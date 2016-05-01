openbase logo
hal

halogen

by 元彦
0.2.0 (see all)

A collection of loading spinners with React.js

Readme

Halogen npm version

Pair on this

A collection of loading spinners with React.js.

  • React 0.14+ Use halogen 0.2
  • React 0.12+ Use halogen 0.1

Demo & Examples

Live demo: yuanyan.github.io/halogen

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install
gulp dev

Then open localhost:9999 in a browser.

Installation

The easiest way to use halogen is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/halogen.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install halogen --save

Usage

var Loader = require('halogen/PulseLoader');
var Example = React.createClass({
  render: function() {
    return (
      <Loader color="#26A65B" size="16px" margin="4px"/>
    );
  }
});

Loaders

  • PulseLoader
  • RotateLoader
  • BeatLoader
  • RiseLoader
  • SyncLoader
  • GridLoader
  • ClipLoader
  • FadeLoader
  • ScaleLoader
  • SquareLoader
  • PacmanLoader
  • SkewLoader
  • RingLoader
  • MoonLoader
  • DotLoader
  • BounceLoader

Browser Support

IEChromeFirefoxOperaSafari
IE 10+ ✔Chrome 4.0+ ✔Firefox 16.0+ ✔Opera 15.0+ ✔Safari 4.0+ ✔

