Hey it's Another Documentation Server! (hads)

Hads is a fast Node.js based web server allowing to browse, search and edit documentation written in Markdown.

Features:

No configuration needed

Github-like presentation

GFM (Github Flavoured Markdown)

Automatic indexation and search

In-browser editor

Table of contents using Markdown extension [[toc]]

Navigation index using Markdown extension [[index]]

Diagrams and flowcharts using Mermaid syntax

Drag'n drop images

100% offline

Custom CSS style

Usage

npm install -g hads hads -o

Your browser will open http://localhost:4040 and display your project documentation.

Command-line options

Usage : hads [root dir] [options] Options: -p, --port Port number to listen on [default: 4040] -h, --host Host address to bind to [default: "localhost" ] -i, --images-dir Directory to store images [default: "images" ] -o, --open Open default browser on start -r, --readonly Read-only mode ( no add or edit feature) -e, -- export Export static HTML [default: "./public" ] --help Show this help

If no root dir is specified, ./ will be used.

Extras

Home page

The server will automatically search for a file named index.md , readme.md or README.md on the specified documentation root and will use it as your home page.

You can customize the CSS style in a file named custom.css .

Table of contents

The special text [[toc]] will be replaced by the table of contents of the markdown document, based on headings.

Navigation index

The special text [[index]] will be replaced by the full navigation index of all markdown files found under the specified root dir. File and folder names will be humanized for better readability.

It is particularly useful on the home page to provide an overview of the available documentation for your project.

The sorting of each index level is as follows:

Any README.md, readme.md, or index.md is always at the top. All files and folders that are prefixed with a number (e.g. 001-abc and 002 mno and 003_xyz ) are next, sorted by their respective prefix numbers. Note that the prefix numbers are stripped out in the index. All remaining files, sorted by their name. All remaining folders, sorted by their name.

Mermaid Diagrams and flowcharts

You can use the Mermaid syntax to insert diagrams and flowcharts directly in your markdown, but using code blocks with the mermaid language specified, like this:

```mermaid graph TD ; A --> B ; A --> C ; B --> D ; C --> D ; ```

Mermaid configuration can be overridden on a given page using the global variable MERMAID_CONFIG in a <script> tag, for example:

< script > MERMAID_CONFIG = { theme: 'forest' }; </ script >

