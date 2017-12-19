A client for the "mobile APIs" of HAFAS public transport management systems.

Background

A company called HaCon sells a public transport management system called HAFAS to public transport authorities and providers, mostly in Europe. It provides routing and departure information to their customers.

Most customers get their own, separate HAFAS deployments; They all use the same terminology and API calls, but have slightly different versions, configurations and sets of enabled features. Using built-in endpoint-specific customisations, hafas-client abstracts most of these differences away, and supports additional features in some cases. Check the list of supported networks/endpoints for more info.

Note: Currently, hafas-client only supports "mobile API" endpoints, which are designed for and used by the respective official mobile app(s); These endpoints almost always have mgate.exe in the URL. This library does not support "open API" endpoints (often they have rest-proxy or openapi in the URL) yet, but #134 contains work in progress.

Strictly speaking, permission is necessary to use this library with a HAFAS "mobile" endpoint. It merely tries to remove the technical barrier of accessing the data, in order to kick-start an ecosystem or apps and services that will eventually rely on openly available data.

Supported networks/endpoints

hafas-client has built-in support for many public transportation networks.

There are also libraries that use hafas-client and pass their own profile in:

Installing

npm install hafas-client

hafas-client as well its dependencies use Node-builtin modules and Node globals. To be able to use it within react-native, follow the instructions at node-libs-react-native .

Usage

Pick the profile for the HAFAS endpoint covering the area you want to get data for. Pass the profile and a descriptive name for your program into the createClient function:

const createClient = require ( 'hafas-client' ) const dbProfile = require ( 'hafas-client/p/db' ) const client = createClient(dbProfile, 'my-awesome-program' )

You can now use client to query the HAFAS endpoint configured in the db profile:

const res = await client.journeys( '8011167' , '8000261' , { results : 1 }) console .log(res)

journeys() returns a Promise that will resolve with an object with an array journeys that contains one Friendly Public Transport Format (FPTF) v2 draft journey .

{ journeys : [ { origin : { type : 'station' , id : '8089100' , name : 'Berlin Jungfernheide (S)' , location : { }, products : { } }, departure : '2017-12-19T17:05:30+01:00' , plannedDeparture : '2017-12-19T17:05:00+01:00' , departureDelay : 30 , departurePlatform : '5' , plannedDeparturePlatform : '5' , destination : { type : 'station' , id : '8000261' , name : 'München Hbf' , location : { }, products : { } }, arrival : '2017-12-19T22:44:00+01:00' , plannedArrival : '2017-12-19T22:45:00+01:00' , arrivalDelay : -60 , arrivalPlatform : '11A' , plannedArrivalPlatform : '13' , legs : [ { id : '1|100067|48|81|17122017' , line : { type : 'line' , id : '41172' , name : 'S 41' , public : true , mode : 'train' , product : 'suburban' , operator : { type : 'operator' , id : 's-bahn-berlin-gmbh' , name : 'S-Bahn Berlin GmbH' } }, direction : 'Ringbahn ->' , origin : { type : 'station' , id : '8089100' , name : 'Berlin Jungfernheide (S)' , location : { type : 'location' , latitude : 52.530291 , longitude : 13.299451 }, products : { } }, departure : '2017-12-19T17:05:30+01:00' , plannedDeparture : '2017-12-19T17:05:00+01:00' , departureDelay : 30 , departurePlatform : '5' , plannedDeparturePlatform : '5' , destination : { type : 'station' , id : '8089118' , name : 'Berlin Beusselstraße' }, arrival : '2017-12-19T17:08:00+01:00' , plannedArrival : '2017-12-19T17:08:00+01:00' , arrivalDelay : null , arrivalPlatform : '2a-b' , plannedArrivalPlatform : '1' }, { walking : true , public : true , origin : { type : 'station' , id : '730749' , name : 'Berlin Hauptbahnhof (S+U), Berlin' }, plannedDeparture : '2017-12-19T17:25:00+01:00' , prognosedDeparture : null , departureDelay : null , destination : { type : 'station' , id : '8098160' , name : 'Berlin Hbf (tief)' }, arrival : '2017-12-19T17:33:00+01:00' , plannedArrival : '2017-12-19T17:33:00+01:00' , arrivalDelay : null }, { id : '1|70906|0|81|17122017' , line : { }, direction : 'München Hbf' , origin : { type : 'station' , id : '8098160' , name : 'Berlin Hbf (tief)' }, departure : '2017-12-19T17:35:00+01:00' , plannedDeparture : '2017-12-19T17:37:00+01:00' , departureDelay : -120 , departurePlatform : '1' , plannedDeparturePlatform : '1' , destination : { type : 'station' , id : '8000261' , name : 'München Hbf' , }, arrival : '2017-12-19T22:44:00+01:00' , plannedArrival : '2017-12-19T22:45:00+01:00' , arrivalDelay : -60 , arrivalPlatform : '11A' , plannedArrivalPlatform : '13' } ], price : { amount : null , hint : 'No pricing information available.' } } ] }

Each profile has more detailed example code.

in the browser

While hafas-client itself should work in the browser via a bundler like Webpack, most HAFAS API endpoints don't enable CORS, so you won't be able query them directly.

API

API documentation

Contributing

If you have a question, found a bug or want to propose a feature, please open an Issue.

This project needs help! Check the list of "help wanted" Issues.

If you're contributing code, please read the contribution guidelines.