Hads is a fast Node.js based web server allowing to browse, search and edit documentation written in Markdown.
Features:
[[toc]]
[[index]]
npm install -g hads
hads -o
Your browser will open
http://localhost:4040 and display your project documentation.
Usage: hads [root dir] [options]
Options:
-p, --port Port number to listen on [default: 4040]
-h, --host Host address to bind to [default: "localhost"]
-i, --images-dir Directory to store images [default: "images"]
-o, --open Open default browser on start
-r, --readonly Read-only mode (no add or edit feature)
-e, --export Export static HTML [default: "./public"]
--help Show this help
If no root dir is specified,
./ will be used.
The server will automatically search for a file named
index.md,
readme.md or
README.md on the specified
documentation root and will use it as your home page.
You can customize the CSS style in a file named
custom.css.
The special text
[[toc]] will be replaced by the table of contents of the markdown document, based on headings.
The special text
[[index]] will be replaced by the full navigation index of all markdown files found under the
specified root dir. File and folder names will be humanized for better readability.
It is particularly useful on the home page to provide an overview of the available documentation for your project.
The sorting of each index level is as follows:
001-abc and
002 mno and
003_xyz) are next, sorted
by their respective prefix numbers. Note that the prefix numbers are stripped out in the index.
You can use the Mermaid syntax to insert diagrams and flowcharts directly in your
markdown, but using code blocks with the
mermaid language specified, like this:
```mermaid
graph TD;
A-->B;
A-->C;
B-->D;
C-->D;
```
Mermaid configuration can be overridden on a given page using the global variable
MERMAID_CONFIG in a
<script> tag, for example:
<script>
MERMAID_CONFIG = { theme: 'forest' };
</script>
See changelog here