A tool to make, deploy, scale and destroy node/iojs apps as self contained tarballs to Heroku. Read the explainer on my blog.
npm install --save haikro
I currently recommend installing haikro as a devDependency and you need not run
npm prune --production as Haikro will effectively do this internally.
Example
Makefile:-
app := my-deployable-app
deploy:
# Clean+install dependencies
git clean -fxd
npm install
# Build steps
sass styles.scss public/styles.css
# Package+deploy
@haikro build
@haikro deploy --app $(app) --commit `git rev-parse HEAD`
Example
Procfile:-
web: server/app.js
Example
.travis.yml
script:
- npm test
language: node_js
node_js:
- '0.10'
after_success:
- test $TRAVIS_PULL_REQUEST == "false" && test $TRAVIS_BRANCH == "master" && make deploy
Example of
package.json
{
"name": "My app",
"version": "1.0.0",
"engines": {
"node": "0.10.x"
}
}
If you want to use iojs just change your
package.json's
engines to:-
{
"name": "My app",
"version": "1.0.0",
"engines": {
"iojs": "^1.0.3"
}
}
--app - Heroku app name
--commit - free text used to identify a release
e.g.
haikro deploy --app my-exciting-app
This software is published by the Financial Times under the MIT licence.