Emulate multi-touch input on your desktop. Triggers touch events as
specified by W3C. Press the
shift key to pinch and rotate!
Download the script from this repo, via Bower:
bower install hammer-touchemulator
or NPM:
npm install hammer-touchemulator
Include the javascript file, and call the
Emulator() function before any other libraries that do something with the
touch input. It will set some fake properties to spoof the touch detection of some libraries, and triggers
touchstart,
touchmove and
touchend events on the mouse target.
<script src="touch-emulator.js"></script>
<script> TouchEmulator(); </script>
function log(ev) {
console.log(ev);
}
document.body.addEventListener('touchstart', log, false);
document.body.addEventListener('touchmove', log, false);
document.body.addEventListener('touchend', log, false);
Also, the script includes polyfills for
document.createTouch and
document.createTouchList.
It listens to the
mousedown,
mousemove and
mouseup events, and translates them to touch events. If the mouseevent
has the
shiftKey property to
true, it enables multi-touch.
The script also prevents the following mouse events on the page:
mousedown,
mouseenter,
mouseleave,
mousemove,
mouseout,
mouseover and
mouseup.
The script has been tested with the w3c web platform tests and passes all tests, except these;
Event
javascript:!function(a){var b=a.createElement("script");b.onload=function(){TouchEmulator()},b.src="//cdn.rawgit.com/hammerjs/touchemulator/0.0.2/touch-emulator.js",a.body.appendChild(b)}(document);
Change the css properties of the rendered touches.
The distance between the two touch points when entering the multi-touch zone.