ham

hammock

by Tommy Messbauer
3.0.1 (see all)

Node.js mock http object library for http req / res

Downloads/wk

244

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hammock. Build Status

Node.js mock / polyfill http object library for http req / res.

Motivation

Polyfill req / res for testing w/o http or for code generation from an existing site. Since the purpose of this lib is mock req/res for testing, you probably want this as a dev dependency. I think I've used it in a production app for something like SSR or something, but it was unusual!!!

Install Node (0.10+)

This includes new releases (e.g. 0.10, 0.11, 0.12, iojs, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11)

npm install hammock --save-dev

OR 

yarn add hammock --dev

Install - Node (0.8 compatibility)

Hammock v3 breaks backwards compatibility for node 0.8 which will not affect the vast majority of users. For those still using 0.8, use major version 2.

npm install hammock@^2.2.0 --save-dev

OR 

yarn add hammock@v2.2.0 --dev

Example

/* Should consider migrating to a factory so that people don't have to guess whether to use new or not */
var MockRequest = require('hammock').Request,
    MockResponse = require('hammock').Response;

/* Most This is most helpful for GET requests.  In future, it would be nice to polyfill body parsing events. */
var req = new MockRequest({
        url: '/foo',
        headers: { host: 'localhost', bar: 'baz' },
        method: 'GET'
    }),
    res = new MockResponse();

res.on('end', function(err, data) {
     console.log(data.statusCode);
     console.log(util.inspect(data.headers));
     console.log(data.body);
});

/* Using pipeline-router / director syntax here, but this should be simple with express. */
var router = RouterFactory.create({ /* options */ });
router.dispatch(req, res);

