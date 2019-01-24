openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hac

hack

by EGOIST
0.8.1 (see all)

⛷ Dead simple CSS framework.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

498

GitHub Stars

2.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme



npm version npm downloads Gitter

Table of Contents

Install

$ npm install --save hack

Option #1: Use any pre-processor

import 'hack'

Option #2: hot-link the css files:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/hack.css">

<!-- markdown theme -->
<body class="hack"></body>

<!-- standard theme -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/standard.css">
<body class="standard"></body>

<!-- dark theme -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/dark.css">
<body class="hack dark"></body>

<!-- dark-grey theme -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/dark-grey.css">
<body class="hack dark-grey"></body>

<!-- solarized-dark theme -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/solarized-dark.css">
<body class="hack solarized-dark"></body>

It's also available on CDNJS, jsDelivr and UNPKG.

For more usages and style guideline head to the website 🎉

Showcase

A list of projects that use hack.

Mirrors

Development

$ npm run dev

$ npm run build

License

MIT © EGOIST

Logo was generated with slogan.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial