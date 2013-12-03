haibu

Deprecated

We deprecated Haibu on 27th of August, 2013. We hosted a goodbye party and all that. To be honest, no tears were shed.

We moved to an agentless infrastrucure described in detail in this blog post.

Haibu is dead, long live Haibu!

spawn your own node.js clouds, on your own hardware

What is haibu?

haibu is the open-source node.js project used at Nodejitsu's for spawning and managing several node.js applications on a single server. It's an integral part of our production stack and is fully supported.

How does it work?

haibu (which is Japanese for "hive") recieves commands for spawning, transforming, and managing multiple node.js applications. Haibu utilizes a unique approach by wrapping spawned Node.js applications in a "Carapace" which allows haibu to extend spawned applications with all sorts of additional functionaltiy. When haibu wraps a node.js application in a "carapace" the application becomes a "drone".

This approach allows haibu to directly interact with node.js applications and add all sorts of additional functionality. Carapace also contains a plugin system including functionality for things like: chroot, chdir, and node 's built-in IPC.

Where can I run haibu?

haibu doesn't discriminate. If your environment supports node.js, you can install haibu and start up your own node.js cloud. This makes haibu an ideal tool for both development purposes and production usage since you can seamlessly setup haibu on your local machine, on utility computing providers (such as Amazon EC2 or Rackspace), on dedicated servers, or even on a mobile phone!

Installation

[sudo] npm install haibu -g

An overview of using haibu

Starting up a haibu

[sudo] node bin/haibu (...) haibu started @ 127.0 .0 .1 on port 9002 as api-server

Now that there is a haibu server running, we can begin to interact with it's API.

##Starting an application using the haibu Client (From: /examples/hello-spawn.js)

Allows you to call haibu programmatically from inside your node.js scripts.

var eyes = require ( 'eyes' ), haibu = require ( 'haibu' ); var client = new haibu.drone.Client({ host : 'localhost' , port : 9002 }); var app = { "user" : "marak" , "name" : "test" , "domain" : "devjitsu.com" , "repository" : { "type" : "git" , "url" : "https://github.com/Marak/hellonode.git" , }, "scripts" : { "start" : "server.js" } }; client.start(app, function ( err, result ) { if (err) { console .log( 'Error spawning app: ' + app.name); return eyes.inspect(err); } console .log( 'Successfully spawned app:' ); eyes.inspect(result); }); client.start(app, function ( err, result ) { eyes.inspect(err); eyes.inspect(result); });

Push deploy

cd path/to/your/app tar -cz . | curl -XPOST -sSNT- localhost:9002/deploy/username/appname tar -czf app.tgz . curl -XPOST -sSNT app.tgz localhost:9002/deploy/username/appname

NOTE: you will need to invoke tar -czf app.tgz . inside your app's directory else it will add directories inside the tarball that will confuse haibu. haibu only accepts gzip format.

or, programmatically:

var request = require ( 'request' ) , fs = require ( 'fs' ); fs.createReadStream(tarball) .pipe(request.put({ url : 'http://localhost:9002/deploy/username/appname' }, function ( err, res, body ) { var result = JSON .parse(body) })

RESTful Webservice

If you need to integrate non-node.js systems with haibu, you can use haibu's RESTful JSON API. We recommend using haibu's native Node.js Client, but if you need to integrate with non-node.js systems this is not always a viable option.

Starting an application through the webservice

POST http://127.0.0.1:9002/drones/ test /start ... { "start" : { "user" : "marak" , "name" : "test" , "domain" : "devjitsu.com" , "repository" : { "type" : "git" , "url" : "https://github.com/Marak/hellonode.git" }, "scripts" : { "start" : "server.js" } } }

Response

HTTP/1.1 200 OK Date: Thu, 05 May 2011 18 :15:36 GMT Server: journey/0.4.0 Content-Type: application/json Content-Length: 353 Connection: close ... { drone: { uid: 'gbE3' , ctime: 1304619335818 , pid: 7903 , foreverPid: 7195 , options: [ '/Users/Charlie/Nodejitsu/haibu/local/marak/test/hellonode/server.js' , '127.0.0.1' , 8001 ], file: '/Users/Charlie/Nodejitsu/haibu/bin/carapace' , pidFile: '/Users/Charlie/.forever/pids/gbE3.pid' , port: 8001 , host: '127.0.0.1' } }

Stopping an application through the webservice

POST http://127.0.0.1:9002/drones/ test /stop ... { "stop" : { "name" : "test" } }

response

HTTP/1.1 200 OK Date: Thu, 05 May 2011 18 :16:22 GMT Server: journey/0.4.0 Connection: close Transfer-Encoding: chunked

##Package.json settings

Haibu uses a package.json format extension in order to determine what to deploy. Also, haibu is a pull based server; this means that it will pull files from outside of the server in order to deploy instead of using uploading directly into the process.

###Name

The name attribute is required and will represent the name of the application being deployed.

{ "name" : "app-name" }

###User

The user attribute is required and will represent the user who started up a drone.

{ "user" : "myusername" }

###Repositories

git

This type of repository will pull a git repository into haibu and deploy its contents.

{ "repository" : { "type" : "git" , "url" : "http://path/to/git/server" } }

local

This type of repository will pull a directory relative to the haibu and deploy its contents.

{ "repository" : { "type" : "local" , "directory" : "/path/to/application" } }

tar

This type of repository will pull a remote archive relative to the haibu and deploy its contents.

{ "repository" : { "type" : "tar" , "url" : "http://path/to/archive.tar" } }

zip

This type of repository will pull a remote archive relative to the haibu and deploy its contents.

{ "repository" : { "type" : "zip" , "url" : "http://path/to/archive.zip" } }

npm

This type of repository will install a npm package as application. The package will be available as directory under its name and the scripts will be installed in the .bin directory. So scripts.start should have one of both as relative directory:

"scripts" : { "start" : ".bin/server.js" }

or:

"scripts" : { "start" : "name of npm package/server.js" }

{ "repository" : { "type" : "npm" , "package" : "name of npm package" } }

Run Tests

All of the haibu tests are written in vows, and cover all of the use cases described above.

$ npm test

If you wish to take advantage of all of the configuration offered in haibu through flatiron see the sample test-config.json.example configuration file.

If you copy and paste the above link, the test suite will attempt to connect to Rackspace for some of the remote file tests. You don't need to run these tests or use Rackspace to get started. We'll be improving our test runner soon to help make this process a bit more intuitive.

FAQ

jitsu is not working with haibu