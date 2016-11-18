Haml ❤️ JSX

With this webpack loader you can inline HAML in JSX by putting it between delimeters, (~ and ~) by default.

Use {...} to embed javascript into the HAML, just like JSX.

render() { return (~ #content .column.sidebar %Sidebar(property={value} onSelect={() => ...}) .column.main %h2 Welcome to our site! %p {info} ~); }

Installation

npm install haml-jsx-loader --save-dev

Add it to your webpack.config :

... module: { loaders : [ { test : /\.js$/ , loaders : [ 'babel' , 'haml-jsx' ], ... }, { test : /\.js$/ , loaders : [ 'react-hot' , 'babel' , 'haml-jsx' ], ... }, ] }, ...

If you want to use your own delimiters, load haml-jsx with a query passing them in.

'haml-jsx?open=(@&close=@)'

Use

Examples & features

One-line HAML:

const icon = (~ %i.fa.fa-github ~);

Multi-line attributeutes

const text = (~ %textarea(name= "message" placeholder= "Your message here..." defaultValue={ this .props.message}) ~) const text = (~ %textarea( name= "message" placeholder= "Your message here..." defaultValue={ this .props.message} ) ~)

Nested (~ ~) :

const menu = (~ #menu {items.map( ( item ) => (~ %Item(key={item.id} item={item}) ~))} ~)

Super-easy spacing control between elements with > and < , following this syntax:

const backText = (~ %p.lead Click %a(href= "/" )> here to go back. ~)

Use . for a div , even when there is no class or id, instead of having to use %div :

const divs = (~ . .one-div .two-div# with -id . #three-div .( class = "four-div" ) ~);

Spreading props in the tag is supported:

const props = { href : "http://google.com" , target : "_blank" } const link = (~ %a({...props} alt= "Link" ) {linkTitle} ~);

Notes