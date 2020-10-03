haikro

A tool to make, deploy, scale and destroy node/iojs apps as self contained tarballs to Heroku. Read the explainer on my blog.

Installation

npm install --save haikro

I currently recommend installing haikro as a devDependency and you need not run npm prune --production as Haikro will effectively do this internally.

Usage

Example Makefile :-

app := my-deployable-app deploy: git clean -fxd npm install sass styles.scss public/styles.css @haikro build @haikro deploy --app $(app) --commit `git rev-parse HEAD`

Example Procfile :-

web : server/app.js

Example .travis.yml

script: - npm test language: node_js node_js: - '0.10' after_success: - test $TRAVIS_PULL_REQUEST == "false" && test $TRAVIS_BRANCH == "master" && make deploy

Example of package.json

{ "name" : "My app" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "engines" : { "node" : "0.10.x" } }

If you want to use iojs just change your package.json 's engines to:-

{ "name" : "My app" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "engines" : { "iojs" : "^1.0.3" } }

CLI Options

--app - Heroku app name

- Heroku app name --commit - free text used to identify a release

e.g. haikro deploy --app my-exciting-app

Licence

This software is published by the Financial Times under the MIT licence.