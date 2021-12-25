High-Availability store

HA-store is a generic wrapper for your data queries, it features:

Smart TLRU cache for 'hot' information

Request coalescing and batching (solves the Thundering Herd problem)

Insightful stats and events

Lightweight, configurable, battle-tested

Learn how you can improve your app's performance, design and resiliancy here!

Installing

npm install ha-store

Usage

const store = require ( 'ha-store' ); const itemStore = store({ resolver : getItems, delimiter : [ 'language' ] }); function getItems ( ids, params, contexts ) { } itemStore.get( '123' , { language : 'fr' }, { requestId : '123' }) .then( item => ); itemStore.getMany([ '123' , '456' ], { language : 'en' }, { requestId : '123' }) .then( items => );

Options

Name Required Default Description resolver true - The method to wrap, and how to interpret the returned data. Uses the format <function(ids, params)> delimiter false [] The list of parameters that, when passed, generate unique results. Ex: 'language', 'view', 'fields', 'country'. These will generate different combinations of cache keys. store false null A custom store for the data, like ha-store-redis. cache false { limit: 5000, ttl: 300000 } Caching options for the data - limit - the maximum number of records, and ttl - time to live for a record in milliseconds. batch false { delay: 50, limit: 100 } Batching options for the requests

*All options are in (ms)

Monitoring and events

HA-store emits events to track cache hits, miss and outbound requests.

Event Format Description cacheHit <number> When the requested item is present in the microcache, or is already being fetched. Prevents another request from being created. cacheMiss <number> When the requested item not cached or coalesced and must be fetched. coalescedHit <number> When a record query successfully hooks to the promise of the same record in transit. query <object> When a batch of requests is about to be sent, gives the detail of the query and what triggered it. queryFailed <object> Indicates that the batch has failed. Retry policy will dictate if it should be re-attempted. querySuccess <object> Indicates that the batch request was successful.

You may also want to track the amount of contexts and records stored via the size method.

Testing

npm test

Benchmarks

Read instructions here

npm run bench

Contribute

Please do! This is an open source project - if you see something that you want, open an issue or file a pull request.

I am always looking for more maintainers, as well.

License

Apache 2.0 (c) 2021 Frederic Charette