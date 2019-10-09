openbase logo
Readme

npm install -g hacker-job-trends

As we know, an "Ask HN: Who is Hiring?"(example) post will occur at hackernews every month. It is interesting to scan the post because it helps you to get a feeling about what is happening in tec related business. This repo aims to help you keep up with how the tec job requirements/used tools/kind/... evolve.

How

  1. Get historical "Who is hiring" posts on HackerNews
  2. Analyse the keyword count history

Examples

$ hjt vue + vuejs

   6.55 ┼                                                                                               ╭╮
   6.11 ┤                                                                                      ╭╮    ╭╮ │╰╮
   5.68 ┤                                                                                      ││  ╭╮││ │ │
   5.24 ┤                                                                                      ││ ╭╯│││╭╯ ╰╮  ╭╮
   4.80 ┤                                                                                     ╭╯│╭╯ ││││   ╰──╯╰╮
   4.37 ┤                                                                                     │ ││  ││││        ╰
   3.93 ┤                                                                            ╭╮     ╭─╯ ╰╯  ╰╯││
   3.49 ┤                                                                            ││    ╭╯         ╰╯
   3.06 ┤                                                                            ││    │
   2.62 ┤                                                                            ││ ╭─╮│
   2.18 ┤                                                                      ╭╮ ╭╮ ││╭╯ ╰╯
   1.75 ┤                                             ╭╮                       │╰╮│╰─╯╰╯
   1.31 ┤    ╭╮                                       ││                       │ ││
   0.87 ┼╮   ││   ╭╮           ╭╮                     ││       ╭╮    ╭╮       ╭╯ ││
   0.44 ┤│   │╰╮  │╰╮      ╭╮  ││    ╭╮    ╭─╮ ╭╮ ╭──╮││   ╭╮  ││ ╭─╮│╰─╮╭────╯  ╰╯
   0.00 ┤╰───╯ ╰──╯ ╰──────╯╰──╯╰────╯╰────╯ ╰─╯╰─╯  ╰╯╰───╯╰──╯╰─╯ ╰╯  ╰╯
        :
        ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──
       2011-01     2012-01     2013-01     2014-01     2015-01     2016-01     2017-01     2018-01     2019-01     2020-01


$ hjt react

  54.71 ┼                                                                                                       ╭
  51.07 ┤                                                                                                       │
  47.42 ┤                                                                                                ╭─╮   ╭╯
  43.77 ┤                                                                                        ╭╮╭─╮   │ ╰╮ ╭╯
  40.12 ┤                                                                                ╭╮    ╭╮│╰╯ │╭╮╭╯  ╰─╯
  36.48 ┤                                                                              ╭╮│╰────╯╰╯   ╰╯╰╯
  32.83 ┤                                                                          ╭╮╭╮│╰╯
  29.18 ┤                                                                     ╭╮ ╭─╯╰╯╰╯
  25.53 ┤                                                               ╭╮╭───╯╰─╯
  21.89 ┤                                                             ╭─╯╰╯
  18.24 ┤                                                        ╭╮╭──╯
  14.59 ┤                                                    ╭╮ ╭╯╰╯
  10.94 ┤                                                  ╭─╯╰─╯
   7.30 ┤                                              ╭╮╭─╯
   3.65 ┤                                      ╭─╮╭────╯╰╯
   0.00 ┼──────────────────────────────────────╯ ╰╯
        :
        ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──
       2011-01     2012-01     2013-01     2014-01     2015-01     2016-01     2017-01     2018-01     2019-01     2020-01


$ hjt angular + angularjs

  69.86 ┼                                  ╭╮
  65.20 ┤                                  ││
  60.54 ┤                                  ││
  55.89 ┤                                  ││
  51.23 ┤                                  ││     ╭╮
  46.57 ┤                                  ││     ││
  41.91 ┤                                  ││     │╰╮
  37.26 ┤                                  │╰╮    │ │   ╭╮
  32.60 ┤                                  │ ╰╮   │ │  ╭╯│
  27.94 ┤                                 ╭╯  ╰──╮│ ╰──╯ ╰╮
  23.29 ┤                                 │      ╰╯       │  ╭─╮
  18.63 ┤                               ╭─╯               ╰──╯ │ ╭╮╭─╮  ╭╮ ╭──╮
  13.97 ┤                              ╭╯                      ╰─╯╰╯ ╰──╯╰─╯  ╰─╮╭╮ ╭╮  ╭─╮ ╭╮╭╮
   9.31 ┤                            ╭─╯                                        ╰╯╰─╯╰──╯ ╰─╯╰╯╰───────╮╭──╮╭────
   4.66 ┤                          ╭─╯                                                                 ╰╯  ╰╯
   0.00 ┼──────────────────────────╯
        :
        ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──
       2011-01     2012-01     2013-01     2014-01     2015-01     2016-01     2017-01     2018-01     2019-01     2020-01


$ hjt javascript +  js

  61.17 ┤                                           ╭╮
  57.92 ┤                                           ││
  54.68 ┤                                           ││
  51.43 ┤                                           ││
  48.19 ┤                           ╭╮      ╭╮      ││ ╭╮
  44.95 ┤                           ││╭─╮   ││    ╭╮│╰╮││
  41.70 ┤                           │││ │   │╰╮   │╰╯ │││
  38.46 ┤                  ╭╮       │╰╯ │ ╭╮│ ╰──╮│   ╰╯╰╮
  35.21 ┤              ╭╮ ╭╯│ ╭╮╭╮  │   │╭╯││    ╰╯      ╰╮
  31.97 ┤       ╭╮     ││ │ │╭╯╰╯╰──╯   ╰╯ ╰╯             │ ╭╮╭╮      ╭──╮
  28.72 ┤     ╭╮││   ╭─╯│╭╯ ╰╯                            │╭╯╰╯╰╮╭────╯  │  ╭╮╭╮
  25.48 ┤     │╰╯│  ╭╯  ╰╯                                ╰╯    ╰╯       ╰──╯╰╯│╭────╮ ╭──────╮╭╮╭╮
  22.23 ┤  ╭──╯  ╰──╯                                                          ╰╯    ╰─╯      ╰╯╰╯│  ╭╮ ╭╮╭╮   ╭╮
  18.99 ┤╭╮│                                                                                      ╰──╯╰─╯╰╯╰───╯╰
  15.74 ┤│╰╯
  12.50 ┼╯
        :
        ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──
       2011-01     2012-01     2013-01     2014-01     2015-01     2016-01     2017-01     2018-01     2019-01     2020-01


$ hjt nodejs + node.js

  18.02 ┼                                         ╭╮
  16.82 ┤                                         ││
  15.62 ┤                                         ││
  14.42 ┤                                         ││    ╭╮
  13.22 ┤                              ╭╮         ││╭╮ ╭╯│   ╭╮                             ╭╮
  12.01 ┤                              ││      ╭╮ │╰╯╰╮│ ╰╮  ││  ╭╮                    ╭╮╭╮ │╰╮
  10.81 ┤                              ││      │╰╮│   ││  │  │╰╮╭╯│       ╭╮  ╭╮  ╭╮  ╭╯│││ │ │ ╭╮              ╭
   9.61 ┤                        ╭╮    ││    ╭─╯ ││   ╰╯  ╰─╮│ ╰╯ │╭╮  ╭╮╭╯│╭─╯╰╮╭╯│╭╮│ ││╰─╯ ╰╮││  ╭─╮ ╭─╮    ╭╯
   8.41 ┤      ╭╮   ╭──╮   ╭╮  ╭╮││  ╭─╯│ ╭╮ │   ╰╯         ╰╯    ╰╯│╭─╯╰╯ ╰╯   ╰╯ ╰╯╰╯ ╰╯     ╰╯╰──╯ ╰─╯ ╰╮   │
   7.21 ┤      ││ ╭─╯  ╰─╮ ││ ╭╯│││╭─╯  ╰─╯│ │                      ││                                     ╰───╯
   6.01 ┤      │╰─╯      ╰─╯╰─╯ ╰╯╰╯       ╰╮│                      ╰╯
   4.81 ┤    ╭─╯                            ││
   3.60 ┤ ╭──╯                              ╰╯
   2.40 ┤╭╯
   1.20 ┤│
   0.00 ┼╯
        :
        ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──
       2011-01     2012-01     2013-01     2014-01     2015-01     2016-01     2017-01     2018-01     2019-01     2020-01


$ hjt remote - not remote - no remote

  58.01 ┤                                                                                                      ╭─
  54.83 ┤                                                                                                     ╭╯
  51.64 ┤                                                                                                 ╭╮ ╭╯
  48.45 ┤                                                                                         ╭╮      │╰╮│
  45.26 ┤                                                                                        ╭╯│     ╭╯ ╰╯
  42.07 ┤                                                                                      ╭╮│ │ ╭─╮╭╯
  38.89 ┤                                                                               ╭╮  ╭╮╭╯││ ╰─╯ ╰╯
  35.70 ┤                                                           ╭╮  ╭╮      ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭─╯╰──╯╰╯ ╰╯
  32.51 ┤ ╭╮                                      ╭╮╭╮              ││╭╮││   ╭╮╭╯│ ││ │
  29.32 ┤ ││                                ╭╮ ╭─╮│╰╯│              │╰╯││╰╮╭─╯││ │╭╯│╭╯
  26.13 ┤╭╯│                     ╭╮         │╰╮│ ││  │ ╭─╮╭╮ ╭╮╭────╯  ╰╯ ╰╯  ╰╯ ╰╯ ╰╯
  22.95 ┤│ │╭╮       ╭─╮       ╭╮││    ╭─╮╭╮│ ╰╯ ╰╯  ╰─╯ ╰╯╰╮│╰╯
  19.76 ┤│ │││  ╭╮  ╭╯ ╰╮  ╭╮╭─╯││╰─╮ ╭╯ ││╰╯               ╰╯
  16.57 ┼╯ │││  │╰╮ │   ╰─╮│╰╯  ╰╯  ╰─╯  ╰╯
  13.38 ┤  ││╰──╯ │╭╯     ││
  10.19 ┤  ╰╯     ╰╯      ╰╯
        :
        ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──
       2011-01     2012-01     2013-01     2014-01     2015-01     2016-01     2017-01     2018-01     2019-01     2020-01


$ hjt aws

  30.09 ┼                                                                                                  ╭╮
  28.08 ┤                                                                                                 ╭╯│ ╭╮
  26.08 ┤                                                                                                 │ │ ││╭
  24.07 ┤                                                                                         ╭╮    ╭─╯ ╰─╯╰╯
  22.06 ┤                                                                                ╭╮  ╭──╮╭╯╰─╮ ╭╯
  20.06 ┤                                                                   ╭╮ ╭─╮╭╮   ╭─╯╰╮╭╯  ╰╯   ╰─╯
  18.05 ┤                                              ╭╮                 ╭╮││ │ ││╰─╮ │   ╰╯
  16.05 ┤                            ╭╮                ││    ╭╮  ╭╮  ╭╮ ╭╮│╰╯╰─╯ ╰╯  ╰─╯
  14.04 ┤                            ││           ╭╮╭──╯╰─╮╭─╯╰──╯╰╮╭╯╰─╯╰╯
  12.04 ┼╮       ╭╮ ╭╮               ││        ╭╮ │╰╯     ╰╯       ╰╯
  10.03 ┤│   ╭╮  ││ ││ ╭╮           ╭╯│╭╮      │╰─╯
   8.02 ┤│   │╰╮ ││ ││ ││ ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╯ ╰╯╰─╮╭──╮│
   6.02 ┤│  ╭╯ │ │╰╮│╰─╯╰╮│╰╮│╰─╯╰─╯      ╰╯  ╰╯
   4.01 ┤│  │  ╰─╯ ╰╯    ╰╯ ╰╯
   2.01 ┤╰╮╭╯
   0.00 ┤ ╰╯
        :
        ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──
       2011-01     2012-01     2013-01     2014-01     2015-01     2016-01     2017-01     2018-01     2019-01     2020-01


$ hjt ethereum + blockchain + bitcoin + solidity + smart contract

  15.33 ┼                                                                                        ╭╮
  14.30 ┤                                                                                        ││
  13.28 ┤                                                                                 ╭─╮   ╭╯╰╮
  12.26 ┤                                                                                 │ │   │  │
  11.24 ┤                                                                               ╭╮│ ╰╮╭╮│  │ ╭╮
  10.22 ┤                                                                               │││  ╰╯╰╯  ╰─╯│
   9.20 ┤                                                                               │╰╯           ╰╮  ╭╮    ╭
   8.17 ┤                                                                               │              │  ││ ╭─╮│
   7.15 ┤                                                                               │              │╭─╯╰╮│ ╰╯
   6.13 ┤                                                                               │              ││   ╰╯
   5.11 ┤                                                                         ╭╮    │              ╰╯
   4.09 ┤                                          ╭╮                        ╭─╮ ╭╯│ ╭─╮│
   3.07 ┤                                      ╭╮  │╰─╮                      │ │╭╯ ╰─╯ ││
   2.04 ┤                               ╭╮     │╰╮╭╯  │    ╭─╮╭╮   ╭╮     ╭╮ │ ╰╯      ││
   1.02 ┤                   ╭╮        ╭─╯╰╮  ╭─╯ ╰╯   ╰──╮╭╯ ╰╯╰───╯╰╮╭╮╭─╯╰─╯         ╰╯
   0.00 ┼───────────────────╯╰────────╯   ╰──╯           ╰╯          ╰╯╰╯
        :
        ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──
       2011-01     2012-01     2013-01     2014-01     2015-01     2016-01     2017-01     2018-01     2019-01     2020-01


$ hjt java - javascript

  33.33 ┤ ╭╮
  31.79 ┤ ││
  30.24 ┤ ││         ╭╮
  28.69 ┤ ││         ││
  27.14 ┤ ││         ││
  25.60 ┤ ││         ││
  24.05 ┤ ││         ││      ╭╮
  22.50 ┤ ││         ││      ││  ╭╮    ╭╮ ╭╮   ╭╮    ╭╮
  20.96 ┤ ││         ││╭╮    ││  ││╭╮╭╮││ ││   ││    ││
  19.41 ┤ ││       ╭╮││││    ││  ││││││││ ││   ││ ╭──╯│
  17.86 ┤ ││    ╭╮ ││││││ ╭╮ ││ ╭╯││╰╯│││ ││ ╭╮││ │   │╭╮╭╮  ╭╮                  ╭╮
  16.32 ┤ ││╭╮  ││╭╯│││││ ││ ││╭╯ ╰╯  ││╰╮│╰╮││││╭╯   ││││╰╮ ││   ╭╮             ││   ╭╮ ╭─╮
  14.77 ┤ ││││  │││ ╰╯││╰╮│╰─╯││      ││ ││ ││││╰╯    ╰╯╰╯ │╭╯│╭╮ ││  ╭╮╭╮ ╭╮  ╭─╯│╭╮╭╯╰─╯ │╭─────╮    ╭───╮  ╭╮
  13.22 ┼╮│╰╯│╭─╯╰╯   ╰╯ ││   ╰╯      ╰╯ ╰╯ ││╰╯           ╰╯ ││╰─╯╰╮ │╰╯╰╮│╰──╯  ╰╯╰╯     ╰╯     ╰╮╭──╯   ╰╮╭╯│╭
  11.67 ┤╰╯  ││          ╰╯                 ││                ╰╯    │╭╯   ╰╯                       ╰╯       ╰╯ ╰╯
  10.13 ┤    ╰╯                             ╰╯                      ╰╯
        :
        ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──
       2011-01     2012-01     2013-01     2014-01     2015-01     2016-01     2017-01     2018-01     2019-01     2020-01


$ hjt python

  46.39 ┤                                           ╭╮
  43.74 ┤                                           ││
  41.10 ┤                                         ╭╮││ ╭╮
  38.45 ┤                                         ││││ ││
  35.80 ┤                              ╭╮    ╭╮   │╰╯╰─╯╰─╮                                               ╭╮
  33.15 ┤                  ╭╮ ╭╮╭╮     ││    │╰╮  │       │                            ╭──╮    ╭╮╭───╮   ╭╯│
  30.50 ┤       ╭╮       ╭╮││╭╯╰╯│   ╭╮││╭──╮│ ╰─╮│       │     ╭╮             ╭╮   ╭─╮│  ╰────╯││   ╰╮╭─╯ ╰─────
  27.85 ┤       ││    ╭╮╭╯││││   ╰╮╭╮│╰╯││  ╰╯   ╰╯       ╰╮╭─╮╭╯╰╮ ╭╮    ╭──╮╭╯╰───╯ ││        ╰╯    ╰╯
  25.21 ┤       ││ ╭╮╭╯││ ╰╯╰╯    ││╰╯  ││                 ╰╯ ╰╯  │╭╯╰╮╭──╯  ╰╯       ╰╯
  22.56 ┼╮ ╭╮   ││ │││ ││         ││    ╰╯                        ╰╯  ╰╯
  19.91 ┤│ │╰╮╭╮││ │││ ╰╯         ╰╯
  17.26 ┤│ │ ││││╰╮│││
  14.61 ┤╰╮│ ╰╯╰╯ ╰╯╰╯
  11.96 ┤ ││
   9.32 ┤ ││
   6.67 ┤ ╰╯
        :
        ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──
       2011-01     2012-01     2013-01     2014-01     2015-01     2016-01     2017-01     2018-01     2019-01     2020-01


$ hjt golang

   6.10 ┼                                                                                                 ╭╮
   5.69 ┤                                                                                      ╭╮   ╭╮  ╭╮│╰╮  ╭╮
   5.28 ┤                                                                                      ││╭╮ ││  │││ ╰╮╭╯╰
   4.88 ┤                                                                ╭╮                    ││││ │╰──╯││  ╰╯
   4.47 ┤                                                                ││ ╭╮             ╭╮ ╭╯│││╭╯    ╰╯
   4.07 ┤                                                          ╭╮    ││╭╯│╭─╮    ╭╮  ╭╮││ │ ││││
   3.66 ┤                                                          ││   ╭╯││ ╰╯ │ ╭╮ │╰╮ ││││ │ ╰╯╰╯
   3.25 ┤                                                          ││   │ ╰╯    │ ││╭╯ ╰╮│││╰╮│
   2.85 ┤                                                        ╭╮│╰╮ ╭╯       ╰─╯╰╯   ││╰╯ ╰╯
   2.44 ┤                                     ╭─╮                │╰╯ │╭╯                ╰╯
   2.03 ┤                                     │ │                │   ││
   1.63 ┤                                     │ ╰╮╭╮    ╭╮ ╭╮ ╭╮╭╯   ╰╯
   1.22 ┤                                ╭╮   │  ╰╯│╭╮╭╮││ │╰─╯││
   0.81 ┤                                │╰╮  │    ╰╯╰╯╰╯│╭╯   ╰╯
   0.41 ┤               ╭╮             ╭╮│ │ ╭╯          ╰╯
   0.00 ┼───────────────╯╰─────────────╯╰╯ ╰─╯
        :
        ┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──────────┼┼──
       2011-01     2012-01     2013-01     2014-01     2015-01     2016-01     2017-01     2018-01     2019-01     2020-01

npm package

# install package (node version > 10.0.0)
npm install -g hacker-job-trends

# see match count history on hackernews who is hiring post
hjt 'python'

# match multiple keyword and a count them together
hjt ' js ' + 'javascript'

# match multiple keywords but you want to do a subtraction operation
hjt 'remote' - 'no remote' - 'not remote'

# If you want the trends with count of keywords related to number of posts, add the option `--relative`
hjt react --relative

Contributing

1. Add new useful trend graph

By installing the npm module and generating new interesting chart and open a PR for the README.md

  1. Fork the repo and npm install
  2. Add new "who is hiring" post url on HN-who-is-hiring-monthly.md
  3. npm run updateContents and make a PR

Best search pattern for searching monthly "who is hiring" on hackernews

# Google:
Ask HN: Who is Hiring? "November 2011" site:https://news.ycombinator.com/

Donate with bitcoin

