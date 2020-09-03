openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

habitica-markdown

by HabitRPG
3.0.0 (see all)

A markdown-it module pre-configured for use in Habitica

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.4K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

habitica-markdown

A markdown-it module pre-configured for use in Habitica

Usage

npm install habitica-markdown --save
bower install habitica-markdown --save

In Node with browserify/webpack/etc:

var md = require('habitica-markdowm');
md.render('_markdown_ is **awesome**');

In a browser with script tag

var md = window.habiticaMarkdown;
md.render('_markdown_ is **awesome**');

Pre-configured Settings and Plugins

Habitica Markdown comes pre-configured with

Notes

Emoji

The emoji come pre-styled with:

.habitica-emoji {
  height: 1.5em;
  width: 1.5em;
}

If you'd like to override these values, you may need to apply the !important keyword to your css.

.habitica-emoji {
  height: 100px !important;
}

Mentions & HTML

The default markdown instance exposed by the module's index.js comes preconfigured with the earlier described settings. However it also has two extra methods that give access to differently configured markdown-it instances. These instances have all the same behavior as described for the default instance but are extended with:

  1. unsafe functionality. i.e. it will not escape HTML and as such input HTML will be sent to the browser as HTML (Note, be very careful of XSS vulnerabilities when using this).
  2. withMentions functionality. Turns @user mentions into <span class="at-text">@user</span>.

These instances can be respectively called by calling md.unsafeHtmlRender and md.renderWithMentions.

Alternatively, if you're only interested in one of these specific behaviors, these renderers can be accessed by importing them directly instead of the main module like so:

const md = require('habitica-markdown/withMentions')
md.render('@user is **awesome**!')

In a similar fashion the unsafe renderer can be accessed by doing require('habitica-markdown/unsafe').

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial