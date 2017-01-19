Adds Handlebars support to brunch.
Install the plugin via npm with
npm install --save-dev handlebars-brunch.
Or, do manual install:
"handlebars-brunch": "x.y.z" to
package.json of your brunch app. Pick a plugin version that corresponds to your minor (y) brunch version.
"handlebars-brunch": "git+https://github.com/brunch/handlebars-brunch.git".
If customization is needed or desired, settings can be modified in your brunch
config file (such as
brunch-config.js):
handlebars object which you can use to override Handlebar's public API
true. Runtime if true or full compiler if false.
false. If true, include the AMD version of the handlebars file.
true. If false, do not automatically include any handlebars file.
/^.*templates\//. Sets the regular expression applied against the source file path to create the module name. Matched characters are removed.
JST.Templates are supported.
{}. Data for static templates.
Configuration example:
exports.config = {
// ...
plugins: {
handlebars: {
overrides: handlebars => {
handlebars.JavaScriptCompiler.prototype.nameLookup = (parent, name, type) => {
// Your custom nameLookup method.
}
},
include: {
runtime: false // include the full compiler javascript
},
pathReplace: /0^/, // match nothing, use full file path for module name
locals: {
// static data
}
}
}
}
Static compilation example
Put your static content into
app/assets/your_name.hbs.
Content of file
your_name.hbs:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<title>{{title}}</title>
In config define
locals:
exports.config = {
// ...
plugins: {
handlebars: {
locals: {
title: 'Brunch is awesome!'
}
}
}
// ...
}
Output file content will be placed in
public/your_name.html.
Content of
your_name.html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<title>Brunch is awesome!</title>
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2012-2017 Paul Miller (http://paulmillr.com) & Elan Shanker
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.