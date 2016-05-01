A collection of loading spinners with React.js.
halogen 0.2
halogen 0.1
Live demo: yuanyan.github.io/halogen
To build the examples locally, run:
npm install
gulp dev
Then open
localhost:9999 in a browser.
The easiest way to use
halogen is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, etc).
You can also use the standalone build by including
dist/halogen.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.
npm install halogen --save
var Loader = require('halogen/PulseLoader');
var Example = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
<Loader color="#26A65B" size="16px" margin="4px"/>
);
}
});
|IE 10+ ✔
|Chrome 4.0+ ✔
|Firefox 16.0+ ✔
|Opera 15.0+ ✔
|Safari 4.0+ ✔