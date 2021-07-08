This is a Calendar Picker Component for React Native

Scrollable CalendarPicker — New in 7.x

The scrollable prop was introduced in 7.0.0 and features a bi-directional infinite scroller. It recycles months using RecyclerListView, shifting them as the ends are reached. If the Chrome debugger is used during development, month shifting may be erratic due to a RN setTimeout bug. To prevent month shifts at the ends of the scroller, set restrictMonthNavigation , minDate , and maxDate range to 5 years or less.

To use the calendar you just need to:

npm install --save react-native-calendar-picker

Prerequisites

CalendarPicker requires Moment JS >=2.0. Date props may be anything parseable by Moment: Javascript Date, Moment date, or ISO8601 datetime string.

npm install --save moment

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import CalendarPicker from 'react-native-calendar-picker' ; export default class App extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { selectedStartDate : null , }; this .onDateChange = this .onDateChange.bind( this ); } onDateChange(date) { this .setState({ selectedStartDate : date, }); } render() { const { selectedStartDate } = this .state; const startDate = selectedStartDate ? selectedStartDate.toString() : '' ; return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < CalendarPicker onDateChange = {this.onDateChange} /> < View > < Text > SELECTED DATE:{ startDate } </ Text > </ View > </ View > ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#FFFFFF', marginTop: 100, }, });

CalendarPicker Props

Prop Type Description weekdays Array Optional. List of week days. Eg. ['Mon', 'Tue', ...] Must be 7 days months Array Optional. List of months names. Eg. ['Jan', 'Feb', ...] Must be 12 months firstDay Number Optional. Default first day of week will be Sunday. You can set start of week with number from 0 to 6 . Default is 0 or Sunday startFromMonday Boolean Optional. Default first day of week will be Sunday. You can set start of week from Monday by setting this to true. Default is false showDayStragglers Boolean Optional. Populate previous & next month days in empty slots. Default is false allowRangeSelection Boolean Optional. Allow to select date ranges. Default is false allowBackwardRangeSelect Boolean Optional. Allow selecting range in reverse. Default is false previousTitle String Optional. Title of button for previous month. Default is Previous nextTitle String Optional. Title of button for next month. Default is Next previousTitleStyle TextStyle Optional. Text styling for Previous text. nextTitleStyle TextStyle Optional. Text styling for Next text. previousComponent Object Optional. Component to use in Previous button. Overrides previousTitle & previousTitleStyle . nextComponent Object Optional. Component to use in Next button. Overrides nextTitle & nextTitleStyle . selectedDayColor String Optional. Color for selected day selectedDayStyle ViewStyle Optional. Style for selected day. May override selectedDayColor. selectedDayTextColor String Optional. Text color for selected day selectedDayTextStyle Object Optional. Text style for selected day (including all days in range) selectedRangeStartTextStyle Object Optional. Text style for start day of range selectedRangeEndTextStyle Object Optional. Text style for end day of range selectedRangeStartStyle ViewStyle Optional. Container style for start day of range. selectedRangeEndStyle ViewStyle Optional. Container style for end day of range. selectedRangeStyle ViewStyle Optional. Container style for all days in range selection. selectedDisabledDatesTextStyle Object Optional. Text style for ineligible dates during range selection. disabledDates Array or Function Optional. Specifies dates that cannot be selected. Array of Dates, or a function that returns true for a given Moment date (apologies for the inverted logic). disabledDatesTextStyle TextStyle Optional. Text styling for disabled dates. selectedStartDate Date Optional. Specifies a selected Start Date. selectedEndDate Date Optional. Specifies a selected End Date. minRangeDuration Number or Array Optional. Specifies a minimum range duration when using allowRangeSelection. Can either pass a number to be used for all dates or an Array of objects if the minimum range duration depends on the date {date: Moment-parsable date, minDuration: Number} maxRangeDuration Number or Array Optional. Specifies a maximum range duration when using allowRangeSelection. Can either pass a number to be used for all dates or an Array of objects if the maximum range duration depends on the date {date: Moment-parsable date, maxDuration: Number} todayBackgroundColor String Optional. Background color for today. Default is #cccccc todayTextStyle TextStyle Optional. Text styling for today. textStyle TextStyle Optional. Style overall text. Change fontFamily, color, etc. customDatesStyles Array or Func Optional. Style individual date(s). Supports an array of objects {date: Moment-parseable date, containerStyle: ViewStyle, style: ViewStyle, textStyle: TextStyle, allowDisabled: Boolean} , or a callback which receives a date param and returns {containerStyle: ViewStyle, style: ViewStyle, textStyle: TextStyle, allowDisabled: Boolean} for that date. customDayHeaderStyles Func Optional. Style day of week header (Monday - Sunday). Callback that receives ISO {dayOfWeek, month, year} and should return {style: ViewStyle, textStyle: TextStyle} scaleFactor Number Optional. Default (375) scales to window width minDate Date Optional. Specifies minimum date to be selected maxDate Date Optional. Specifies maximum date to be selected initialDate Date Optional. Date that calendar opens to. Defaults to today. width Number Optional. Width of CalendarPicker's container. Defaults to Dimensions width. height Number Optional. Height of CalendarPicker's container. Defaults to Dimensions height. scrollable Boolean Optional. Months are scrollable if true. Default is false horizontal Boolean Optional. Scroll axis when scrollable set. Default is true enableDateChange Boolean Optional. Whether to enable pressing on day. Default is true restrictMonthNavigation Boolean Optional. Whether to disable Previous month button if it is before minDate or Next month button if it is after MaxDate. Default is false onDateChange Function Optional. Callback when a date is selected. Returns Moment date as first param; START_DATE or END_DATE as second param. onMonthChange Function Optional. Callback when Previous / Next month is pressed. Returns Moment date as first parameter. dayShape String Optional. Shape of the Day component. Default is circle . Available options are circle and square . headingLevel Number Optional. Sets the aria-level for the calendar title heading when on Web. Default is 1 . selectMonthTitle String Optional. Title of month selector view. Default is "Select Month in " + {year}. selectYearTitle String Optional. Title of year selector view. Default is "Select Year". dayLabelsWrapper ViewStyle Optional. Style for weekdays wrapper. E.g If you want to remove top and bottom divider line. enableSwipe Deprecated Use scrollable . swipeConfig Deprecated Use scrollable . onSwipe Deprecated Use onMonthChange . dayOfWeekStyles Deprecated Use customDatesStyles & customDayHeaderStyles callbacks to style individual dates, days of week, and/or header. customDatesStylesPriority Deprecated Use customDatesStyles & customDayHeaderStyles callbacks to style individual dates, days of week, and/or header. monthYearHeaderWrapperStyle ViewStyle Optional. Style for header MonthYear title wrapper. E.g If you want to change the order of year and month. headerWrapperStyle ViewStyle Optional. Style for entire header controls wrapper. This contains the previous / next controls plus month & year. monthTitleStyle TextStyle Optional. Text styling for header's month text. yearTitleStyle TextStyle Optional. Text styling for header's year text.

Styles

Some styles will overwrite some won't. For instance:

If you provide textStyle with fontFamily and color, out of ranges dates will not apply your color, just fontFamily.

Order of precedence:

defaultColor => textStyle => selectedDayColor

defaultTodayBackgroundColor => todayBackgroundColor

defaultBackgroundColor => selectedDayColor

defaultTextStyles => textStyle => selectedDayTextColor

More Examples

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import CalendarPicker from 'react-native-calendar-picker' ; export default class App extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { selectedStartDate : null , selectedEndDate : null , }; this .onDateChange = this .onDateChange.bind( this ); } onDateChange(date, type) { if (type === 'END_DATE' ) { this .setState({ selectedEndDate : date, }); } else { this .setState({ selectedStartDate : date, selectedEndDate : null , }); } } render() { const { selectedStartDate, selectedEndDate } = this .state; const minDate = new Date (); const maxDate = new Date ( 2017 , 6 , 3 ); const startDate = selectedStartDate ? selectedStartDate.toString() : '' ; const endDate = selectedEndDate ? selectedEndDate.toString() : '' ; return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < CalendarPicker startFromMonday = {true} allowRangeSelection = {true} minDate = {minDate} maxDate = {maxDate} todayBackgroundColor = "#f2e6ff" selectedDayColor = "#7300e6" selectedDayTextColor = "#FFFFFF" onDateChange = {this.onDateChange} /> < View > < Text > SELECTED START DATE:{ startDate } </ Text > < Text > SELECTED END DATE:{ endDate } </ Text > </ View > </ View > ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#FFFFFF', marginTop: 100, }, });

Complex Example, Changing Fonts and Colors, Language and etc...

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import CalendarPicker from 'react-native-calendar-picker' ; export default class App extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { selectedStartDate : null , selectedEndDate : null , }; this .onDateChange = this .onDateChange.bind( this ); } onDateChange(date, type) { if (type === 'END_DATE' ) { this .setState({ selectedEndDate : date, }); } else { this .setState({ selectedStartDate : date, selectedEndDate : null , }); } } render() { const { selectedStartDate, selectedEndDate } = this .state; const minDate = new Date (); const maxDate = new Date ( 2017 , 6 , 3 ); const startDate = selectedStartDate ? selectedStartDate.toString() : '' ; const endDate = selectedEndDate ? selectedEndDate.toString() : '' ; return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < CalendarPicker startFromMonday = {true} allowRangeSelection = {true} minDate = {minDate} maxDate = {maxDate} weekdays = {[ ' Seg ', ' Ter ', ' Qua ', ' Qui ', ' Sex ', ' Sab ', ' Dom ']} months = {[ ' Janeiro ', ' Fevereiro ', ' Mar ç o ', ' Abril ', ' Maio ', ' Junho ', ' Julho ', ' Agosto ', ' Setembro ', ' Outubro ', ' Novembro ', ' Dezembro ']} previousTitle = "Anterior" nextTitle = "Próximo" todayBackgroundColor = "#e6ffe6" selectedDayColor = "#66ff33" selectedDayTextColor = "#000000" scaleFactor = {375} textStyle = {{ fontFamily: ' Cochin ', color: '# 000000 ', }} onDateChange = {this.onDateChange} /> < View > < Text > SELECTED START DATE:{ startDate } </ Text > < Text > SELECTED END DATE:{ endDate } </ Text > </ View > </ View > ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#FFFFFF', marginTop: 100, }, });

let today = moment(); let day = today.clone().startOf( 'month' ); let customDatesStyles = []; while (day.add( 1 , 'day' ).isSame(today, 'month' )) { customDatesStyles.push({ date : day.clone(), style : { backgroundColor : '#' +( '#00000' +( Math .random()*( 1 << 24 )| 0 ).toString( 16 )).slice( -6 )}, textStyle : { color : 'black' }, containerStyle : [], allowDisabled : true , }); } render() { return ( < CalendarPicker todayTextStyle = {{fontWeight: ' bold '}} todayBackgroundColor = { ' transparent '} customDatesStyles = {customDatesStyles} minDate = {today} /> ); }

Styling each day of the week and the day name header.

const customDayHeaderStylesCallback = {dayOfWeek, month, year} => { switch (dayOfWeek) { case 4 : return { style : { borderRadius : 12 , backgroundColor : 'cyan' , }, textStyle : { color : 'blue' , fontSize : 22 , fontWeight : 'bold' , } }; } } const customDatesStylesCallback = date => { switch (date.isoWeekday()) { case 1 : return { style :{ backgroundColor : '#909' , }, textStyle : { color : '#0f0' , fontWeight : 'bold' , } }; case 7 : return { textStyle : { color : 'red' , } }; } } <CalendarPicker customDayHeaderStyles={customDayHeaderStylesCallback} customDatesStyles={customDatesStylesCallback} />

Methods

These internal methods may be accessed through a ref to the CalendarPicker.

Name Params Description handleOnPressDay {year, month, day} (Integers) Programmatically select date. year , month and day are numbers. day is the day of the current month. Moment example for today's day of month: moment().date() handleOnPressNext Programmatically advance to next month. handleOnPressPrevious Programmatically advance to previous month. resetSelections Clear date selections. Useful for resetting date range selection when user has picked a start date but not an end date.

TypeScript

Definitions are available at https://www.npmjs.com/package/@types/react-native-calendar-picker courtesy of automatensalat.

npm install --save @ types / react - native - calendar - picker

Open Issues. Submit PRs.

Special Thanks

I would like to call out some contributors who have been helping with this project

Sample Application

The sample app is an Expo project created with create-react-native-app .

cd example npm run cp npm install npm start

Development