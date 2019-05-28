A JavaScript library for detecting touch gestures.
npm install --save hammerjs
or
yarn add hammerjs
or
https://cdnjs.com/libraries/hammer.js/
hammer.js has a quick start option for gestures it already recognizes.
// Get a reference to an element.
var square = document.querySelector('.square');
// Create an instance of Hammer with the reference.
var hammer = new Hammer(square);
// Subscribe to a quick start event: press, tap, or doubletap.
// For a full list of quick start events, read the documentation.
hammer.on('press', function(e) {
e.target.classList.toggle('expand');
console.log("You're pressing me!");
console.log(e);
});
If you want to recognize your own gestures, such as
tripletap, then you'll have to use these steps:
// Get a reference to an element.
var square = document.querySelector('.square');
// Create a manager to manage the element.
var manager = new Hammer.Manager(square);
// Create a recognizer.
var TripleTap = new Hammer.Tap({
event: 'tripletap',
taps: 3
});
// Add the recognizer to the manager.
manager.add(TripleTap);
// Subscribe to the event.
manager.on('tripletap', function(e) {
e.target.classList.toggle('expand');
console.log("You're triple tapping me!");
console.log(e);
});
For further information regarding hammer.js, please read our documentation.
Feel encouraged to report issues or submit pull requests. When you're ready to do either, read our contribution guidelines. If you're looking for another form of contribution, we love help answering questions on our slack channel.