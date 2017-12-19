A client for the "mobile APIs" of HAFAS public transport management systems.
A company called HaCon sells a public transport management system called HAFAS to public transport authorities and providers, mostly in Europe. It provides routing and departure information to their customers.
Most customers get their own, separate HAFAS deployments; They all use the same terminology and API calls, but have slightly different versions, configurations and sets of enabled features. Using built-in endpoint-specific customisations,
hafas-client abstracts most of these differences away, and supports additional features in some cases. Check the list of supported networks/endpoints for more info.
Note: Currently,
hafas-client only supports "mobile API" endpoints, which are designed for and used by the respective official mobile app(s); These endpoints almost always have
mgate.exe in the URL. This library does not support "open API" endpoints (often they have
rest-proxy or
openapi in the URL) yet, but #134 contains work in progress.
Strictly speaking, permission is necessary to use this library with a HAFAS "mobile" endpoint. It merely tries to remove the technical barrier of accessing the data, in order to kick-start an ecosystem or apps and services that will eventually rely on openly available data.
hafas-client has built-in support for many public transportation networks.
There are also libraries that use
hafas-client and pass their own profile in:
|HAFAS endpoint
|library
|Betriebsstellen & disturbances in the German rail network
db-netz-hafas
npm install hafas-client
hafas-client as well its dependencies use Node-builtin modules and Node globals. To be able to use it within react-native, follow the instructions at
node-libs-react-native.
Pick the profile for the HAFAS endpoint covering the area you want to get data for. Pass the profile and a descriptive name for your program into the
createClient function:
const createClient = require('hafas-client')
const dbProfile = require('hafas-client/p/db')
// create a client with the Deutsche Bahn profile
const client = createClient(dbProfile, 'my-awesome-program')
You can now use
client to query the HAFAS endpoint configured in the
db profile:
// Berlin Jungfernheide to München Hbf
const res = await client.journeys('8011167', '8000261', {results: 1})
console.log(res)
journeys() returns a
Promise that will resolve with an object with an array
journeys that contains one Friendly Public Transport Format (FPTF) v2 draft
journey.
{
journeys: [ {
origin: {
type: 'station',
id: '8089100',
name: 'Berlin Jungfernheide (S)',
location: { /* … */ },
products: { /* … */ }
},
departure: '2017-12-19T17:05:30+01:00',
plannedDeparture: '2017-12-19T17:05:00+01:00',
departureDelay: 30,
departurePlatform: '5',
plannedDeparturePlatform: '5',
destination: {
type: 'station',
id: '8000261',
name: 'München Hbf',
location: { /* … */ },
products: { /* … */ }
},
arrival: '2017-12-19T22:44:00+01:00',
plannedArrival: '2017-12-19T22:45:00+01:00',
arrivalDelay: -60,
arrivalPlatform: '11A',
plannedArrivalPlatform: '13',
legs: [ {
id: '1|100067|48|81|17122017',
line: {
type: 'line',
id: '41172',
name: 'S 41',
public: true,
mode: 'train',
product: 'suburban',
operator: {
type: 'operator',
id: 's-bahn-berlin-gmbh',
name: 'S-Bahn Berlin GmbH'
}
},
direction: 'Ringbahn ->',
origin: {
type: 'station',
id: '8089100',
name: 'Berlin Jungfernheide (S)',
location: {
type: 'location',
latitude: 52.530291,
longitude: 13.299451
},
products: { /* … */ }
},
departure: '2017-12-19T17:05:30+01:00',
plannedDeparture: '2017-12-19T17:05:00+01:00',
departureDelay: 30,
departurePlatform: '5',
plannedDeparturePlatform: '5',
destination: {
type: 'station',
id: '8089118',
name: 'Berlin Beusselstraße'
// …
},
arrival: '2017-12-19T17:08:00+01:00',
plannedArrival: '2017-12-19T17:08:00+01:00',
arrivalDelay: null,
arrivalPlatform: '2a-b',
plannedArrivalPlatform: '1'
},
/* more legs… */
{
walking: true,
public: true,
origin: {
type: 'station',
id: '730749',
name: 'Berlin Hauptbahnhof (S+U), Berlin'
// …
},
plannedDeparture: '2017-12-19T17:25:00+01:00',
prognosedDeparture: null,
departureDelay: null,
destination: {
type: 'station',
id: '8098160',
name: 'Berlin Hbf (tief)'
// …
},
arrival: '2017-12-19T17:33:00+01:00',
plannedArrival: '2017-12-19T17:33:00+01:00',
arrivalDelay: null
}, {
id: '1|70906|0|81|17122017',
line: { /* … */ },
direction: 'München Hbf',
origin: {
type: 'station',
id: '8098160',
name: 'Berlin Hbf (tief)'
// …
},
departure: '2017-12-19T17:35:00+01:00',
plannedDeparture: '2017-12-19T17:37:00+01:00',
departureDelay: -120,
departurePlatform: '1',
plannedDeparturePlatform: '1',
destination: {
type: 'station',
id: '8000261',
name: 'München Hbf',
// …
},
arrival: '2017-12-19T22:44:00+01:00',
plannedArrival: '2017-12-19T22:45:00+01:00',
arrivalDelay: -60,
arrivalPlatform: '11A',
plannedArrivalPlatform: '13'
} ],
price: {
amount: null,
hint: 'No pricing information available.'
}
// …
} ]
// …
}
Each profile has more detailed example code.
While
hafas-client itself should work in the browser via a bundler like Webpack, most HAFAS API endpoints don't enable CORS, so you won't be able query them directly.
*.transport.rest – Public APIs wrapping some HAFAS endpoints.
BahnhofsAbfahrten a.k.a.
marudor.de – A very detailed public transport website for Germany. Uses HAFAS underneath, has an API.
public-transport-enabler – Java equivalent to
hafas-client, with support for more types of public transport APIs; Used by Öffi & Transportr.
TripKit – Swift equivalent to
hafas-client, with support for more types of public transport APIs; Used by ÖPNV Navigator.
kpublictransport – C++ equivalent to
hafas-client, with support for more types of public transport APIs; Used by KDE Itinerary.
pyhafas – Python equivalent to
hafas-client, with support for more types of public transport APIs.
observe-hafas-client – Observe all departures/arrivals/etc. returned by
hafas-client.
cached-hafas-client – Pass in a
hafas-client instance, cache data from it.
hafas-client-rpc – Make JSON-RPC calls to
hafas-client via WebSockets & stdio.
hafas-client-health-check – Check if a
hafas-client instance and its endpoint work.
hafas-rest-api – Expose a HAFAS client via an HTTP REST API.
hafas-find-stations – Given a HAFAS client, find all stations in a bounding box.
hafas-collect-departures-at – Utility to collect departures, using any HAFAS client.
find-hafas-data-in-another-hafas – Find data from one HAFAS endpoint in the data of another HAFAS endpoint.
hafas-monitor-trips – Using a HAFAS client, watch all trips in a bounding box.
hafas-monitor-departures – Pass in a HAFAS client, fetch all departures at any set of stations.
hafas-record-delays – Record delays from
hafas-monitor-departures into a LevelDB.
hafas-monitor-journeys – Use
hafas-client to monitor journeys from A to B.
hafas-discover-stations – Pass in a HAFAS client, discover stations by querying departures.
hafas-estimate-station-weight – Pass in a HAFAS client, estimate the importance of a station.
More related libraries can be found via the npm package index.
If you have a question, found a bug or want to propose a feature, please open an Issue.
This project needs help! Check the list of "help wanted" Issues.
If you're contributing code, please read the contribution guidelines.