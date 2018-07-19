ngRedux bindings for Angular UI Router - Keep your router state inside your ngRedux store.

Maintains router state inside your store

Use actions to transition your UI instead of $state

Use your store state to access route params instead of $stateParams

Getting Started

Installation

$ npm install redux-ui-router

Table of Contents

ngRedux UI Router includes a reducer which is responsible for managing the current route parameters inside your store.

Include this reducer by importing it from redux-ui-router :

import {combineReducers} from 'redux' ; import {router} from 'redux-ui-router' ; import myReducer from './myReducer' ; const rootReducer = combineReducers({ myReducer, router }); export default rootReducer;

This will provide you the ability to tap into the current route parameters from state.router . Typically route parameters would come from $stateParams , instead you will now use state.router to grab these parameters. This makes it easier when you derive new data from your store, or when you perform an action that requires a state parameter.

Note: This pattern will require you to enforce it yourself, there is nothing preventing you from using $stateParams .

In a controller or selector, we can now access the state of the router:

class SomeController { constructor ($ngRedux,$scope) { let disconnect = $ngRedux.connect( state => ({ router : state.router}))( this ); ... } }

Note: As of v0.4.0, Immutable.js is no longer used. To access router properties, use router.currentParams[myParam] instead of router.getIn(['currentParams', 'myParam']) .

ngRedux UI Router includes several actions which mimic functionality that Angular UI Router provides. These actions should be used instead of interacting directly with $state . These actions can be imported directly from redux-ui-router .

This action create will trigger a $state.go in the UiRouter Middleware. Accepts a payload which matches the UI Router $state.go function.

Documentation Reference

This action create will trigger a $state.reload in the UiRouter Middleware. Accepts a payload which matches the UI Router $state.reload function.

Documentation Reference

This action create will trigger a $state.transitionTo in the UiRouter Middleware. Accepts a payload which matches the UI Router $state.transitionTo function.

Documentation Reference

ngRedux UI Router includes a middleware for performing $state interactions based on the above actions being fired. Whenever one of the above actions is fired, the corresponding $state function is called. For example, firing the stateGo action will cause the middleware to perform a $state.go function under the hood, and then inform the system that upon resolving the transition, that the action was fired.

The middleware should be used when creating your ngRedux store, this should be done as follows:

$ngReduxProvider .createStoreWith(reducers, [ 'myOtherMiddleware' , 'ngUiRouterMiddleware' , thunk, logger ]);

For additional information, refer to the ngRedux documentation.

ngReudx UI Router provides a listener which taps into Angular UI Router's $stateChangeStart , $locationChangeSuccess , $stateChangeError , and $stateNotFound events. The listener is responsible for firing actions whenever one of these events occur. This allows us to track the state of the router whenever it is interacted with.

This listener is in the run block of the ngReduxUiRouter module. Including it in your app module will automatically set this up to begin listening to UI Router events.

// Import Angular import angular from 'angular' ; import ngRedux from 'ng-redux' ; import ngReduxUiRouter from 'redux-ui-router' ; // Import Angular Components import components from './components' ; // Import Configuration import configNgReduxProvider from './config/ng-redux' ; export default angular .module( 'myApp' , [ ngRedux, ngReduxUiRouter, components ]) .config(configNgReduxProvider) .name;

For a more complete example, take a look at the example here.

To run the example: