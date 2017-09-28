Javascript Hash Array Mapped Trie
The hash array mapped trie is a persistent map data structure with good lookup and update performance. This library provides an immutable map with an API that resembles ES6's
Map.
var hamt = require('hamt');
// Keys can be any string and the map can store any value.
var h = hamt.empty
.set('key', 'value')
.set('object', { prop: 1 })
.set('falsy', null);
h.size === 0
h.has('key') === true
h.has('falsy') === true
h.get('key') === 'value'
// Iteration
for (let [key, value] of h)
console.log(key, value);
Array.from(h.values()) === [{ prop: 1 }, 'value'], null];
// The data structure is fully immutable
var h2 = h.delete('key');
h2.get('key') === undefined
h.get('key') === 'value'
Benchmarks show that this library performs well, even as the size of the map becomes very large. Check out Hamt+ if you want support for additional features such as custom key types and transient mutation.
Source code is in
hamt.js and generated from
lib/hamt.js. The library supports node, AMD, and use as a global.
$ npm install hamt
var hamt = require('hamt');
var h = hamt.empty.set('key', 'value');
...
requirejs.config({
paths: {
'hamt': 'path/to/hamt/lib/hamt'
}
});
require(['hamt'], function(hamt) {
var h = hamt.empty.set('key', 'value');
...
});
Hamt provides a method chaining interface and free functions for updating and querying the map. Both APIs provide identical functionality, but the free functions are designed for binding and composition, while the method chaining API is more legible and more Javascripty.
HAMTs are is persistent, so operations always return a modified copy of the map instead of alterting the original.
Most update and lookup methods have two versions: one that takes a key and uses an internal hash function to compute its hash, and a version that takes a custom computed hash value.
var h = hamt.empty.set('key', 'value');
var h2 = hamt.empty.setHash(5, 'key', 'value');
h.get('key') === 'value'
h2.getHash(5, 'key') === 'value'
If using a custom hash, you must only use the
*Hash variant of functions to interact with the map.
// Because the internally computed hash of `key` is not `5`, a direct
// look will not work.
h2.get('key') === undefined
// You must use `getHash` with the same hash value originally passed in.
h2.getHash(5, 'key') === 'value'
hamt.empty
An empty map.
hamt.isMap(value)
Is
value a map?
hamt.isEmpty(map)
map.isEmpty()
Is a map empty?
This is the correct method to check if a map is empty. Direct comparisons to
hamt.empty will not work.
Returns
false if
map is not a map.
hamt.count(map)
map.count()
map.size
Get number of elements in
map.
map - Hamt map.
hamt.empty.count() === 0;
hamt.empty.set('a', 3).count() === 1;
hamt.empty.set('a', 3).set('b', 3).size === 2;
hamt.get(key, map)
map.get(key)
Lookup the value for
key in
map.
key - String key.
map - Hamt map.
var h = hamt.empty.set('key', 'value');
h.get('key') === 'value'
hamt.get('key', k) === 'value'
h.get('no such key') === undefined
hamt.getHash(hash, key, map)
map.getHash(hash, key)
Same as
get but uses a custom hash value.
hamt.tryGet(alt, key, map)
map.tryGet(alt, key)
Same as
get but returns
alt if no value for
key exists.
alt - Value returned if no such key exists in the map.
key - String key.
map - Hamt map.
hamt.has(key, map)
map.has(key)
Does an entry for
key exist in
map?
key - String key.
map - Hamt map.
var h = hamt.empty.set('key', 'value');
h.has('key') === true
h.has('no such key') === false
hamt.tryGetHash(alt, hash, key, map)
map.tryGetHash(alt, hash, key)
Same as
tryGet but uses a custom hash value.
hamt.set(key, value, map)
map.set(key, value)
Set the value for
key in
map.
value - Value to store. Hamt supports all value types, including: literals, objects, falsy values, null, and undefined. Keep in mind that only the map data structure itself is guaranteed to be immutable. Using immutable values is recommended but not required.
key - String key.
map - Hamt map.
Returns a new map with the value set. Does not alter the original.
var h = hamt.empty
.set('key', 'value');
.set('key2', 'value2');
var h2 = h.set('key3', 'value3');
h2.get('key') === 'value'
h2.get('key2') === 'value2'
h2.get('key3') === 'value3'
// original `h` was not modified
h.get('key') === 'value'
h.get('key2') === 'value2'
h.get('key3') === undefined
hamt.setHash(hash, key, value, map)
map.setHash(hash, key, value)
Same as
set but uses a custom hash value.
hamt.modify(f, key, map)
map.modify(key, f)
Update the value stored for
key in
map.
f - Function mapping current value to new value. If no current value exists,
f is invoked with no arguments.
key - String key.
map - Hamt map.
Returns a new map with the modified value. Does not alter the original.
var h = hamt.empty
.set('i', 2);
var h2 = h.modify('i', x => x * x);
h2.get('i') === 4
h.get('i') === 2
h2.count() === 1
h.count() === 1
// Operate on value that does not exist
var h3 = h.modify('new', x => {
if (x === undefined) {
return 10;
}
return -x;
});
h3.get('new') === 10
h3.count() === 2
hamt.modifyHash(f, hash, key, map)
map.modifyHash(hash, key, f)
Same as
modify but uses a custom hash value.
hamt.modifyValue(f, defaultValue, key, map)
map.modifyValue(key, f, defaultValue)
Similar to
modify, but invokes
f with
defaultValue if no value exists in
map for
key.
hamt.modifyValueHash(f, defaultValue, hash, key, map)
map.modifyValueHash(hash, key, f, defaultValue)
Same as
modifyValue but uses a custom hash value.
hamt.remove(key, map)
map.remove(key)
map.delete(key)
Remove
key from
map.
key - String key.
map - Hamt map.
Returns a new map with the value removed. Does not alter the original.
var h = hamt.empty
.set('a', 1)
.set('b', 2)
.set('c', 3);
var h2 = h.remove('b');
h2.count() === 2;
h2.get('a') === 1
h2.get('b') === undefined
h2.get('c') === 3
hamt.removeHash(hash, key, map)
map.removeHash(hash, key)
map.deleteHash(hash, key)
Same as
remove but uses a custom hash value.
hamt.fold(f, z, map)
map.fold(f, z)
Fold over the map, accumulating result value.
f - Function invoked with accumulated value, current value, and current key.
z - Initial value.
map - Hamt map.
Order is not guaranteed.
var max = hamt.fold.bind(null,
(acc, value, key) => Math.max(acc, value),
0);
max(hamt.empty.set('key', 3).set('key', 4)) === 4;
hamt.entries(map)
map.entries()
Get a Javascript iterator to all key value pairs in
map.
map - Hamt map.
Order is not guaranteed.
Array.from(hamt.empty.entries()) === [];
Array.from(hamt.empty.set('a', 3).entries()) === [['a', 3]];
Array.from(hamt.empty.set('a', 3).set('b', 3).entries()) === [['a', 3], ['b', 3]];
You can also iterated directly over a map with ES6:
const h = hamt.empty.set('a', 3).set('b', 3);
for (let [key, value] of h)
...
Array.from(h) === [['a', 3], ['b', 3]];
hamt.key(map)
map.keys()
Get a Javascript iterator to all keys in
map.
map - Hamt map.
Order is not guaranteed.
Array.from(hamt.empty.keys()) === [];
Array.from(hamt.empty.set('a', 3).keys()) === ['a'];
Array.from(hamt.empty.set('a', 3).set('b', 3).keys()) === ['a', 'b'];
hamt.values(map)
map.values()
Get a Javascript iterator to all values in
map.
map - Hamt map.
Order is not guaranteed. Duplicate entries may exist.
Array.from(hamt.empty.values()) === [];
Array.from(hamt.empty.set('a', 3).values()) === [3];
Array.from(hamt.empty.set('a', 3).values('b', 3).values()) === [3, 3];
hamt.forEach(f, map)
map.forEach(f)
Invoke function
f for each value in the map.
f - Function invoked with
(value, key, map).
map - Hamt map.
Order is not guaranteed.
Any contributions to Hamt are welcome. Feel free to open an issue if you run into problems or have a suggested improvement.
To develop Hamt, fork the repo and install the development node packages:
cd hamt
$ npm install
The source is written in ES6 and lives in
lib/hamt.js. Gulp and Bable are used to translate the ES6 code to an ES5 distribution found in
hamt.js. To start the compiler:
$ gulp default
Tests are written in Mocha and found in
tests\*. To run the tests:
$ mocha tests
Code originally based on exclipy's Haskell port.