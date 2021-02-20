This is the main branch of the repo, which contains the latest stable release. For the ongoing development, see the develop branch.
Front-end framework with a built-in dark mode and full customizability using CSS variables; great for building dashboards and tools.
To learn more, go to the documentation.
The quickest way to get started with Halfmoon is by using the CDN to include the following files:
<!-- Halfmoon CSS -->
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/halfmoon@1.1.1/css/halfmoon-variables.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<!--
Or,
Use the following (no variables, supports IE11):
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/halfmoon@1.1.1/css/halfmoon.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />
-->
<!-- Halfmoon JS -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/halfmoon@1.1.1/js/halfmoon.min.js"></script>
Pleast note, the JS file should be placed at the end of the
<body> tag. Otherwise, some things may not work as expected. For example, using the
onclick="..." event to call one of Halfmoon's built-in methods will not work unless the JS file is placed at the end of the
<body> tag.
npm install halfmoon
After installation, the required CSS and JS file can be imported in the following way:
// Include CSS file
require("halfmoon/css/halfmoon-variables.min.css");
/*
Or,
Include the following (no variables, supports IE11):
require("halfmoon/css/halfmoon.min.css");
*/
// Import JS library
const halfmoon = require("halfmoon");
Please note that manual initialization is required for some components, that is, after the DOM is loaded, the following method needs to be called:
// Call this method after the DOM has been loaded
halfmoon.onDOMContentLoaded();
This initializes all of the components that require JavaScript, such as dropdowns, custom file inputs, shortcuts, etc.
In this way, Halfmoon can be used with frameworks that use the virtual DOM, such as React and Vue. For instance, in the case of Vue, the
halfmoon.onDOMContentLoaded() method would be called inside the
mounted() hook of your component.
If you are using React to call the built-in methods, such as
halfmoon.toggleSidebar(), please make sure the call is made in a way that binds the correct context. There are two ways to do this:
Using an anonymous method:
<button className="btn" type="button" onClick={() => halfmoon.toggleSidebar()}>
Using
bind:
<button className="btn" type="button" onClick={halfmoon.toggleSidebar.bind(halfmoon)}>
You can find more details in the React documentation.
You can use the starter template generator to generate boilerplates for your project. The generator takes your settings and adds the appropriate classes and defines the required containers and elements.
Once again, we recommend reading the documentation, as it contains a lot of examples to help you quickly build websites.
Halfmoon is licensed under the MIT license.
Copyright 2020, Halfmoon UI
I've used Halfmoon in several web projects (including my website), for having everything I need out of the box, with clear documentation and support for dark mode. It works fine for both simple and complex UIs. And easy to get started for people who have worked with Bootstrap.
Would have to be my favorite CSS framework (I use it on my site!!). The elements and auto darkmode rock, (and so do the docs).