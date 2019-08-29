A collection of loading spinners with React.js based on halogen. Now supports React.js 15.0+ (16.0+ too!) and Safari.
|IE 10+ ✔
|Chrome 4.0+ ✔
|Firefox 16.0+ ✔
|Opera 15.0+ ✔
|Safari 4.0+ ✔
|Edge 12+
Live demo: kirilldanshin.github.io/halogenium
To build the examples locally, run:
npm install
gulp dev
Then open
localhost:9999 in a browser.
The easiest way to use
halogenium is to install it from NPM and import it.
You can also use the standalone build by including
dist/halogenium.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.
npm install styled-components halogenium --save
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { PulseLoader } from 'halogenium';
export default class Example extends Component {
render() {
return (
<PulseLoader color="#26A65B" size="16px" margin="4px"/>
);
}
}