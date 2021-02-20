openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hal

halfmoon

by Tahmid (Halfmoon UI)
1.1.1 (see all)

Front-end framework with a built-in dark mode and full customizability using CSS variables; great for building dashboards and tools.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

535

GitHub Stars

2.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/56
Read All Reviews
felladrin
RiversideRocks

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
2Responsive Maintainers
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

This is the main branch of the repo, which contains the latest stable release. For the ongoing development, see the develop branch.

Halfmoon

Front-end framework with a built-in dark mode and full customizability using CSS variables; great for building dashboards and tools.

  • Built-in dark mode—Halfmoon comes with a built-in, toggleable dark mode, which is one of its most important and defining features.
  • Fully customizable using CSS variables—The framework is built entirely using CSS variables (also known as CSS custom properties). There are close to 1,500 CSS variables, which means that almost everything can be customized by overriding a property, making it very easy to theme Halfmoon to fit your brand. Learn more about customization.
  • Great for building dashboards and tools—The components have a very standard look and feel to them, making them suitable for dashboards and tools. Moreover, a lot of importance is placed on components such as forms, navbars, sidebars, dropdowns, toasts, shortcuts, etc. and there are also tons of utilities available.
  • Optional JS library—Many of the components found in Halfmoon are built to work without JavaScript. However, the framework still comes with a powerful JavaScript library with no extra dependencies, such as jQuery.
  • Bootstrap like classes—The class names should be instantly familiar to anyone who has used Bootstrap.
  • Cross-browser compatibility—Fully supports almost all the browsers under the sun, including really old ones like Internet Explorer 11.

To learn more, go to the documentation.

Quickstart

The quickest way to get started with Halfmoon is by using the CDN to include the following files:

<!-- Halfmoon CSS -->
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/halfmoon@1.1.1/css/halfmoon-variables.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<!--
  Or,
  Use the following (no variables, supports IE11):
  <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/halfmoon@1.1.1/css/halfmoon.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />
-->

<!-- Halfmoon JS -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/halfmoon@1.1.1/js/halfmoon.min.js"></script>

Pleast note, the JS file should be placed at the end of the <body> tag. Otherwise, some things may not work as expected. For example, using the onclick="..." event to call one of Halfmoon's built-in methods will not work unless the JS file is placed at the end of the <body> tag.

Using npm

npm install halfmoon

After installation, the required CSS and JS file can be imported in the following way:

// Include CSS file
require("halfmoon/css/halfmoon-variables.min.css");
/*
  Or,
  Include the following (no variables, supports IE11):
  require("halfmoon/css/halfmoon.min.css");
*/

// Import JS library
const halfmoon = require("halfmoon");

Please note that manual initialization is required for some components, that is, after the DOM is loaded, the following method needs to be called:

// Call this method after the DOM has been loaded
halfmoon.onDOMContentLoaded();

This initializes all of the components that require JavaScript, such as dropdowns, custom file inputs, shortcuts, etc.

In this way, Halfmoon can be used with frameworks that use the virtual DOM, such as React and Vue. For instance, in the case of Vue, the halfmoon.onDOMContentLoaded() method would be called inside the mounted() hook of your component.

Using React

If you are using React to call the built-in methods, such as halfmoon.toggleSidebar(), please make sure the call is made in a way that binds the correct context. There are two ways to do this:

  1. Using an anonymous method: 

    <button className="btn" type="button" onClick={() => halfmoon.toggleSidebar()}>

  2. Using bind:

    <button className="btn" type="button" onClick={halfmoon.toggleSidebar.bind(halfmoon)}>

You can find more details in the React documentation.

Starter template generator

You can use the starter template generator to generate boilerplates for your project. The generator takes your settings and adds the appropriate classes and defines the required containers and elements.

Once again, we recommend reading the documentation, as it contains a lot of examples to help you quickly build websites.

License

Halfmoon is licensed under the MIT license.

Copyright 2020, Halfmoon UI

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant2
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Victor NogueiraTallinn, Estonia23 Ratings0 Reviews
Open-sourcerer, focusing on games and automation.
3 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

I've used Halfmoon in several web projects (including my website), for having everything I need out of the box, with clear documentation and support for dark mode. It works fine for both simple and complex UIs. And easy to get started for people who have worked with Bootstrap.

0
RiversideRocksUnited States3 Ratings0 Reviews
I build stuff on the internet.
December 14, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Would have to be my favorite CSS framework (I use it on my site!!). The elements and auto darkmode rock, (and so do the docs).

0
Ritvik Github54 Ratings0 Reviews
24 days ago
lazy headAccra ,Ghana4 Ratings0 Reviews
I'm a self thought programmer trying to thing out on my own,making mistakes and learning anyway. will be happy if any one included me in any project
2 months ago
Stylix58France17 Ratings0 Reviews
14 years old developper from the pain paradise.
6 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial