npm install -g hacker-job-trends

As we know, an "Ask HN: Who is Hiring?"(example) post will occur at hackernews every month. It is interesting to scan the post because it helps you to get a feeling about what is happening in tec related business. This repo aims to help you keep up with how the tec job requirements/used tools/kind/... evolve.

How

Get historical "Who is hiring" posts on HackerNews Analyse the keyword count history

Examples

vue trends:

$ hjt vue + vuejs 6.55 ┼ ╭╮ 6.11 ┤ ╭╮ ╭╮ │╰╮ 5.68 ┤ ││ ╭╮││ │ │ 5.24 ┤ ││ ╭╯│││╭╯ ╰╮ ╭╮ 4.80 ┤ ╭╯│╭╯ ││││ ╰──╯╰╮ 4.37 ┤ │ ││ ││││ ╰ 3.93 ┤ ╭╮ ╭─╯ ╰╯ ╰╯││ 3.49 ┤ ││ ╭╯ ╰╯ 3.06 ┤ ││ │ 2.62 ┤ ││ ╭─╮│ 2.18 ┤ ╭╮ ╭╮ ││╭╯ ╰╯ 1.75 ┤ ╭╮ │╰╮│╰─╯╰╯ 1.31 ┤ ╭╮ ││ │ ││ 0.87 ┼╮ ││ ╭╮ ╭╮ ││ ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╯ ││ 0.44 ┤│ │╰╮ │╰╮ ╭╮ ││ ╭╮ ╭─╮ ╭╮ ╭──╮││ ╭╮ ││ ╭─╮│╰─╮╭────╯ ╰╯ 0.00 ┤╰───╯ ╰──╯ ╰──────╯╰──╯╰────╯╰────╯ ╰─╯╰─╯ ╰╯╰───╯╰──╯╰─╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ : ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼── 2011-01 2012-01 2013-01 2014-01 2015-01 2016-01 2017-01 2018-01 2019-01 2020-01

react trends:

$ hjt react 54.71 ┼ ╭ 51.07 ┤ │ 47.42 ┤ ╭─╮ ╭╯ 43.77 ┤ ╭╮╭─╮ │ ╰╮ ╭╯ 40.12 ┤ ╭╮ ╭╮│╰╯ │╭╮╭╯ ╰─╯ 36.48 ┤ ╭╮│╰────╯╰╯ ╰╯╰╯ 32.83 ┤ ╭╮╭╮│╰╯ 29.18 ┤ ╭╮ ╭─╯╰╯╰╯ 25.53 ┤ ╭╮╭───╯╰─╯ 21.89 ┤ ╭─╯╰╯ 18.24 ┤ ╭╮╭──╯ 14.59 ┤ ╭╮ ╭╯╰╯ 10.94 ┤ ╭─╯╰─╯ 7.30 ┤ ╭╮╭─╯ 3.65 ┤ ╭─╮╭────╯╰╯ 0.00 ┼──────────────────────────────────────╯ ╰╯ : ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼── 2011-01 2012-01 2013-01 2014-01 2015-01 2016-01 2017-01 2018-01 2019-01 2020-01

angular trends:

$ hjt angular + angularjs 69.86 ┼ ╭╮ 65.20 ┤ ││ 60.54 ┤ ││ 55.89 ┤ ││ 51.23 ┤ ││ ╭╮ 46.57 ┤ ││ ││ 41.91 ┤ ││ │╰╮ 37.26 ┤ │╰╮ │ │ ╭╮ 32.60 ┤ │ ╰╮ │ │ ╭╯│ 27.94 ┤ ╭╯ ╰──╮│ ╰──╯ ╰╮ 23.29 ┤ │ ╰╯ │ ╭─╮ 18.63 ┤ ╭─╯ ╰──╯ │ ╭╮╭─╮ ╭╮ ╭──╮ 13.97 ┤ ╭╯ ╰─╯╰╯ ╰──╯╰─╯ ╰─╮╭╮ ╭╮ ╭─╮ ╭╮╭╮ 9.31 ┤ ╭─╯ ╰╯╰─╯╰──╯ ╰─╯╰╯╰───────╮╭──╮╭──── 4.66 ┤ ╭─╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ 0.00 ┼──────────────────────────╯ : ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼── 2011-01 2012-01 2013-01 2014-01 2015-01 2016-01 2017-01 2018-01 2019-01 2020-01

javascript trends:

$ hjt javascript + js 61.17 ┤ ╭╮ 57.92 ┤ ││ 54.68 ┤ ││ 51.43 ┤ ││ 48.19 ┤ ╭╮ ╭╮ ││ ╭╮ 44.95 ┤ ││╭─╮ ││ ╭╮│╰╮││ 41.70 ┤ │││ │ │╰╮ │╰╯ │││ 38.46 ┤ ╭╮ │╰╯ │ ╭╮│ ╰──╮│ ╰╯╰╮ 35.21 ┤ ╭╮ ╭╯│ ╭╮╭╮ │ │╭╯││ ╰╯ ╰╮ 31.97 ┤ ╭╮ ││ │ │╭╯╰╯╰──╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ │ ╭╮╭╮ ╭──╮ 28.72 ┤ ╭╮││ ╭─╯│╭╯ ╰╯ │╭╯╰╯╰╮╭────╯ │ ╭╮╭╮ 25.48 ┤ │╰╯│ ╭╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ ╰──╯╰╯│╭────╮ ╭──────╮╭╮╭╮ 22.23 ┤ ╭──╯ ╰──╯ ╰╯ ╰─╯ ╰╯╰╯│ ╭╮ ╭╮╭╮ ╭╮ 18.99 ┤╭╮│ ╰──╯╰─╯╰╯╰───╯╰ 15.74 ┤│╰╯ 12.50 ┼╯ : ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼── 2011-01 2012-01 2013-01 2014-01 2015-01 2016-01 2017-01 2018-01 2019-01 2020-01

nodejs trends:

$ hjt nodejs + node.js 18.02 ┼ ╭╮ 16.82 ┤ ││ 15.62 ┤ ││ 14.42 ┤ ││ ╭╮ 13.22 ┤ ╭╮ ││╭╮ ╭╯│ ╭╮ ╭╮ 12.01 ┤ ││ ╭╮ │╰╯╰╮│ ╰╮ ││ ╭╮ ╭╮╭╮ │╰╮ 10.81 ┤ ││ │╰╮│ ││ │ │╰╮╭╯│ ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╯│││ │ │ ╭╮ ╭ 9.61 ┤ ╭╮ ││ ╭─╯ ││ ╰╯ ╰─╮│ ╰╯ │╭╮ ╭╮╭╯│╭─╯╰╮╭╯│╭╮│ ││╰─╯ ╰╮││ ╭─╮ ╭─╮ ╭╯ 8.41 ┤ ╭╮ ╭──╮ ╭╮ ╭╮││ ╭─╯│ ╭╮ │ ╰╯ ╰╯ ╰╯│╭─╯╰╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ ╰╯╰╯ ╰╯ ╰╯╰──╯ ╰─╯ ╰╮ │ 7.21 ┤ ││ ╭─╯ ╰─╮ ││ ╭╯│││╭─╯ ╰─╯│ │ ││ ╰───╯ 6.01 ┤ │╰─╯ ╰─╯╰─╯ ╰╯╰╯ ╰╮│ ╰╯ 4.81 ┤ ╭─╯ ││ 3.60 ┤ ╭──╯ ╰╯ 2.40 ┤╭╯ 1.20 ┤│ 0.00 ┼╯ : ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼── 2011-01 2012-01 2013-01 2014-01 2015-01 2016-01 2017-01 2018-01 2019-01 2020-01

remote trends:

$ hjt remote - not remote - no remote 58.01 ┤ ╭─ 54.83 ┤ ╭╯ 51.64 ┤ ╭╮ ╭╯ 48.45 ┤ ╭╮ │╰╮│ 45.26 ┤ ╭╯│ ╭╯ ╰╯ 42.07 ┤ ╭╮│ │ ╭─╮╭╯ 38.89 ┤ ╭╮ ╭╮╭╯││ ╰─╯ ╰╯ 35.70 ┤ ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭─╯╰──╯╰╯ ╰╯ 32.51 ┤ ╭╮ ╭╮╭╮ ││╭╮││ ╭╮╭╯│ ││ │ 29.32 ┤ ││ ╭╮ ╭─╮│╰╯│ │╰╯││╰╮╭─╯││ │╭╯│╭╯ 26.13 ┤╭╯│ ╭╮ │╰╮│ ││ │ ╭─╮╭╮ ╭╮╭────╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ 22.95 ┤│ │╭╮ ╭─╮ ╭╮││ ╭─╮╭╮│ ╰╯ ╰╯ ╰─╯ ╰╯╰╮│╰╯ 19.76 ┤│ │││ ╭╮ ╭╯ ╰╮ ╭╮╭─╯││╰─╮ ╭╯ ││╰╯ ╰╯ 16.57 ┼╯ │││ │╰╮ │ ╰─╮│╰╯ ╰╯ ╰─╯ ╰╯ 13.38 ┤ ││╰──╯ │╭╯ ││ 10.19 ┤ ╰╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ : ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼── 2011-01 2012-01 2013-01 2014-01 2015-01 2016-01 2017-01 2018-01 2019-01 2020-01

aws trends:

$ hjt aws 30.09 ┼ ╭╮ 28.08 ┤ ╭╯│ ╭╮ 26.08 ┤ │ │ ││╭ 24.07 ┤ ╭╮ ╭─╯ ╰─╯╰╯ 22.06 ┤ ╭╮ ╭──╮╭╯╰─╮ ╭╯ 20.06 ┤ ╭╮ ╭─╮╭╮ ╭─╯╰╮╭╯ ╰╯ ╰─╯ 18.05 ┤ ╭╮ ╭╮││ │ ││╰─╮ │ ╰╯ 16.05 ┤ ╭╮ ││ ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╮│╰╯╰─╯ ╰╯ ╰─╯ 14.04 ┤ ││ ╭╮╭──╯╰─╮╭─╯╰──╯╰╮╭╯╰─╯╰╯ 12.04 ┼╮ ╭╮ ╭╮ ││ ╭╮ │╰╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ 10.03 ┤│ ╭╮ ││ ││ ╭╮ ╭╯│╭╮ │╰─╯ 8.02 ┤│ │╰╮ ││ ││ ││ ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╯ ╰╯╰─╮╭──╮│ 6.02 ┤│ ╭╯ │ │╰╮│╰─╯╰╮│╰╮│╰─╯╰─╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ 4.01 ┤│ │ ╰─╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ 2.01 ┤╰╮╭╯ 0.00 ┤ ╰╯ : ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼── 2011-01 2012-01 2013-01 2014-01 2015-01 2016-01 2017-01 2018-01 2019-01 2020-01

blockchain trends:

$ hjt ethereum + blockchain + bitcoin + solidity + smart contract 15.33 ┼ ╭╮ 14.30 ┤ ││ 13.28 ┤ ╭─╮ ╭╯╰╮ 12.26 ┤ │ │ │ │ 11.24 ┤ ╭╮│ ╰╮╭╮│ │ ╭╮ 10.22 ┤ │││ ╰╯╰╯ ╰─╯│ 9.20 ┤ │╰╯ ╰╮ ╭╮ ╭ 8.17 ┤ │ │ ││ ╭─╮│ 7.15 ┤ │ │╭─╯╰╮│ ╰╯ 6.13 ┤ │ ││ ╰╯ 5.11 ┤ ╭╮ │ ╰╯ 4.09 ┤ ╭╮ ╭─╮ ╭╯│ ╭─╮│ 3.07 ┤ ╭╮ │╰─╮ │ │╭╯ ╰─╯ ││ 2.04 ┤ ╭╮ │╰╮╭╯ │ ╭─╮╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╮ │ ╰╯ ││ 1.02 ┤ ╭╮ ╭─╯╰╮ ╭─╯ ╰╯ ╰──╮╭╯ ╰╯╰───╯╰╮╭╮╭─╯╰─╯ ╰╯ 0.00 ┼───────────────────╯╰────────╯ ╰──╯ ╰╯ ╰╯╰╯ : ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼── 2011-01 2012-01 2013-01 2014-01 2015-01 2016-01 2017-01 2018-01 2019-01 2020-01

java trends:

$ hjt java - javascript 33.33 ┤ ╭╮ 31.79 ┤ ││ 30.24 ┤ ││ ╭╮ 28.69 ┤ ││ ││ 27.14 ┤ ││ ││ 25.60 ┤ ││ ││ 24.05 ┤ ││ ││ ╭╮ 22.50 ┤ ││ ││ ││ ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╮ 20.96 ┤ ││ ││╭╮ ││ ││╭╮╭╮││ ││ ││ ││ 19.41 ┤ ││ ╭╮││││ ││ ││││││││ ││ ││ ╭──╯│ 17.86 ┤ ││ ╭╮ ││││││ ╭╮ ││ ╭╯││╰╯│││ ││ ╭╮││ │ │╭╮╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╮ 16.32 ┤ ││╭╮ ││╭╯│││││ ││ ││╭╯ ╰╯ ││╰╮│╰╮││││╭╯ ││││╰╮ ││ ╭╮ ││ ╭╮ ╭─╮ 14.77 ┤ ││││ │││ ╰╯││╰╮│╰─╯││ ││ ││ ││││╰╯ ╰╯╰╯ │╭╯│╭╮ ││ ╭╮╭╮ ╭╮ ╭─╯│╭╮╭╯╰─╯ │╭─────╮ ╭───╮ ╭╮ 13.22 ┼╮│╰╯│╭─╯╰╯ ╰╯ ││ ╰╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ ││╰╯ ╰╯ ││╰─╯╰╮ │╰╯╰╮│╰──╯ ╰╯╰╯ ╰╯ ╰╮╭──╯ ╰╮╭╯│╭ 11.67 ┤╰╯ ││ ╰╯ ││ ╰╯ │╭╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ 10.13 ┤ ╰╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ : ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼── 2011-01 2012-01 2013-01 2014-01 2015-01 2016-01 2017-01 2018-01 2019-01 2020-01

python trends:

$ hjt python 46.39 ┤ ╭╮ 43.74 ┤ ││ 41.10 ┤ ╭╮││ ╭╮ 38.45 ┤ ││││ ││ 35.80 ┤ ╭╮ ╭╮ │╰╯╰─╯╰─╮ ╭╮ 33.15 ┤ ╭╮ ╭╮╭╮ ││ │╰╮ │ │ ╭──╮ ╭╮╭───╮ ╭╯│ 30.50 ┤ ╭╮ ╭╮││╭╯╰╯│ ╭╮││╭──╮│ ╰─╮│ │ ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭─╮│ ╰────╯││ ╰╮╭─╯ ╰───── 27.85 ┤ ││ ╭╮╭╯││││ ╰╮╭╮│╰╯││ ╰╯ ╰╯ ╰╮╭─╮╭╯╰╮ ╭╮ ╭──╮╭╯╰───╯ ││ ╰╯ ╰╯ 25.21 ┤ ││ ╭╮╭╯││ ╰╯╰╯ ││╰╯ ││ ╰╯ ╰╯ │╭╯╰╮╭──╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ 22.56 ┼╮ ╭╮ ││ │││ ││ ││ ╰╯ ╰╯ ╰╯ 19.91 ┤│ │╰╮╭╮││ │││ ╰╯ ╰╯ 17.26 ┤│ │ ││││╰╮│││ 14.61 ┤╰╮│ ╰╯╰╯ ╰╯╰╯ 11.96 ┤ ││ 9.32 ┤ ││ 6.67 ┤ ╰╯ : ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼── 2011-01 2012-01 2013-01 2014-01 2015-01 2016-01 2017-01 2018-01 2019-01 2020-01

golang trends:

$ hjt golang 6.10 ┼ ╭╮ 5.69 ┤ ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╮│╰╮ ╭╮ 5.28 ┤ ││╭╮ ││ │││ ╰╮╭╯╰ 4.88 ┤ ╭╮ ││││ │╰──╯││ ╰╯ 4.47 ┤ ││ ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╯│││╭╯ ╰╯ 4.07 ┤ ╭╮ ││╭╯│╭─╮ ╭╮ ╭╮││ │ ││││ 3.66 ┤ ││ ╭╯││ ╰╯ │ ╭╮ │╰╮ ││││ │ ╰╯╰╯ 3.25 ┤ ││ │ ╰╯ │ ││╭╯ ╰╮│││╰╮│ 2.85 ┤ ╭╮│╰╮ ╭╯ ╰─╯╰╯ ││╰╯ ╰╯ 2.44 ┤ ╭─╮ │╰╯ │╭╯ ╰╯ 2.03 ┤ │ │ │ ││ 1.63 ┤ │ ╰╮╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╮╭╯ ╰╯ 1.22 ┤ ╭╮ │ ╰╯│╭╮╭╮││ │╰─╯││ 0.81 ┤ │╰╮ │ ╰╯╰╯╰╯│╭╯ ╰╯ 0.41 ┤ ╭╮ ╭╮│ │ ╭╯ ╰╯ 0.00 ┼───────────────╯╰─────────────╯╰╯ ╰─╯ : ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼── 2011-01 2012-01 2013-01 2014-01 2015-01 2016-01 2017-01 2018-01 2019-01 2020-01

npm package

npm install -g hacker-job-trends hjt 'python' hjt ' js ' + 'javascript' hjt 'remote' - 'no remote' - 'not remote' hjt react --relative

Contributing

1. Add new useful trend graph

By installing the npm module and generating new interesting chart and open a PR for the README.md

2. Add new who is hiring link

Fork the repo and npm install Add new "who is hiring" post url on HN-who-is-hiring-monthly.md npm run updateContents and make a PR

Best search pattern for searching monthly "who is hiring" on hackernews