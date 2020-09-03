A markdown-it module pre-configured for use in Habitica
npm install habitica-markdown --save
bower install habitica-markdown --save
In Node with browserify/webpack/etc:
var md = require('habitica-markdowm');
md.render('_markdown_ is **awesome**');
In a browser with script tag
var md = window.habiticaMarkdown;
md.render('_markdown_ is **awesome**');
Habitica Markdown comes pre-configured with
The emoji come pre-styled with:
.habitica-emoji {
height: 1.5em;
width: 1.5em;
}
If you'd like to override these values, you may need to apply the
!important keyword to your
css.
.habitica-emoji {
height: 100px !important;
}
The default markdown instance exposed by the module's
index.js comes preconfigured with the earlier described settings. However it also has two extra methods that give access to differently configured markdown-it instances. These instances have all the same behavior as described for the default instance but are extended with:
unsafe functionality. i.e. it will not escape HTML and as such input HTML will be sent to the browser as HTML (Note, be very careful of XSS vulnerabilities when using this).
withMentions functionality. Turns @user mentions into
<span class="at-text">@user</span>.
These instances can be respectively called by calling
md.unsafeHtmlRender and
md.renderWithMentions.
Alternatively, if you're only interested in one of these specific behaviors, these renderers can be accessed by importing them directly instead of the main module like so:
const md = require('habitica-markdown/withMentions')
md.render('@user is **awesome**!')
In a similar fashion the
unsafe renderer can be accessed by doing
require('habitica-markdown/unsafe').