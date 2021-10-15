openbase logo
had

hads

by Yohan Lasorsa
3.0.2 (see all)

📚 Markdown superpowered documentation for Node.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

157

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

22

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Hey it's Another Documentation Server! (hads)

NPM version Build Status Node version XO code style Downloads License

The master of hell docs

Hads is a fast Node.js based web server allowing to browse, search and edit documentation written in Markdown.

screenshot

Features:

  • No configuration needed
  • Github-like presentation
  • GFM (Github Flavoured Markdown)
  • Automatic indexation and search
  • In-browser editor
  • Table of contents using Markdown extension [[toc]]
  • Navigation index using Markdown extension [[index]]
  • Diagrams and flowcharts using Mermaid syntax
  • Drag'n drop images
  • 100% offline
  • Custom CSS style

Usage

npm install -g hads
hads -o

Your browser will open http://localhost:4040 and display your project documentation.

Command-line options

Usage: hads [root dir] [options]

Options:
  -p, --port        Port number to listen on       [default: 4040]
  -h, --host        Host address to bind to        [default: "localhost"]
  -i, --images-dir  Directory to store images      [default: "images"]
  -o, --open        Open default browser on start
  -r, --readonly    Read-only mode (no add or edit feature)
  -e, --export      Export static HTML             [default: "./public"]
  --help            Show this help

If no root dir is specified, ./ will be used.

Extras

Home page

The server will automatically search for a file named index.md, readme.md or README.md on the specified documentation root and will use it as your home page.

You can customize the CSS style in a file named custom.css.

Table of contents

The special text [[toc]] will be replaced by the table of contents of the markdown document, based on headings.

The special text [[index]] will be replaced by the full navigation index of all markdown files found under the specified root dir. File and folder names will be humanized for better readability.

It is particularly useful on the home page to provide an overview of the available documentation for your project.

The sorting of each index level is as follows:

  1. Any README.md, readme.md, or index.md is always at the top.
  2. All files and folders that are prefixed with a number (e.g. 001-abc and 002 mno and 003_xyz) are next, sorted by their respective prefix numbers. Note that the prefix numbers are stripped out in the index.
  3. All remaining files, sorted by their name.
  4. All remaining folders, sorted by their name.

Mermaid Diagrams and flowcharts

You can use the Mermaid syntax to insert diagrams and flowcharts directly in your markdown, but using code blocks with the mermaid language specified, like this:

```mermaid
graph TD;
    A-->B;
    A-->C;
    B-->D;
    C-->D;
```

Mermaid configuration can be overridden on a given page using the global variable MERMAID_CONFIG in a <script> tag, for example:

<script>
MERMAID_CONFIG = { theme: 'forest' };
</script>

Updates

See changelog here

Variants

