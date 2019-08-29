Halogenium

A collection of loading spinners with React.js based on halogen. Now supports React.js 15.0+ (16.0+ too!) and Safari.

Browser Support

IE 10+ ✔ Chrome 4.0+ ✔ Firefox 16.0+ ✔ Opera 15.0+ ✔ Safari 4.0+ ✔ Edge 12+

Demo & Examples

Live demo: kirilldanshin.github.io/halogenium

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install gulp dev

Then open localhost:9999 in a browser.

Installation

The easiest way to use halogenium is to install it from NPM and import it.

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/halogenium.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install styled-components halogenium --save

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { PulseLoader } from 'halogenium' ; export default class Example extends Component { render() { return ( < PulseLoader color = "#26A65B" size = "16px" margin = "4px" /> ); } }

Loaders