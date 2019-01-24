$ npm install --save hack
Option #1: Use any pre-processor
import 'hack'
Option #2: hot-link the css files:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/hack.css">
<!-- markdown theme -->
<body class="hack"></body>
<!-- standard theme -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/standard.css">
<body class="standard"></body>
<!-- dark theme -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/dark.css">
<body class="hack dark"></body>
<!-- dark-grey theme -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/dark-grey.css">
<body class="hack dark-grey"></body>
<!-- solarized-dark theme -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/solarized-dark.css">
<body class="hack solarized-dark"></body>
It's also available on CDNJS, jsDelivr and UNPKG.
For more usages and style guideline head to the website 🎉
A list of projects that use
hack.
$ npm run dev
$ npm run build
