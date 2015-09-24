openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
han

handjs

by David Catuhe
1.3.11 (see all)

Hand.js is a polyfill for supporting pointer events on every browser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

323

GitHub Stars

181

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Hand.js

Starting in September 2012, Microsoft proposed a specification for unifying touch, pen and mouse events called pointer events.

Modern browsers are not yet all supporting it right. Only Internet Explorer 10+ and Microsoft Edge support it.

Hand.js is a polyfill that will allow you to write your code about touch only once even if the browser does not support pointer events.

Write once, use it everywhere! Don't bother with mouse and touch events. Pointer events are here for you.

You can find a test page right here: http://www.catuhe.com/msdn/handjs/index.html

Hand.js supports the following;

  • Works on IE9+, Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari
  • Support for:
  • pointerdown
  • pointermove
  • pointerup
  • pointercancel
  • pointerenter
  • pointerleave
  • pointerout
  • pointerover
  • Fallback to mouse
  • CSS analysis to support touch-action:none (can be disabled with HANDJS.doNotProcessCSS = true; )
  • Seamless integration into your pages

You can also find a complete blog about hand.js: http://blogs.msdn.com/b/eternalcoding/archive/2013/01/16/hand-js-a-polyfill-for-supporting-pointer-events-on-every-browser.aspx

Another article about pointer events and hand.js: http://blogs.msdn.com/b/davrous/archive/2013/02/20/handling-touch-in-your-html5-apps-thanks-to-the-pointer-events-of-ie10-and-windows-8.aspx

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial