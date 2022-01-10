Handlebars.js is an extension to the Mustache templating language created by Chris Wanstrath. Handlebars.js and Mustache are both logicless templating languages that keep the view and the code separated like we all know they should be.
Checkout the official Handlebars docs site at https://handlebarsjs.com/ and the live demo at http://tryhandlebarsjs.com/.
See our installation documentation.
In general, the syntax of Handlebars.js templates is a superset of Mustache templates. For basic syntax, check out the Mustache manpage.
Once you have a template, use the
Handlebars.compile method to compile
the template into a function. The generated function takes a context
argument, which will be used to render the template.
var source = "<p>Hello, my name is {{name}}. I am from {{hometown}}. I have " +
"{{kids.length}} kids:</p>" +
"<ul>{{#kids}}<li>{{name}} is {{age}}</li>{{/kids}}</ul>";
var template = Handlebars.compile(source);
var data = { "name": "Alan", "hometown": "Somewhere, TX",
"kids": [{"name": "Jimmy", "age": "12"}, {"name": "Sally", "age": "4"}]};
var result = template(data);
// Would render:
// <p>Hello, my name is Alan. I am from Somewhere, TX. I have 2 kids:</p>
// <ul>
// <li>Jimmy is 12</li>
// <li>Sally is 4</li>
// </ul>
Full documentation and more examples are at handlebarsjs.com.
Handlebars allows templates to be precompiled and included as javascript code rather than the handlebars template allowing for faster startup time. Full details are located here.
Handlebars.js adds a couple of additional features to make writing templates easier and also changes a tiny detail of how partials work.
Block expressions have the same syntax as mustache sections but should not be confused with one another. Sections are akin to an implicit
each or
with statement depending on the input data and helpers are explicit pieces of code that are free to implement whatever behavior they like. The mustache spec defines the exact behavior of sections. In the case of name conflicts, helpers are given priority.
There are a few Mustache behaviors that Handlebars does not implement.
compat flag must be set to enable this functionality. Users should note that there is a performance cost for enabling this flag. The exact cost varies by template, but it's recommended that performance sensitive operations should avoid this mode and instead opt for explicit path references.
Handlebars has been designed to work in any ECMAScript 3 environment. This includes
Older versions and other runtimes are likely to work but have not been formally
tested. The compiler requires
JSON.stringify to be implemented natively or via a polyfill. If using the precompiler this is not necessary.
In a rough performance test, precompiled Handlebars.js templates (in the original version of Handlebars.js) rendered in about half the time of Mustache templates. It would be a shame if it were any other way, since they were precompiled, but the difference in architecture does have some big performance advantages. Justin Marney, a.k.a. gotascii, confirmed that with an independent test. The rewritten Handlebars (current version) is faster than the old version, with many performance tests being 5 to 7 times faster than the Mustache equivalent.
See release-notes.md for upgrade notes.
See FAQ.md for known issues and common pitfalls.
Have a project using Handlebars? Send us a pull request!
Handlebars.js is released under the MIT license.
I used handlebars only once in my life, it was a client-side rendered app. I needed somewhat of a template to generate list form data and writing the entire element generation was consuming too much of line, these modules were using some different approach. I liked it, it was very easy and simple to use. not only it reduced my code but also it was quick. nowadays I might not use it because of other tools out there but I will never forget it
I have used this template engine very recently and i found it as a very useful , excellent template engine which is very easy to learn and work with and it has a very great documentation which is easily understandable , for new users it is very very easy to kick start with . It is used for rendering pages on server side using express. Amazing package to work with . Highly recommended.
Ive used hbs / handlebars in my templated sites , it is super easy to use and has decent documentation and support , but in my opinion there are better templating languages to use in 2021, not that i have anything against it , dont get me wrong , it does have an easy learning curve and fast implementation but you can use react / vue to do things it does better.
An excellent template engine which is very useful alternate to jade type engine. But it has more features and we can even write looping and decision controls in the template itself. It is very easy to integrate those who were used to work in html. Directly in the html page we can change this as a template and simply compile in our server side code.
I prefer this templating engine to pug. Handlebarjs is relatively closer to html than any other templating solutions out there. The documentation itself is world class. I typically use this when I need to render out some email templates to the user through server side rendering if I am not looking for react based server side rendering solutions.