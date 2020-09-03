A markdown-it module pre-configured for use in Habitica

Usage

npm install habitica-markdown --save bower install habitica-markdown --save

In Node with browserify/webpack/etc:

var md = require ( 'habitica-markdowm' ); md.render( '_markdown_ is **awesome**' );

In a browser with script tag

var md = window .habiticaMarkdown; md.render( '_markdown_ is **awesome**' );

Pre-configured Settings and Plugins

Habitica Markdown comes pre-configured with

Raw urls get converted to links with the linkify setting set to true

Links open in new windows with markdown-it-link-attributes

Images automatically turn into links with markdown-it-linkify-images

Emojis parsed by habitica-markdown-emoji

Notes

Emoji

The emoji come pre-styled with:

.habitica-emoji { height : 1.5em ; width : 1.5em ; }

If you'd like to override these values, you may need to apply the !important keyword to your css .

.habitica-emoji { height : 100px ; }

Mentions & HTML

The default markdown instance exposed by the module's index.js comes preconfigured with the earlier described settings. However it also has two extra methods that give access to differently configured markdown-it instances. These instances have all the same behavior as described for the default instance but are extended with:

unsafe functionality. i.e. it will not escape HTML and as such input HTML will be sent to the browser as HTML (Note, be very careful of XSS vulnerabilities when using this). withMentions functionality. Turns @user mentions into <span class="at-text">@user</span> .

These instances can be respectively called by calling md.unsafeHtmlRender and md.renderWithMentions .

Alternatively, if you're only interested in one of these specific behaviors, these renderers can be accessed by importing them directly instead of the main module like so:

const md = require ( 'habitica-markdown/withMentions' ) md.render( '@user is **awesome**!' )