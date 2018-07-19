ngRedux bindings for Angular UI Router - Keep your router state inside your ngRedux store.
$state
$stateParams
$ npm install redux-ui-router
ngRedux UI Router includes a reducer which is responsible for managing the current route parameters inside your store.
Include this reducer by importing it from
redux-ui-router:
import {combineReducers} from 'redux';
import {router} from 'redux-ui-router';
import myReducer from './myReducer';
const rootReducer = combineReducers({
myReducer,
router
});
export default rootReducer;
This will provide you the ability to tap into the current route parameters from
state.router. Typically route parameters would come from
$stateParams, instead you will now use
state.router to grab these parameters. This makes it easier when you derive new data from your store, or when you perform an action that requires a state parameter.
Note: This pattern will require you to enforce it yourself, there is nothing preventing you from using
$stateParams.
In a controller or selector, we can now access the state of the router:
class SomeController {
constructor($ngRedux,$scope) {
let disconnect = $ngRedux.connect(state => ({router: state.router}))(this);
...
}
}
Note: As of v0.4.0, Immutable.js is no longer used. To access router properties, use
router.currentParams[myParam] instead of
router.getIn(['currentParams', 'myParam']).
ngRedux UI Router includes several actions which mimic functionality that Angular UI Router provides. These actions should be used instead of interacting directly with
$state. These actions can be imported directly from
redux-ui-router.
This action create will trigger a $state.go in the UiRouter Middleware. Accepts a payload which matches the UI Router $state.go function.
This action create will trigger a $state.reload in the UiRouter Middleware. Accepts a payload which matches the UI Router $state.reload function.
This action create will trigger a $state.transitionTo in the UiRouter Middleware. Accepts a payload which matches the UI Router $state.transitionTo function.
ngRedux UI Router includes a middleware for performing
$state interactions based on the above actions being fired. Whenever one of the above actions is fired, the corresponding
$state function is called. For example, firing the
stateGo action will cause the middleware to perform a
$state.go function under the hood, and then inform the system that upon resolving the transition, that the action was fired.
The middleware should be used when creating your ngRedux store, this should be done as follows:
$ngReduxProvider.createStoreWith(reducers, [
'myOtherMiddleware',
'ngUiRouterMiddleware',
thunk,
logger
]);
For additional information, refer to the ngRedux documentation.
ngReudx UI Router provides a listener which taps into Angular UI Router's
$stateChangeStart,
$locationChangeSuccess,
$stateChangeError, and
$stateNotFound events. The listener is responsible for firing actions whenever one of these events occur. This allows us to track the state of the router whenever it is interacted with.
This listener is in the run block of the ngReduxUiRouter module. Including it in your app module will automatically set this up to begin listening to UI Router events.
// Import Angular
import angular from 'angular';
import ngRedux from 'ng-redux';
import ngReduxUiRouter from 'redux-ui-router';
// Import Angular Components
import components from './components';
// Import Configuration
import configNgReduxProvider from './config/ng-redux';
export default angular
.module('myApp', [
ngRedux,
ngReduxUiRouter,
components
])
.config(configNgReduxProvider)
.name;
For a more complete example, take a look at the example here.
To run the example:
git clone https://github.com/neilff/redux-ui-router/
npm install
cd example
npm install
npm run start