Markdown Style Guide, with linter and automatic fixer. ✨\ Powered by
remark.
This module saves you time in three ways:
remark plugins to manage.
hallmark fix to format markdown, wrap GitHub issues and usernames in links, autocomplete a
CHANGELOG.md following Common Changelog and more.
Lint
*.md files:
hallmark
Fix markdown files in place:
hallmark fix
Fix custom files:
hallmark fix CHANGELOG.md docs/*.md
Add new minor version or existing version to changelog, optionally without content:
hallmark cc add minor
hallmark cc add 4.2.0 --no-commits
Add
hallmark to your
package.json:
{
"name": "my-awesome-package",
"devDependencies": {
"hallmark": "^2.0.0"
},
"scripts": {
"test": "hallmark && node my-tests.js"
}
}
Markdown is then checked automatically when you run
npm test:
$ npm test
README.md:5:3
⚠️ 5:3 Found reference to undefined definition remark-lint:no-undefined-references
1 warning
package.json with a
repository property, or have a git
origin remote
- as marker for bullets of items in unordered lists (
- item)
_ as marker for emphasis (
_emphasis_)
* as marker for strong (
**strong**)
x as marker for checkboxes (
- [x] item)
--- for thematic breaks
- item)
_ content _)
>) in a blockquote
hallmark [command] [options]
Lint or fix files in the current working directory. The default command is
lint.
Options:
--ignore / -i <file>: file or glob pattern to ignore. Repeat to specify multiple (e.g.
-i a.md -i docs/*.md). Can also be configured via Package Options.
--help: print usage and exit
--version: print version and exit
--report <reporter>: see Reporters
--[no-]color: force color in report (detected by default)
--fix: backwards-compatible alias for fix command
lint [file...]
Lint markdown files. By default
hallmark includes files matching
*.md. To override this, provide one or more file arguments which can be file paths or glob patterns. Files matching
.gitignore patterns are ignored. To ignore additional files, use the
--ignore / -i option.
fix [file...]
Fix markdown files in place. The optional
file argument is the same as on
lint.
cc add <target...>
Add release(s) to
CHANGELOG.md and populate it with commits. If no
CHANGELOG.md file exists then it will be created. The
target argument must be one of:
major,
minor,
patch,
premajor,
preminor,
prepatch,
prerelease
package.json (whichever is greatest if found) and bump it
major type bumps the major version (for example
2.4.1 => 3.0.0);
minor and
patch work the same way.
premajor type bumps the version up to the next major version and down to a prerelease of that major version;
preminor and
prepatch work the same way.
prerelease type works the same as
prepatch if the current version is a non-prerelease. If the current is already a prerelease then it's simply incremented (for example
4.0.0-rc.2 to
4.0.0-rc.3).
If the (resulting) version is greater than the current version then commits will be taken from the semver-latest tag until HEAD. I.e. documenting a new release before it's git-tagged. If the version matches an existing tag then a release will be inserted at the appriopriate place, populated with commits between that version's tag and the one before it. I.e. documenting a past release after it's git-tagged. If the version equals
0.0.1 or
1.0.0 and zero versions exist, then a notice will be inserted (rather than commits) containing the text
:seedling: Initial release..
Additional options for this command:
--no-commits: create an empty release.
Multiple targets can be provided, in no particular order. For example
hallmark cc add 1.1.0 1.2.0 which acts as a shortcut for
hallmark cc add 1.1.0 && hallmark cc add 1.2.0.
Works best on a linear git history. If
hallmark encounters other tags in the commit range (which may happen if releases were made in parallel on other branches) it will stop there and not include further (older) commits.
The
cc add command also fixes markdown (both existing content and generated content) but only in
CHANGELOG.md. After you tweak the release following Common Changelog you may want to run
hallmark fix.
cc init
Create a
CHANGELOG.md from scratch. Inserts releases for every (semver-valid) git tag and then populates them with commits. If no git tags exist then the resulting
CHANGELOG.md will merely have a
# Changelog heading, without releases.
Additional options for this command:
--no-commits: create empty releases
--gte <version>: only include versions greater than or equal to this version
--lte <version>: only include versions less than or equal to this version.
You can add a
hallmark object to your
package.json with additional configuration. For example:
{
"name": "my-awesome-package",
"hallmark": {
"ignore": [
"CONTRIBUTING.md"
]
}
}
Alternatively, for use in non-node projects, place a
.hallmarkrc file in the working directory or any of its parent directories:
{
"ignore": [
"CONTRIBUTING.md"
]
}
ignore
A string or array of files to ignore. Merged with
--ignore / -i if any.
autolinkReferences
Autolink custom references like GitHub Pro does. Must be an object with a
prefix and
url (if
autolinkReferences is not set, this feature does nothing). For example, given:
{
"autolinkReferences": {
"prefix": "JIRA-",
"url": "https://example.atlassian.net/browse/JIRA-<num>"
}
}
Then
hallmark fix will transform:
### Fixed
- Prevent infinite loop (JIRA-4275)
To:
### Fixed
- Prevent infinite loop ([JIRA-4275](https://example.atlassian.net/browse/JIRA-4275))
While
hallmark lint will warn about unlinked references.
changelog
An object containing options to be passed to
remark-common-changelog:
submodules (boolean): enable experimental git submodule support. Will (upon encountering new or empty changelog entries) collect commits from submodules and list them in the changelog as
<submodule>: <message>.
validateLinks
Boolean. Set to
false to skip validating links. Useful when a markdown file uses HTML anchors, which not are not recognized as links. A temporary option until we decide whether to allow and parse those.
paddedTable
Boolean. Set to
false to keep markdown tables compact. A temporary option until we decide on and are able to lint a style (
3210a96).
toc
Boolean. Set to
false to skip generating (or replacing) a Table of Contents. A temporary option until we write a more flexible plugin (#36).
plugins
An array of extra plugins, to be applied in both lint and fix mode.
fixers
An array of extra plugins, to be applied in fix mode.
Note: this feature is likely to change (#36).
Add this heading to a markdown file:
## Table of Contents
Running
hallmark fix will then create or update a table of contents.
The default reporter is
vfile-reporter-shiny. Various other reporters are available:
To use a custom reporter first install it with npm:
npm i vfile-reporter-json --save-dev
Then pass it to
hallmark with or without options:
hallmark --report json
hallmark --report [ json --pretty ]
In the programmatic API of
hallmark (which is not documented yet) the reporter can also be disabled by passing
{ report: false } as the options.
With npm do:
npm install hallmark --save-dev
GPL-3.0 © 2018-present Vincent Weevers.