This is a Calendar Picker Component for React Native
The
scrollable prop was introduced in 7.0.0 and features a bi-directional infinite scroller. It recycles months using RecyclerListView, shifting them as the ends are reached. If the Chrome debugger is used during development, month shifting may be erratic due to a RN setTimeout bug. To prevent month shifts at the ends of the scroller, set
restrictMonthNavigation,
minDate, and
maxDate range to 5 years or less.
To use the calendar you just need to:
npm install --save react-native-calendar-picker
CalendarPicker requires Moment JS >=2.0. Date props may be anything parseable by Moment: Javascript Date, Moment date, or ISO8601 datetime string.
npm install --save moment
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
StyleSheet,
Text,
View
} from 'react-native';
import CalendarPicker from 'react-native-calendar-picker';
export default class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
selectedStartDate: null,
};
this.onDateChange = this.onDateChange.bind(this);
}
onDateChange(date) {
this.setState({
selectedStartDate: date,
});
}
render() {
const { selectedStartDate } = this.state;
const startDate = selectedStartDate ? selectedStartDate.toString() : '';
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<CalendarPicker
onDateChange={this.onDateChange}
/>
<View>
<Text>SELECTED DATE:{ startDate }</Text>
</View>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: '#FFFFFF',
marginTop: 100,
},
});
|Prop
|Type
|Description
weekdays
Array
|Optional. List of week days. Eg.
['Mon', 'Tue', ...] Must be 7 days
months
Array
|Optional. List of months names. Eg.
['Jan', 'Feb', ...] Must be 12 months
firstDay
Number
|Optional. Default first day of week will be Sunday. You can set start of week with number from
0 to
6. Default is
0 or Sunday
startFromMonday
Boolean
|Optional. Default first day of week will be Sunday. You can set start of week from Monday by setting this to true. Default is
false
showDayStragglers
Boolean
|Optional. Populate previous & next month days in empty slots. Default is
false
allowRangeSelection
Boolean
|Optional. Allow to select date ranges. Default is
false
allowBackwardRangeSelect
Boolean
|Optional. Allow selecting range in reverse. Default is
false
previousTitle
String
|Optional. Title of button for previous month. Default is
Previous
nextTitle
String
|Optional. Title of button for next month. Default is
Next
previousTitleStyle
TextStyle
|Optional. Text styling for Previous text.
nextTitleStyle
TextStyle
|Optional. Text styling for Next text.
previousComponent
Object
|Optional. Component to use in
Previous button. Overrides
previousTitle &
previousTitleStyle.
nextComponent
Object
|Optional. Component to use in
Next button. Overrides
nextTitle &
nextTitleStyle.
selectedDayColor
String
|Optional. Color for selected day
selectedDayStyle
ViewStyle
|Optional. Style for selected day. May override selectedDayColor.
selectedDayTextColor
String
|Optional. Text color for selected day
selectedDayTextStyle
Object
|Optional. Text style for selected day (including all days in range)
selectedRangeStartTextStyle
Object
|Optional. Text style for start day of range
selectedRangeEndTextStyle
Object
|Optional. Text style for end day of range
selectedRangeStartStyle
ViewStyle
|Optional. Container style for start day of range.
selectedRangeEndStyle
ViewStyle
|Optional. Container style for end day of range.
selectedRangeStyle
ViewStyle
|Optional. Container style for all days in range selection.
selectedDisabledDatesTextStyle
Object
|Optional. Text style for ineligible dates during range selection.
disabledDates
Array or
Function
|Optional. Specifies dates that cannot be selected. Array of Dates, or a function that returns true for a given Moment date (apologies for the inverted logic).
disabledDatesTextStyle
TextStyle
|Optional. Text styling for disabled dates.
selectedStartDate
Date
|Optional. Specifies a selected Start Date.
selectedEndDate
Date
|Optional. Specifies a selected End Date.
minRangeDuration
Number or Array
|Optional. Specifies a minimum range duration when using allowRangeSelection. Can either pass a number to be used for all dates or an Array of objects if the minimum range duration depends on the date
{date: Moment-parsable date, minDuration: Number}
maxRangeDuration
Number or Array
|Optional. Specifies a maximum range duration when using allowRangeSelection. Can either pass a number to be used for all dates or an Array of objects if the maximum range duration depends on the date
{date: Moment-parsable date, maxDuration: Number}
todayBackgroundColor
String
|Optional. Background color for today. Default is
#cccccc
todayTextStyle
TextStyle
|Optional. Text styling for today.
textStyle
TextStyle
|Optional. Style overall text. Change fontFamily, color, etc.
customDatesStyles
Array or
Func
|Optional. Style individual date(s). Supports an array of objects
{date: Moment-parseable date, containerStyle: ViewStyle, style: ViewStyle, textStyle: TextStyle, allowDisabled: Boolean}, or a callback which receives a date param and returns
{containerStyle: ViewStyle, style: ViewStyle, textStyle: TextStyle, allowDisabled: Boolean} for that date.
customDayHeaderStyles
Func
|Optional. Style day of week header (Monday - Sunday). Callback that receives ISO
{dayOfWeek, month, year} and should return
{style: ViewStyle, textStyle: TextStyle}
scaleFactor
Number
|Optional. Default (375) scales to window width
minDate
Date
|Optional. Specifies minimum date to be selected
maxDate
Date
|Optional. Specifies maximum date to be selected
initialDate
Date
|Optional. Date that calendar opens to. Defaults to today.
width
Number
|Optional. Width of CalendarPicker's container. Defaults to Dimensions width.
height
Number
|Optional. Height of CalendarPicker's container. Defaults to Dimensions height.
scrollable
Boolean
|Optional. Months are scrollable if true. Default is
false
horizontal
Boolean
|Optional. Scroll axis when
scrollable set. Default is
true
enableDateChange
Boolean
|Optional. Whether to enable pressing on day. Default is
true
restrictMonthNavigation
Boolean
|Optional. Whether to disable Previous month button if it is before minDate or Next month button if it is after MaxDate. Default is
false
onDateChange
Function
|Optional. Callback when a date is selected. Returns Moment
date as first param;
START_DATE or
END_DATE as second param.
onMonthChange
Function
|Optional. Callback when Previous / Next month is pressed. Returns Moment
date as first parameter.
dayShape
String
|Optional. Shape of the Day component. Default is
circle. Available options are
circle and
square.
headingLevel
Number
|Optional. Sets the aria-level for the calendar title heading when on Web. Default is
1.
selectMonthTitle
String
|Optional. Title of month selector view. Default is "Select Month in " + {year}.
selectYearTitle
String
|Optional. Title of year selector view. Default is "Select Year".
dayLabelsWrapper
ViewStyle
|Optional. Style for weekdays wrapper. E.g If you want to remove top and bottom divider line.
enableSwipe
Deprecated
|Use
scrollable.
swipeConfig
Deprecated
|Use
scrollable.
onSwipe
Deprecated
|Use
onMonthChange.
dayOfWeekStyles
Deprecated
|Use
customDatesStyles &
customDayHeaderStyles callbacks to style individual dates, days of week, and/or header.
customDatesStylesPriority
Deprecated
|Use
customDatesStyles &
customDayHeaderStyles callbacks to style individual dates, days of week, and/or header.
monthYearHeaderWrapperStyle
ViewStyle
|Optional. Style for header MonthYear title wrapper. E.g If you want to change the order of year and month.
headerWrapperStyle
ViewStyle
|Optional. Style for entire header controls wrapper. This contains the previous / next controls plus month & year.
monthTitleStyle
TextStyle
|Optional. Text styling for header's month text.
yearTitleStyle
TextStyle
|Optional. Text styling for header's year text.
Some styles will overwrite some won't. For instance:
Order of precedence:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
StyleSheet,
Text,
View
} from 'react-native';
import CalendarPicker from 'react-native-calendar-picker';
export default class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
selectedStartDate: null,
selectedEndDate: null,
};
this.onDateChange = this.onDateChange.bind(this);
}
onDateChange(date, type) {
if (type === 'END_DATE') {
this.setState({
selectedEndDate: date,
});
} else {
this.setState({
selectedStartDate: date,
selectedEndDate: null,
});
}
}
render() {
const { selectedStartDate, selectedEndDate } = this.state;
const minDate = new Date(); // Today
const maxDate = new Date(2017, 6, 3);
const startDate = selectedStartDate ? selectedStartDate.toString() : '';
const endDate = selectedEndDate ? selectedEndDate.toString() : '';
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<CalendarPicker
startFromMonday={true}
allowRangeSelection={true}
minDate={minDate}
maxDate={maxDate}
todayBackgroundColor="#f2e6ff"
selectedDayColor="#7300e6"
selectedDayTextColor="#FFFFFF"
onDateChange={this.onDateChange}
/>
<View>
<Text>SELECTED START DATE:{ startDate }</Text>
<Text>SELECTED END DATE:{ endDate }</Text>
</View>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: '#FFFFFF',
marginTop: 100,
},
});
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
StyleSheet,
Text,
View
} from 'react-native';
import CalendarPicker from 'react-native-calendar-picker';
export default class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
selectedStartDate: null,
selectedEndDate: null,
};
this.onDateChange = this.onDateChange.bind(this);
}
onDateChange(date, type) {
if (type === 'END_DATE') {
this.setState({
selectedEndDate: date,
});
} else {
this.setState({
selectedStartDate: date,
selectedEndDate: null,
});
}
}
render() {
const { selectedStartDate, selectedEndDate } = this.state;
const minDate = new Date(); // Today
const maxDate = new Date(2017, 6, 3);
const startDate = selectedStartDate ? selectedStartDate.toString() : '';
const endDate = selectedEndDate ? selectedEndDate.toString() : '';
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<CalendarPicker
startFromMonday={true}
allowRangeSelection={true}
minDate={minDate}
maxDate={maxDate}
weekdays={['Seg', 'Ter', 'Qua', 'Qui', 'Sex', 'Sab', 'Dom']}
months={['Janeiro', 'Fevereiro', 'Março', 'Abril', 'Maio', 'Junho', 'Julho', 'Agosto', 'Setembro', 'Outubro', 'Novembro', 'Dezembro']}
previousTitle="Anterior"
nextTitle="Próximo"
todayBackgroundColor="#e6ffe6"
selectedDayColor="#66ff33"
selectedDayTextColor="#000000"
scaleFactor={375}
textStyle={{
fontFamily: 'Cochin',
color: '#000000',
}}
onDateChange={this.onDateChange}
/>
<View>
<Text>SELECTED START DATE:{ startDate }</Text>
<Text>SELECTED END DATE:{ endDate }</Text>
</View>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: '#FFFFFF',
marginTop: 100,
},
});
let today = moment();
let day = today.clone().startOf('month');
let customDatesStyles = [];
while(day.add(1, 'day').isSame(today, 'month')) {
customDatesStyles.push({
date: day.clone(),
// Random colors
style: {backgroundColor: '#'+('#00000'+(Math.random()*(1<<24)|0).toString(16)).slice(-6)},
textStyle: {color: 'black'}, // sets the font color
containerStyle: [], // extra styling for day container
allowDisabled: true, // allow custom style to apply to disabled dates
});
}
render() {
return (
<CalendarPicker
todayTextStyle={{fontWeight: 'bold'}}
todayBackgroundColor={'transparent'}
customDatesStyles={customDatesStyles}
minDate={today}
/>
);
}
const customDayHeaderStylesCallback = {dayOfWeek, month, year} => {
switch(dayOfWeek) { // can also evaluate month, year
case 4: // Thursday
return {
style: {
borderRadius: 12,
backgroundColor: 'cyan',
},
textStyle: {
color: 'blue',
fontSize: 22,
fontWeight: 'bold',
}
};
}
}
const customDatesStylesCallback = date => {
switch(date.isoWeekday()) {
case 1: // Monday
return {
style:{
backgroundColor: '#909',
},
textStyle: {
color: '#0f0',
fontWeight: 'bold',
}
};
case 7: // Sunday
return {
textStyle: {
color: 'red',
}
};
}
}
<CalendarPicker
customDayHeaderStyles={customDayHeaderStylesCallback}
customDatesStyles={customDatesStylesCallback}
/>
These internal methods may be accessed through a ref to the CalendarPicker.
|Name
|Params
|Description
handleOnPressDay
{year, month, day} (Integers)
|Programmatically select date.
year,
month and
day are numbers.
day is the day of the current month. Moment example for today's day of month:
moment().date()
handleOnPressNext
|Programmatically advance to next month.
handleOnPressPrevious
|Programmatically advance to previous month.
resetSelections
|Clear date selections. Useful for resetting date range selection when user has picked a start date but not an end date.
Definitions are available at https://www.npmjs.com/package/@types/react-native-calendar-picker courtesy of automatensalat.
npm install --save @types/react-native-calendar-picker
Open Issues. Submit PRs.
I would like to call out some contributors who have been helping with this project
The sample app is an Expo project created with
create-react-native-app.
cd example
npm run cp
npm install
npm start
The source files are copied from the project root directory into
example using
npm run cp. If a source file is modified, it must be copied over again with
npm run cp.