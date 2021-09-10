Upgraders, please read the release notes.
Handbrake-js is Handbrake (v1.3.3) for node.js. It aspires to provide a lean and stable foundation for building video transcoding software in node.js.
HandBrake is a tool for converting video from nearly any format to a selection of modern, widely supported codecs. It can process most common multimedia files and any DVD or BluRay sources that do not contain any copy protection.
Outputs:
Tested on Mac OSX, Ubuntu 14, Windows XP, Windows 7 and Windows 8.1.
Ubuntu 14.04 notice: Transcoding to MP4 fails on Ubuntu since 14.04 for this reason.
Just node.js. On Mac and Windows, every else is installed automatically. However on Linux, you must install HandbrakeCLI manually with these commands:
sudo add-apt-repository --yes ppa:stebbins/handbrake-releases
sudo apt-get update -qq
sudo apt-get install -qq handbrake-cli
Move into your project directory then run:
$ npm install handbrake-js --save
Mac / Linux users may need to run with
sudo.
Now you can begin encoding from your app.
const hbjs = require('handbrake-js')
hbjs.spawn({ input: 'something.avi', output: 'something.m4v' })
.on('error', err => {
// invalid user input, no video found etc
})
.on('progress', progress => {
console.log(
'Percent complete: %s, ETA: %s',
progress.percentComplete,
progress.eta
)
})
From any directory run the following:
$ npm install -g handbrake-js
Mac / Linux users may need to run with
sudo.
Now, you can call
handbrake as you would HandbrakeCLI, using all the usual options. By default, just statistics are output, passing
--verbose prints the raw HandbrakeCLI output. This command will transcode an AVI to the more universal H.264 (mp4):
$ handbrake --input 'some episode.avi' --output 'some episode.mp4' --preset Normal
Task % done FPS Avg FPS ETA
Encoding 1.07 131.76 158.12 00h21m11s
Handbrake for node.js.
Example
const hbjs = require('handbrake-js')
Handbrake
Spawns a HandbrakeCLI process with the supplied options, returning an instance of
Handbrake on which you can listen for events.
Kind: static method of
handbrake-js
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[options]
object
|Options to pass directly to HandbrakeCLI
|[options.HandbrakeCLIPath]
string
|Override the built-in
HandbrakeCLI binary path.
Example
const hbjs = require('handbrake-js')
const options = {
input: 'something.avi',
output: 'something.mp4',
preset: 'Normal',
rotate: 1
}
hbjs.spawn(options)
.on('error', console.error)
.on('output', console.log)
Runs HandbrakeCLI with the supplied options calling the supplied callback on completion. The exec method is best suited for short duration tasks where you can wait until completion for the output.
Kind: static method of
handbrake-js
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options to pass directly to HandbrakeCLI
|[options.HandbrakeCLIPath]
string
|Override the built-in
HandbrakeCLI binary path.
|[onComplete]
function
|If passed,
onComplete(err, stdout, stderr) will be called on completion,
stdout and
stderr being strings containing the HandbrakeCLI output.
Example
const hbjs = require('handbrake-js')
hbjs.exec({ preset-list: true }, function(err, stdout, stderr){
if (err) throw err
console.log(stdout)
})
Promise
Identical to
hbjs.exec except it returns a promise, rather than invoke a callback. Use this when you don't need the progress events reported by
hbjs.spawn. Fulfils with an object containing the output in two properties:
stdout and
stderr.
Kind: static method of
handbrake-js
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options to pass directly to HandbrakeCLI
|[options.HandbrakeCLIPath]
string
|Override the built-in
HandbrakeCLI binary path.
Example
const hbjs = require('handbrake-js')
async function start () {
const result = await hbjs.run({ version: true })
console.log(result.stdout)
// prints 'HandBrake 1.3.0'
}
start().catch(console.error)
EventEmitter
A handle on the HandbrakeCLI process. Emits events you can monitor to track progress. An instance of this class is returned by spawn.
Kind: inner class of
handbrake-js
Extends:
EventEmitter
Emits:
start,
begin,
progress,
output,
error,
end,
complete,
cancelled
EventEmitter
string
A
string containing all handbrakeCLI output
Kind: instance property of
Handbrake
object
a copy of the options passed to spawn
Kind: instance property of
Handbrake
All operational errors are emitted via the error event.
Kind: instance enum of
Handbrake
Properties
|Name
|Default
|Description
|VALIDATION
ValidationError
|Thrown if you accidentally set identical input and output paths (which would clobber the input file), forget to specifiy an output path and other validation errors.
|INVALID_INPUT
InvalidInput
|Thrown when the input file specified does not appear to be a video file.
|INVALID_PRESET
InvalidPreset
|Thrown when an invalid preset is specified.
|OTHER
Other
|Thrown if Handbrake crashes.
|NOT_FOUND
HandbrakeCLINotFound
|Thrown if the installed HandbrakeCLI binary has gone missing.
Cancel the encode, kill the underlying HandbrakeCLI process then emit a
cancelled event.
Kind: instance method of
Handbrake
Fired as HandbrakeCLI is launched. Nothing has happened yet.
Kind: event emitted by
Handbrake
Fired when encoding begins. If you're expecting an encode and this never fired, something went wrong.
Kind: event emitted by
Handbrake
Fired at regular intervals passing a
progress object.
Kind: event emitted by
Handbrake
|Param
|Type
|Description
|progress
object
|details of encode progress
|progress.taskNumber
number
|current task index
|progress.taskCount
number
|total tasks in the queue
|progress.percentComplete
number
|percent complete
|progress.fps
number
|Frames per second
|progress.avgFps
number
|Average frames per second
|progress.eta
string
|Estimated time until completion
|progress.task
string
|Task description, either "Encoding" or "Muxing"
Kind: event emitted by
Handbrake
|Param
|Type
|Description
|output
string
|An aggregate of
stdout and
stderr output from the underlying HandbrakeCLI process.
Kind: event emitted by
Handbrake
|Param
|Type
|Description
|error
Error
|All operational exceptions are delivered via this event.
|error.name
eError
|The unique error identifier
|error.message
string
|Error description
|error.errno
string
|The HandbrakeCLI return code
Fired on successful completion of an encoding task. Always follows a begin event, with some progress in between.
Kind: event emitted by
Handbrake
Fired when HandbrakeCLI exited cleanly. This does not necessarily mean your encode completed as planned..
Kind: event emitted by
Handbrake
If
.cancel() was called, this event is emitted once the underlying HandbrakeCLI process has closed.
Kind: event emitted by
Handbrake
