We deprecated Haibu on 27th of August, 2013. We hosted a goodbye party and all that. To be honest, no tears were shed.
We moved to an agentless infrastrucure described in detail in this blog post.
Haibu is dead, long live Haibu!
spawn your own node.js clouds, on your own hardware
haibu is the open-source node.js project used at Nodejitsu's for spawning and managing several node.js applications on a single server. It's an integral part of our production stack and is fully supported.
haibu (which is Japanese for "hive") recieves commands for spawning, transforming, and managing multiple node.js applications. Haibu utilizes a unique approach by wrapping spawned Node.js applications in a "Carapace" which allows haibu to extend spawned applications with all sorts of additional functionaltiy. When haibu wraps a node.js application in a "carapace" the application becomes a "drone".
This approach allows haibu to directly interact with node.js applications and add all sorts of additional functionality. Carapace also contains a plugin system including functionality for things like: chroot, chdir, and
node's built-in IPC.
haibu doesn't discriminate. If your environment supports node.js, you can install
haibu and start up your own node.js cloud. This makes
haibu an ideal tool for both development purposes and production usage since you can seamlessly setup haibu on your local machine, on utility computing providers (such as Amazon EC2 or Rackspace), on dedicated servers, or even on a mobile phone!
[sudo] npm install haibu -g
[sudo] node bin/haibu
(...)
haibu started @ 127.0.0.1 on port 9002 as api-server
Now that there is a haibu server running, we can begin to interact with it's API.
##Starting an application using the haibu Client (From: /examples/hello-spawn.js)
Allows you to call haibu programmatically from inside your node.js scripts.
var eyes = require('eyes'),
haibu = require('haibu');
// Create a new client for communicating with the haibu server
var client = new haibu.drone.Client({
host: 'localhost',
port: 9002
});
// A basic package.json for a node.js application on haibu
var app = {
"user": "marak",
"name": "test",
"domain": "devjitsu.com",
"repository": {
"type": "git",
"url": "https://github.com/Marak/hellonode.git",
},
"scripts": {
"start": "server.js"
}
};
// Attempt to start up a new application
client.start(app, function (err, result) {
if (err) {
console.log('Error spawning app: ' + app.name);
return eyes.inspect(err);
}
console.log('Successfully spawned app:');
eyes.inspect(result);
});
client.start(app, function (err, result) {
eyes.inspect(err);
eyes.inspect(result);
});
cd path/to/your/app
tar -cz . | curl -XPOST -sSNT- localhost:9002/deploy/username/appname
# or, like this:
tar -czf app.tgz .
curl -XPOST -sSNT app.tgz localhost:9002/deploy/username/appname
NOTE: you will need to invoke
tar -czf app.tgz .inside your app's directory else it will add directories inside the tarball that will confuse haibu. haibu only accepts gzip format.
or, programmatically:
var request = require('request')
, fs = require('fs');
fs.createReadStream(tarball)
.pipe(request.put({url: 'http://localhost:9002/deploy/username/appname'}, function (err, res, body) {
var result = JSON.parse(body) //app information
})
If you need to integrate non-node.js systems with haibu, you can use haibu's RESTful JSON API. We recommend using haibu's native Node.js Client, but if you need to integrate with non-node.js systems this is not always a viable option.
Starting an application through the webservice
POST http://127.0.0.1:9002/drones/test/start
...
{
"start": {
"user": "marak",
"name": "test",
"domain": "devjitsu.com",
"repository": {
"type": "git",
"url": "https://github.com/Marak/hellonode.git"
},
"scripts": {
"start": "server.js"
}
}
}
Response
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Date: Thu, 05 May 2011 18:15:36 GMT
Server: journey/0.4.0
Content-Type: application/json
Content-Length: 353
Connection: close
...
{
drone: {
uid: 'gbE3',
ctime: 1304619335818,
pid: 7903,
foreverPid: 7195,
options: [ '/Users/Charlie/Nodejitsu/haibu/local/marak/test/hellonode/server.js', '127.0.0.1', 8001 ],
file: '/Users/Charlie/Nodejitsu/haibu/bin/carapace',
pidFile: '/Users/Charlie/.forever/pids/gbE3.pid',
port: 8001,
host: '127.0.0.1'
}
}
Stopping an application through the webservice
POST http://127.0.0.1:9002/drones/test/stop
...
{
"stop": {
"name": "test"
}
}
response
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Date: Thu, 05 May 2011 18:16:22 GMT
Server: journey/0.4.0
Connection: close
Transfer-Encoding: chunked
##Package.json settings
Haibu uses a package.json format extension in order to determine what to deploy. Also, haibu is a pull based server; this means that it will pull files from outside of the server in order to deploy instead of using uploading directly into the process.
###Name
The name attribute is required and will represent the name of the application being deployed.
{
"name": "app-name"
}
###User
The user attribute is required and will represent the user who started up a drone.
{
"user": "myusername"
}
###Repositories
This type of repository will pull a git repository into haibu and deploy its contents.
{
"repository": {
"type": "git",
"url": "http://path/to/git/server"
}
}
This type of repository will pull a directory relative to the
haibu and deploy its contents.
{
"repository": {
"type": "local",
"directory": "/path/to/application"
}
}
This type of repository will pull a remote archive relative to the
haibu and deploy its contents.
{
"repository": {
"type": "tar",
"url": "http://path/to/archive.tar"
}
}
This type of repository will pull a remote archive relative to the
haibu and deploy its contents.
{
"repository": {
"type": "zip",
"url": "http://path/to/archive.zip"
}
}
This type of repository will install a npm package as application. The package will be available as directory under its name and the scripts will be installed in the
.bin directory.
So scripts.start should have one of both as relative directory:
"scripts": {
"start": ".bin/server.js"
}
or:
"scripts": {
"start": "name of npm package/server.js"
}
{
"repository": {
"type": "npm",
"package": "name of npm package"
}
}
All of the
haibu tests are written in vows, and cover all of the use cases described above.
$ npm test
If you wish to take advantage of all of the configuration offered in
haibu through
flatiron see the sample test-config.json.example configuration file.
If you copy and paste the above link, the test suite will attempt to connect to Rackspace for some of the remote file tests. You don't need to run these tests or use Rackspace to get started. We'll be improving our test runner soon to help make this process a bit more intuitive.
jitsu is not working with
haibu
jitsu is intended to work with the full production stack at Nodejitsu and should not be used with
haibu.