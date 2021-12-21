Hookable

Awaitable hook system

Install

Using yarn:

yarn add hookable

Using npm:

npm install hookable

Usage

Method A: Create a hookable instance:

import { createHooks } from 'hookable' const hooks = createHooks() hooks.hook( 'hello' , () => { console .log( 'Hello World' )}) hooks.callHook( 'hello' )

Method B: Extend your base class from Hookable:

import { Hookable } from 'hookable' export default class Foo extends Hookable { constructor () { super () } async someFunction() { await this .callHook( 'hook1' ) } }

Inside plugins, register for any hook:

const lib = newFooLib() lib.hook( 'hook2' , async () => { }) lib.addHooks({ hook1 : async () => { }, hook2 : [ ] })

Unregistering hooks:

const lib = newFooLib() const hook0 = async () => { } const hook1 = async () => { } const hook2 = async () => { } const unregisterHook0 = lib.hook( 'hook0' , hook0) const unregisterHooks1and2 = lib.addHooks({ hook1, hook2 }) unregisterHook0() unregisterHooks1and2() lib.removeHooks({ hook0, hook1 }) lib.removeHook( 'hook2' , hook2)

Triggering a hook handler once:

const lib = newFooLib() const unregister = lib.hook( 'hook0' , async () => { unregister() })

Hookable class

hook (name, fn)

Register a handler for a specific hook. fn must be a function.

Returns an unregister function that, when called, will remove the registered handler.

hookOnce (name, fn)

Similar to hook but unregisters hook once called.

Returns an unregister function that, when called, will remove the registered handler before first call.

Flatten and register hooks object.

Example:

hookable.addHooks({ test : { before : () => {}, after : () => {} } })

This registers test:before and test:after hooks at bulk.

Returns an unregister function that, when called, will remove all the registered handlers.

async callHook (name, ...args)

Used by class itself to sequentially call handlers of a specific hook.

callHookWith (name, callerFn)

If you need custom control over how hooks are called, you can provide a custom function that will receive an array of handlers of a specific hook.

callerFn if a callback function that accepts two arguments, hooks and args :

hooks : Array of user hooks to be called

: Array of user hooks to be called args : Array of arguments that should be passed each time calling a hook

deprecateHook (old, name)

Deprecate hook called old in favor of name hook.

deprecateHooks (deprecatedHooks)

Deprecate all hooks from an object (keys are old and values or newer ones).

removeHook (name, fn)

Remove a particular hook handler, if the fn handler is present.

removeHooks (configHooks)

Remove multiple hook handlers.

Example:

const handler = async () => { } hookable.hook( 'test:before' , handler) hookable.addHooks({ test : { after : handler } }) hookable.removeHooks({ test : { before : handler, after : handler } })

Migration

From 4.x to 5.x

Type checking improved. You can use Hookable<T> or createHooks<T>() to provide types interface (c2e1e22)

or to provide types interface We no longer provide an IE11 compatible umd build. Instead, you should use an ESM-aware bundler such as webpack or rollup to transpile if needed.

Logger param is dropped. We use console.warn by default for deprecated hooks.

by default for deprecated hooks. Package now uses named exports. You should import { Hookable } instead of Hookable or use new createHooks util

instead of or use new util mergeHooks util is exported standalone. You should replace Hookable.mergeHooks and this.mergeHooks with new { mergeHooks } export

util is exported standalone. You should replace and with new export In versions < 5.0.0 when using callHook if an error happened by one of the hook callbacks, we was handling errors globally and call global error hook + console.error instead and resolve callHook promise! This sometimes makes confusing behavior when we think code worked but it didn't. v5 introduced a breaking change that when a hook throws an error, callHook also rejects instead of a global error event. This means you should be careful to handle all errors when using callHook now.

Credits

Extracted from Nuxt hooks system originally introduced by Sébastien Chopin

Thanks to Joe Paice for donating hookable package name.

License

MIT - Made with 💖