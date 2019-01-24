





Install

$ npm install --save hack

Option #1: Use any pre-processor

import 'hack'

Option #2: hot-link the css files:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/hack.css" > < body class = "hack" > </ body > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/standard.css" > < body class = "standard" > </ body > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/dark.css" > < body class = "hack dark" > </ body > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/dark-grey.css" > < body class = "hack dark-grey" > </ body > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/solarized-dark.css" > < body class = "hack solarized-dark" > </ body >

It's also available on CDNJS, jsDelivr and UNPKG.

For more usages and style guideline head to the website 🎉

Showcase

A list of projects that use hack .

Related projects

Mirrors

Development

$ npm run dev $ npm run build

License

MIT © EGOIST

Logo was generated with slogan.