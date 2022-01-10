openbase logo
handlebars

by handlebars-lang
4.7.7 (see all)

Minimal templating on steroids.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.7M

GitHub Stars

16.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

192

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js HTML Templating Engine

Reviews

Average Rating

4.1/5
Top Feedback

Top Feedback

Readme

Travis Build Status Appveyor Build Status Selenium Test Status

Handlebars.js

Handlebars.js is an extension to the Mustache templating language created by Chris Wanstrath. Handlebars.js and Mustache are both logicless templating languages that keep the view and the code separated like we all know they should be.

Checkout the official Handlebars docs site at https://handlebarsjs.com/ and the live demo at http://tryhandlebarsjs.com/.

Installing

See our installation documentation.

Usage

In general, the syntax of Handlebars.js templates is a superset of Mustache templates. For basic syntax, check out the Mustache manpage.

Once you have a template, use the Handlebars.compile method to compile the template into a function. The generated function takes a context argument, which will be used to render the template.

var source = "<p>Hello, my name is {{name}}. I am from {{hometown}}. I have " +
             "{{kids.length}} kids:</p>" +
             "<ul>{{#kids}}<li>{{name}} is {{age}}</li>{{/kids}}</ul>";
var template = Handlebars.compile(source);

var data = { "name": "Alan", "hometown": "Somewhere, TX",
             "kids": [{"name": "Jimmy", "age": "12"}, {"name": "Sally", "age": "4"}]};
var result = template(data);

// Would render:
// <p>Hello, my name is Alan. I am from Somewhere, TX. I have 2 kids:</p>
// <ul>
//   <li>Jimmy is 12</li>
//   <li>Sally is 4</li>
// </ul>

Full documentation and more examples are at handlebarsjs.com.

Precompiling Templates

Handlebars allows templates to be precompiled and included as javascript code rather than the handlebars template allowing for faster startup time. Full details are located here.

Differences Between Handlebars.js and Mustache

Handlebars.js adds a couple of additional features to make writing templates easier and also changes a tiny detail of how partials work.

Block expressions have the same syntax as mustache sections but should not be confused with one another. Sections are akin to an implicit each or with statement depending on the input data and helpers are explicit pieces of code that are free to implement whatever behavior they like. The mustache spec defines the exact behavior of sections. In the case of name conflicts, helpers are given priority.

Compatibility

There are a few Mustache behaviors that Handlebars does not implement.

  • Handlebars deviates from Mustache slightly in that it does not perform recursive lookup by default. The compile time compat flag must be set to enable this functionality. Users should note that there is a performance cost for enabling this flag. The exact cost varies by template, but it's recommended that performance sensitive operations should avoid this mode and instead opt for explicit path references.
  • The optional Mustache-style lambdas are not supported. Instead Handlebars provides its own lambda resolution that follows the behaviors of helpers.
  • Alternative delimiters are not supported.

Supported Environments

Handlebars has been designed to work in any ECMAScript 3 environment. This includes

  • Node.js
  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Safari 5+
  • Opera 11+
  • IE 6+

Older versions and other runtimes are likely to work but have not been formally tested. The compiler requires JSON.stringify to be implemented natively or via a polyfill. If using the precompiler this is not necessary.

Selenium Test Status

Performance

In a rough performance test, precompiled Handlebars.js templates (in the original version of Handlebars.js) rendered in about half the time of Mustache templates. It would be a shame if it were any other way, since they were precompiled, but the difference in architecture does have some big performance advantages. Justin Marney, a.k.a. gotascii, confirmed that with an independent test. The rewritten Handlebars (current version) is faster than the old version, with many performance tests being 5 to 7 times faster than the Mustache equivalent.

Upgrading

See release-notes.md for upgrade notes.

Known Issues

See FAQ.md for known issues and common pitfalls.

Handlebars in the Wild

  • Assemble, by @jonschlinkert and @doowb, is a static site generator that uses Handlebars.js as its template engine.
  • Cory, by @leo, is another tiny static site generator
  • CoSchedule An editorial calendar for WordPress that uses Handlebars.js
  • dashbars A modern helper library for Handlebars.js.
  • Ember.js makes Handlebars.js the primary way to structure your views, also with automatic data binding support.
  • Ghost Just a blogging platform.
  • handlebars_assets: A Rails Asset Pipeline gem from Les Hill (@leshill).
  • handlebars-helpers is an extensive library with 100+ handlebars helpers.
  • handlebars-layouts is a set of helpers which implement extendible and embeddable layout blocks as seen in other popular templating languages.
  • hbs: An Express.js view engine adapter for Handlebars.js, from Don Park.
  • koa-hbs: koa generator based renderer for Handlebars.js.
  • jblotus created http://tryhandlebarsjs.com for anyone who would like to try out Handlebars.js in their browser.
  • jQuery plugin: allows you to use Handlebars.js with jQuery.
  • Lumbar provides easy module-based template management for handlebars projects.
  • Marionette.Handlebars adds support for Handlebars and Mustache templates to Marionette.
  • sammy.js by Aaron Quint, a.k.a. quirkey, supports Handlebars.js as one of its template plugins.
  • SproutCore uses Handlebars.js as its main templating engine, extending it with automatic data binding support.
  • YUI implements a port of handlebars
  • Swag by @elving is a growing collection of helpers for handlebars.js. Give your handlebars.js templates some swag son!
  • DOMBars is a DOM-based templating engine built on the Handlebars parser and runtime DEPRECATED
  • promised-handlebars is a wrapper for Handlebars that allows helpers to return Promises.
  • just-handlebars-helpers A fully tested lightweight package with common Handlebars helpers.

External Resources

Have a project using Handlebars? Send us a pull request!

License

Handlebars.js is released under the MIT license.

100
Rohit 42 Ratings68 Reviews
Full-Stack Developer
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I used handlebars only once in my life, it was a client-side rendered app. I needed somewhat of a template to generate list form data and writing the entire element generation was consuming too much of line, these modules were using some different approach. I liked it, it was very easy and simple to use. not only it reduced my code but also it was quick. nowadays I might not use it because of other tools out there but I will never forget it

0
ankit9905102 Ratings85 Reviews
5 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I have used this template engine very recently and i found it as a very useful , excellent template engine which is very easy to learn and work with and it has a very great documentation which is easily understandable , for new users it is very very easy to kick start with . It is used for rendering pages on server side using express. Amazing package to work with . Highly recommended.

0
Robi46 Ratings39 Reviews
Python Developer, ♥ automation, scripting and BOTS.
10 months ago
Easy to Use

Ive used hbs / handlebars in my templated sites , it is super easy to use and has decent documentation and support , but in my opinion there are better templating languages to use in 2021, not that i have anything against it , dont get me wrong , it does have an easy learning curve and fast implementation but you can use react / vue to do things it does better.

0
rajamcasoftIndia43 Ratings45 Reviews
9 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

An excellent template engine which is very useful alternate to jade type engine. But it has more features and we can even write looping and decision controls in the template itself. It is very easy to integrate those who were used to work in html. Directly in the html page we can change this as a template and simply compile in our server side code.

0
Abhijith Vijayan~/ India / Kerala91 Ratings78 Reviews
npx abhijithvijayan
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I prefer this templating engine to pug. Handlebarjs is relatively closer to html than any other templating solutions out there. The documentation itself is world class. I typically use this when I need to render out some email templates to the user through server side rendering if I am not looking for react based server side rendering solutions.

0

