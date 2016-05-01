Halogen

A collection of loading spinners with React.js.

React 0.14+ Use halogen 0.2

React 0.12+ Use halogen 0.1

Demo & Examples

Live demo: yuanyan.github.io/halogen

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install gulp dev

Then open localhost:9999 in a browser.

Installation

The easiest way to use halogen is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/halogen.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install halogen --save

Usage

var Loader = require ( 'halogen/PulseLoader' ); var Example = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < Loader color = "#26A65B" size = "16px" margin = "4px" /> ); } });

Loaders

PulseLoader

RotateLoader

BeatLoader

RiseLoader

SyncLoader

GridLoader

ClipLoader

FadeLoader

ScaleLoader

SquareLoader

PacmanLoader

SkewLoader

RingLoader

MoonLoader

DotLoader

BounceLoader

Browser Support