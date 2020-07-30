A "parser" for the JSON-flavour of HAL, the Hypertext Application Language (that is
application/hal+json). If you feed it an object that has
_links and
_embedded properties, as described in the HAL spec, it will make all links and embedded resource available via convenient methods. If requested, Halfred can also validate a HAL object.
For more information on HAL, see
This module works in Node.js and in the browser. It has no dependencies, the size of the browser build is 8 KB / 4 KB (non-minified/minified)
npm:
npm install halfred --save
npm install halfred --save and
require('halfred'), then browserify your module as usual.
bower install halfred --save
halfred in the global scope). If in doubt, use this build.
--require parameter and intended to be used (required) from other browserified modules, which were created with
--external halfred. This build could be used if you use browserify but do not want to bundle Halfred with your own browserify build but keep it as a separate file.
var halfred = require('halfred');
var resource = halfred.parse(object);
halfred.parse(object) returns a
Resource object. Here's what you can do with it:
allLinkArrays(): Returns an object which has an array for each link that was present in the source object. See below why each link is represented as an array.
allLinks(): Alias for
allLinkArrays
linkArray(key): Returns the array of links for the given
key, or
null if there are no links for this
key.
link(key): Returns the first element of the array of links for the given
key or
null if there are no links for this
key.
allEmbeddedResourceArrays(): Returns an object which has an array for each embedded resource that was present in the source object. See below why each embedded resource is represented as an array. Each element of any of this arrays is in turn a
Resource object.
allEmbeddedArrays(): Alias for
allEmbeddedResourceArrays()
allEmbeddedResources(): Alias for
allEmbeddedResourceArrays()
embeddedResourceArray(key): Returns the array of embedded resources for the given
key, or
null if there are no embedded resources for this
key. Each element of this arrays is in turn a
Resource object.
embeddedArray(key): Alias for
embeddedResourceArray().
embeddedResource(key): Returns the first element of the array of embedded resources for the given
key or
null if there are no embedded resources for this
key. The returend object is a
Resource object.
embedded(key): Alias for
embeddedResource(key)
original(): Returns the unmodified, original object that was parsed to this resource. This is rather uninteresting for the source object you give to the
parse method (because you probably still have a reference to the source object) but it is a convenient way to get the part of the source object that corresponds to an embedded resource.
hasCuries(): Returns
true if the resource has any CURIEs (Compact URIs).
curieArray(): Returns the array of CURIEs. Each object in the array is a link object, which means it can be templated etc. See below for the link object API.
curie(name): Returns the curie with the given name, if any. The returned object is a link object, which means it can be templated etc. See below for link object API.
reverseResolveCurie(fullUrl): Returns the compact URI for the given full URL, if any.
validationIssues(): Returns all validation issues. Validation issues are only gathered if validation has been turned on by calling
halfred.enableValidation() before calling
halfred.parse.
validation(): Alias for
validationIssues()
In addition to the methods mentioned here,
resource has all properties of the source object. This is also true for embedded
Resource objects. The non-HAL properties (that is, any property except
_links and
_embedded) are copied over to the
Resource object. This is always a shallow copy, so modifying the a non-HAL property in the
Resource object might also alter the source object and vice versa.
The
Resource object also has the properties
_links and
_embedded but they might differ from the
_links/
_embedded properties in the source object (Halfred applies some normalization to them). These are not intended to be accessed by clients directly, instead, use the provided methods to work with links and embedded resources.
Resource objects
The
Resource class is exported on the halfred object, and therefore can be extended by attaching new methods to the prototype:
var halfred = require('halfred');
halfred.Resource.prototype.followLink = function followLink(key, callback) {
var link = this.link(key);
if (link) {
return $.get(link.href, callback);
}
}
var resource = halfred.parse(object);
resource.followLink('self', function(data) {
console.log('response data', data);
});
The resource methods
allLinkArrays() and
linkArray(key) an array for each link, instead of a single object. This might seem counterintuitive. The HAL spec allows a link to be either a single link object or an array of link objects, so halfred normalizes all that are not arrays to be single element arrays. If you are sure that there is only one link for a given key, you can use
link(key) to directly get the first element from that array.
The same is true for embedded resources.
Once you have the link object, you can access the properties
href,
templated and so on (refer to the spec for details) on it. The
templated property defaults to false, if it wasn't set in the object given to
parse, all other properties described in the spec default to
null.
In some situations, it might be desirable to validate the resource you want to parse and check, if it is valid according to the HAL spec. By default, Halfred does not do validation checks. If you want to have validation checks you can enable them by calling
halfred.enableValidation(). Then after parsing a source object, call
validationIssues() on the
Resource object returned by
parse to get an array of all validation issues.
You can disable validation checks again by calling
halfred.disableValidation(). You can also call
halfred.enableValidation(true) or
halfred.enableValidation(false) to enable/disable validation.
You can use
halfred.injectLogger(logger) to inject any object that exposes the same API as
console does, that is, it needs to provide the methods
log,
warn, etc. Actually, currently only
logger.warn is used to print a deprecation warning as mandated by the Hal spec, section 5.4. If no logger is injected, the global
console object will be used. If this object does not exist, a no-op logger will be used and deprecation warnings will not be logged.
See Code of Conduct.
See CHANGELOG.
MIT