Awaitable hook system
Using yarn:
yarn add hookable
Using npm:
npm install hookable
Method A: Create a hookable instance:
import { createHooks } from 'hookable'
// Create a hookable instance
const hooks = createHooks()
// Hook on 'hello'
hooks.hook('hello', () => { console.log('Hello World' )})
// Call 'hello' hook
hooks.callHook('hello')
Method B: Extend your base class from Hookable:
import { Hookable } from 'hookable'
export default class Foo extends Hookable {
constructor() {
// Call to parent to initialize
super()
// Initialize Hookable with custom logger
// super(consola)
}
async someFunction() {
// Call and wait for `hook1` hooks (if any) sequential
await this.callHook('hook1')
}
}
Inside plugins, register for any hook:
const lib = newFooLib()
// Register a handler for `hook2`
lib.hook('hook2', async () => { /* ... */ })
// Register multiply handlers at once
lib.addHooks({
hook1: async () => { /* ... */ },
hook2: [ /* can be also an array */ ]
})
Unregistering hooks:
const lib = newFooLib()
const hook0 = async () => { /* ... */ }
const hook1 = async () => { /* ... */ }
const hook2 = async () => { /* ... */ }
// The hook() method returns an "unregister" function
const unregisterHook0 = lib.hook('hook0', hook0)
const unregisterHooks1and2 = lib.addHooks({ hook1, hook2 })
/* ... */
unregisterHook0()
unregisterHooks1and2()
// or
lib.removeHooks({ hook0, hook1 })
lib.removeHook('hook2', hook2)
Triggering a hook handler once:
const lib = newFooLib()
const unregister = lib.hook('hook0', async () => {
// Unregister as soon as the hook is executed
unregister()
/* ... */
})
constructor()
hook (name, fn)
Register a handler for a specific hook.
fn must be a function.
Returns an
unregister function that, when called, will remove the registered handler.
hookOnce (name, fn)
Similar to
hook but unregisters hook once called.
Returns an
unregister function that, when called, will remove the registered handler before first call.
addHooks(configHooks)
Flatten and register hooks object.
Example:
hookable.addHooks({
test: {
before: () => {},
after: () => {}
}
})
This registers
test:before and
test:after hooks at bulk.
Returns an
unregister function that, when called, will remove all the registered handlers.
async callHook (name, ...args)
Used by class itself to sequentially call handlers of a specific hook.
callHookWith (name, callerFn)
If you need custom control over how hooks are called, you can provide a custom function that will receive an array of handlers of a specific hook.
callerFn if a callback function that accepts two arguments,
hooks and
args:
hooks: Array of user hooks to be called
args: Array of arguments that should be passed each time calling a hook
deprecateHook (old, name)
Deprecate hook called
old in favor of
name hook.
deprecateHooks (deprecatedHooks)
Deprecate all hooks from an object (keys are old and values or newer ones).
removeHook (name, fn)
Remove a particular hook handler, if the
fn handler is present.
removeHooks (configHooks)
Remove multiple hook handlers.
Example:
const handler = async () => { /* ... */ }
hookable.hook('test:before', handler)
hookable.addHooks({ test: { after: handler } })
// ...
hookable.removeHooks({
test: {
before: handler,
after: handler
}
})
4.x to
5.x
Hookable<T> or
createHooks<T>() to provide types interface (c2e1e22)
console.warn by default for deprecated hooks.
{ Hookable } instead of
Hookable or use new
createHooks util
mergeHooks util is exported standalone. You should replace
Hookable.mergeHooks and
this.mergeHooks with new
{ mergeHooks } export
callHook if an error happened by one of the hook callbacks, we was handling errors globally and call global
error hook +
console.error instead and resolve
callHook promise! This sometimes makes confusing behavior when we think code worked but it didn't. v5 introduced a breaking change that when a hook throws an error,
callHook also rejects instead of a global
error event. This means you should be careful to handle all errors when using
callHook now.
Extracted from Nuxt hooks system originally introduced by Sébastien Chopin
Thanks to Joe Paice for donating hookable package name.
MIT - Made with 💖