReplace : (RegExp) Default /^.*templates\// . Sets the regular expression applied against the source file path to create the module name. Matched characters are removed.

: (RegExp) Default . Sets the regular expression applied against the source file path to create the module name. Matched characters are removed. namespace : (String or Function) No default. Defines a global namespace to bind templates to. If a function is provided, the path of each source file is provided as an argument and the function should return a string specifying the namespace that template should be attached to. Segmented namespaces such as JST.Templates are supported.

: (String or Function) No default. Defines a global namespace to bind templates to. If a function is provided, the path of each source file is provided as an argument and the function should return a string specifying the namespace that template should be attached to. Segmented namespaces such as are supported. locals: (Object) {} . Data for static templates.

Configuration example:

exports.config = { plugins : { handlebars : { overrides : handlebars => { handlebars.JavaScriptCompiler.prototype.nameLookup = ( parent, name, type ) => { } }, include : { runtime : false }, pathReplace : /0^/ , locals : { } } } }

Static compilation example

Put your static content into app/assets/your_name.hbs .

Content of file your_name.hbs :

< html lang = "en" > < title > {{title}} </ title >

In config define locals :

exports.config = { plugins : { handlebars : { locals : { title : 'Brunch is awesome!' } } } }

Output file content will be placed in public/your_name.html .

Content of your_name.html :

< html lang = "en" > < title > Brunch is awesome! </ title >

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2012-2017 Paul Miller (http://paulmillr.com) & Elan Shanker

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.