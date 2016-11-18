openbase logo
hjl

haml-jsx-loader

by Dan Hassin
1.0.2 (see all)

Inline Haml with JSX

Overview

50

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Haml ❤️ JSX

With this webpack loader you can inline HAML in JSX by putting it between delimeters, (~ and ~) by default.

Use {...} to embed javascript into the HAML, just like JSX.

render() {
  return (~
    #content
      .column.sidebar
        %Sidebar(property={value}
                 onSelect={() => ...})
        
      .column.main
        %h2 Welcome to our site!
        %p {info}
  ~);
}

Installation

npm install haml-jsx-loader --save-dev

Add it to your webpack.config:

...
module: {
  loaders: [
    // Make sure 'haml-jsx' is last!
    { test: /\.js$/, loaders: ['babel', 'haml-jsx'], ... },

    // Works with hot module replacement:
    { test: /\.js$/, loaders: ['react-hot', 'babel', 'haml-jsx'], ... },
  ]
},
...

If you want to use your own delimiters, load haml-jsx with a query passing them in.

'haml-jsx?open=(@&close=@)'

Use

Examples & features

One-line HAML:

const icon = (~ %i.fa.fa-github ~);

Multi-line attributeutes

const text = (~
  %textarea(name="message"
            placeholder="Your message here..."
            defaultValue={this.props.message})
~)

const text = (~
  %textarea(
    name="message"
    placeholder="Your message here..."
    defaultValue={this.props.message}
  )
~)

Nested (~ ~):

const menu = (~
  #menu
    {items.map((item) => (~ %Item(key={item.id} item={item}) ~))}
~)

Super-easy spacing control between elements with > and <, following this syntax:

const backText = (~
  %p.lead
    Click
    %a(href="/")> here
    to go back.
~)

Use . for a div, even when there is no class or id, instead of having to use %div:

const divs = (~
  .
    .one-div
    .two-div#with-id
    .
      #three-div
      .(class="four-div")
~);

Spreading props in the tag is supported:

const props = { href:"http://google.com", target:"_blank" }
const link = (~
  %a({...props} alt="Link") {linkTitle}
~);

Notes

  • Use double quotes, not single quotes in property lists
  • You may use class=, className= is no longer required
  • Use HTML-style, not Ruby-style, attribute lists: %tag(key="val" key2={val2}), not %tag{key: "val"}

