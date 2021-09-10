Upgraders, please read the release notes.

Handbrake-js is Handbrake (v1.3.3) for node.js. It aspires to provide a lean and stable foundation for building video transcoding software in node.js.

HandBrake is a tool for converting video from nearly any format to a selection of modern, widely supported codecs. It can process most common multimedia files and any DVD or BluRay sources that do not contain any copy protection.

Outputs:

File Containers: .MP4(.M4V) and .MKV

Video Encoders: H.264(x264), H.265(x265) MPEG-4 and MPEG-2 (libav), VP8 (libvpx) and Theora(libtheora)

Audio Encoders: AAC, CoreAudio AAC/HE-AAC (OS X Only), MP3, Flac, AC3, or Vorbis

Audio Pass-thru: AC-3, DTS, DTS-HD, AAC and MP3 tracks

Compatible Platforms

Tested on Mac OSX, Ubuntu 14, Windows XP, Windows 7 and Windows 8.1.

Ubuntu 14.04 notice: Transcoding to MP4 fails on Ubuntu since 14.04 for this reason.

Installation

System Requirements

Just node.js. On Mac and Windows, every else is installed automatically. However on Linux, you must install HandbrakeCLI manually with these commands:

sudo add -apt-repository sudo apt- get update -qq sudo apt- get install -qq handbrake-cli

As a library

Move into your project directory then run:

$ npm install handbrake-js --save

Mac / Linux users may need to run with sudo .

Now you can begin encoding from your app.

const hbjs = require ( 'handbrake-js' ) hbjs.spawn({ input : 'something.avi' , output : 'something.m4v' }) .on( 'error' , err => { }) .on( 'progress' , progress => { console .log( 'Percent complete: %s, ETA: %s' , progress.percentComplete, progress.eta ) })

As a command-line app

From any directory run the following:

$ npm install -g handbrake-js

Mac / Linux users may need to run with sudo .

Now, you can call handbrake as you would HandbrakeCLI, using all the usual options. By default, just statistics are output, passing --verbose prints the raw HandbrakeCLI output. This command will transcode an AVI to the more universal H.264 (mp4):

$ handbrake --input 'some episode.avi' --output 'some episode.mp4' --preset Normal Task % done FPS Avg FPS ETA Encoding 1.07 131.76 158.12 00h21m11s

API Reference

Handbrake for node.js.

Example

const hbjs = require ( 'handbrake-js' )

Spawns a HandbrakeCLI process with the supplied options, returning an instance of Handbrake on which you can listen for events.

Kind: static method of handbrake-js

Param Type Description [options] object Options to pass directly to HandbrakeCLI [options.HandbrakeCLIPath] string Override the built-in HandbrakeCLI binary path.

Example

const hbjs = require ( 'handbrake-js' ) const options = { input : 'something.avi' , output : 'something.mp4' , preset : 'Normal' , rotate : 1 } hbjs.spawn(options) .on( 'error' , console .error) .on( 'output' , console .log)

Runs HandbrakeCLI with the supplied options calling the supplied callback on completion. The exec method is best suited for short duration tasks where you can wait until completion for the output.

Kind: static method of handbrake-js

Param Type Description options Object Options to pass directly to HandbrakeCLI [options.HandbrakeCLIPath] string Override the built-in HandbrakeCLI binary path. [onComplete] function If passed, onComplete(err, stdout, stderr) will be called on completion, stdout and stderr being strings containing the HandbrakeCLI output.

Example

const hbjs = require ( 'handbrake-js' ) hbjs.exec({ preset-list: true }, function ( err, stdout, stderr ) { if (err) throw err console .log(stdout) })

hbjs.run(options) ⇒ Promise

Identical to hbjs.exec except it returns a promise, rather than invoke a callback. Use this when you don't need the progress events reported by hbjs.spawn . Fulfils with an object containing the output in two properties: stdout and stderr .

Kind: static method of handbrake-js

Param Type Description options Object Options to pass directly to HandbrakeCLI [options.HandbrakeCLIPath] string Override the built-in HandbrakeCLI binary path.

Example

const hbjs = require ( 'handbrake-js' ) async function start ( ) { const result = await hbjs.run({ version : true }) console .log(result.stdout) } start().catch( console .error)

A handle on the HandbrakeCLI process. Emits events you can monitor to track progress. An instance of this class is returned by spawn.

Kind: inner class of handbrake-js

Extends: EventEmitter

Emits: start , begin , progress , output , error , end , complete , cancelled

handbrake.output : string

A string containing all handbrakeCLI output

Kind: instance property of Handbrake



handbrake.options : object

a copy of the options passed to spawn

Kind: instance property of Handbrake



All operational errors are emitted via the error event.

Kind: instance enum of Handbrake

Properties

Name Default Description VALIDATION ValidationError Thrown if you accidentally set identical input and output paths (which would clobber the input file), forget to specifiy an output path and other validation errors. INVALID_INPUT InvalidInput Thrown when the input file specified does not appear to be a video file. INVALID_PRESET InvalidPreset Thrown when an invalid preset is specified. OTHER Other Thrown if Handbrake crashes. NOT_FOUND HandbrakeCLINotFound Thrown if the installed HandbrakeCLI binary has gone missing.

Cancel the encode, kill the underlying HandbrakeCLI process then emit a cancelled event.

Kind: instance method of Handbrake



Fired as HandbrakeCLI is launched. Nothing has happened yet.

Kind: event emitted by Handbrake



Fired when encoding begins. If you're expecting an encode and this never fired, something went wrong.

Kind: event emitted by Handbrake



Fired at regular intervals passing a progress object.

Kind: event emitted by Handbrake

Param Type Description progress object details of encode progress progress.taskNumber number current task index progress.taskCount number total tasks in the queue progress.percentComplete number percent complete progress.fps number Frames per second progress.avgFps number Average frames per second progress.eta string Estimated time until completion progress.task string Task description, either "Encoding" or "Muxing"

Kind: event emitted by Handbrake

Param Type Description output string An aggregate of stdout and stderr output from the underlying HandbrakeCLI process.

Kind: event emitted by Handbrake

Param Type Description error Error All operational exceptions are delivered via this event. error.name eError The unique error identifier error.message string Error description error.errno string The HandbrakeCLI return code

Fired on successful completion of an encoding task. Always follows a begin event, with some progress in between.

Kind: event emitted by Handbrake



Fired when HandbrakeCLI exited cleanly. This does not necessarily mean your encode completed as planned..

Kind: event emitted by Handbrake



If .cancel() was called, this event is emitted once the underlying HandbrakeCLI process has closed.

Kind: event emitted by Handbrake

