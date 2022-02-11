H5P Standalone Player 3.x

Display H5P content without the need for an H5P server

Installation

Source Info yarn yarn add h5p-standalone Release Download latest version here

Basic Usage

Ensure you have an extracted H5P zip file in your workspace folder first. A simple guide on how to extract an H5P zip file is provided here

The player can be set up either by directly calling the already built scripts and styles in your HTML page or using ES6 syntax.

Direct use

Download the project latest release zipped source code from here Extract the downloaded zipped code in step 1 above Copy the contents of the dist folder into your workspace static assets folder ( The folder name does not matter. Remember the location for the next step ) Add a div element in your HTML page where you want to display the H5P content. The div element should have a unique id attribute as compared to all other elements on the same page. < div id = 'h5p-container' > </ div > Include the H5P standalone main script in your HTML page (modify the path location if the files are not in the assets folder) < script type = "text/javascript" src = "assets/main.bundle.js" > </ script > Call the H5P player by providing arguments on where to find a div element and the location of the H5P content. const el = document .getElementById( 'h5p-container' ); const options = { h5pJsonPath : '/h5p-folder' , frameJs : '/assets/frame.bundle.js' , frameCss : '/assets/styles/h5p.css' , } new H5PStandalone.H5P(el, options); A detailed description of the H5P player arguments are provided under the advance section Simple instruction on how to extract H5P zipped file provided here

Using ES6

Install the player using yarn

yarn add h5p-standalone

Add an element to attach the player

< div id = 'h5p-container' > </ div >

initialize the H5P

import { H5P } from 'h5p-standalone' ; const el = document .getElementById( 'h5p-container' ); const options = { h5pJsonPath : '/h5p-folder' , frameJs : '/assets/frame.bundle.js' , frameCss : '/assets/styles/h5p.css' , }; new H5P(el, options);

A detailed description of the H5P player arguments are provided under the advance section

Advanced Usage

The standalone H5P player constructor accepts two arguments.

A HTML element where the H5P iframe will be embedded as the first argument. JSON object with the following options :

H5P Options

1) Basic options

Option name Required Description h5pJsonPath Yes Path to the H5P content folder frameCss Yes URL to the standalone player h5p.css frameJs Yes URL to the standalone player frame.bundle.js id No Player unique identifier. Randomly generated by default librariesPath No Path where the player should find the H5P content libraries. Defaults to same as h5pJsonPath contentJsonPath No Path where the player should find the H5P content.json file. Defaults to {h5pJsonPath}/content/ , frame No A boolean on whether to show H5P player frame and buttons copyright No A boolean on whether display copyright button export No A boolean on whether display a download button. icon No A boolean on whether display H5P icon downloadUrl No A path or a url that returns zipped h5p for download. The link is used by H5P export button fullScreen No A boolean on whether to enable the fullscreen button if the browser supports the feature. Default is false embed No A boolean on whether display embed button. Default is false . N.B. Setting this option to true will require an embedCode below. embedCode unless embed is true Embed/Iframe code that user can insert on their site to view the same content. Check some caveats to consider below customCss No Path(s) to custom stylesheet file(s) customJs No Path(s) to custom script file(s) xAPIObjectIRI No An identifier for a single unique Activity ~ utilized when generating xAPI object field. Default is page host+pathname

2) User state & data (kindly refer to this section)

Option name Required Description contentUserData No User previous content interaction state data. The data should be in JSON string format saveFreq if contentUserData or ajax.* is set How often current user engagement content state should be autosaved (in seconds). Default is false . postUserStatistics No Indicates if H5P should post the results once a finish event is triggered. Default is false . **** Requires ajax.setFinishedUrl property to be set ajax No Object required if you need H5P to manage a learner's state ajax.setFinishedUrl No Url where H5P should post the results once a finish event is triggered. **** Requires postUserStatistics to be set to true. ajax.contentUserDataUrl No Endpoint where H5P can manage current user state. **** Requires user property to be set user No Current user data object. user.name Yes Used as xAPI actor's name user.mail Yes User email. Uniquely identifies the xAPI actor

Note:

One can use absolute URL for frameCss , frameJs , and for other path options( h5pJsonPath , librariesPath , & librariesPath )

, , and for other path options( , , & ) Any path that starts with a forward slash / is treated as relative to the site root.

is treated as relative to the site root. Any path starting with a dot is treated to be in respect to the current page directory.

Example with advance options

import { H5P } from 'h5p-standalone' ; const el = document .getElementById( 'h5p-container' ); const options = { id : 'exercise-one' , frameJs : './frame.bundle.js' , frameCss : './styles/h5p.css' , h5pJsonPath : '/path/to/h5p-folder' , contentJsonPath : '/path/to/h5p-folder' , librariesPath : '/path/to/shared/libaries' , frame : true , copyright : true , export : false , icon : true , downloadUrl : '/path/to/exercise-one.h5p' , fullScreen : true , embed : true , embedCode : '<iframe width=":w" height=":h" src="https://replacethiswithyoururl.io" frameBorder="0" scrolling="no" styles="width:100%"></iframe>' , customCss : [ '/path/to/some-css.css' , '/path/to/some-other-css.css' ], customJs : '/path/to/custom-script.js' }; new H5P(el,options) .then( () => { }); await new H5P(el, options);

Multiple H5P players on the same page

To render multiple H5Ps, your code must be async aware.

import { H5P } from 'h5p-standalone' ; const player1Options = { h5pJsonPath : '/h5p/exercise-one' , frameJs : '/assets/frame.bundle.js' , frameCss : '/assets/styles/h5p.css' , }; const player2Options = { h5pJsonPath : '/h5p/exercise-two' , frameJs : '/assets/frame.bundle.js' , frameCss : '/assets/styles/h5p.css' , }; const player1 = new H5P( document .getElementById( 'h5p-container-1' ), player1Options); player1.then( () => { return new H5P( document .getElementById( 'h5p-container-2' ), player2Options); }).then( () => { }); await new H5P( document .getElementById( 'h5p-container-1' ), player1Options); await new H5P( document .getElementById( 'h5p-container-2' ), player2Options);

Listening to xAPI events

To listen for xAPI events emitted by the player, you must wait for the player to finish loading and initializing the required content libraries. You can find more info about xAPI events here https://h5p.org/documentation/x-api 1) Using then() method

const el = document .getElementById( "h5p-container" ); const options = { h5pJsonPath : "/h5p-folder" , frameJs : "/assets/frame.bundle.js" , frameCss : "/assets/styles/h5p.css" , }; new H5PStandalone.H5P(el, options).then( function ( ) { H5P.externalDispatcher.on( "xAPI" , (event) => { console .log( "xAPI event: " , event); }); });

2) Using async function

import { H5P as H5PStandalone } from 'h5p-standalone' ; async function myAwesomePlayer ( ) { const el = document .getElementById( "h5p-container" ); const options = { h5pJsonPath : "/h5p-folder" , frameJs : "/assets/frame.bundle.js" , frameCss : "/assets/styles/h5p.css" , }; await new H5PStandalone(el, options); H5P.externalDispatcher.on( "xAPI" , (event) => { console .log( "xAPI event: " , event); }); } myAwesomePlayer();

Previous state restoration.

H5P provides two approaches for restoring a user's previous interaction state: 1) using data provided with contentUserData option. 2) automatically fetching the data if ajax.contentUserDataUrl is provided

For both cases, the saveFreq option must be set.

A summary of the previous state restoration process:

1) If the contentUserData option is available, skip to the 3rd step. 2) If contentUserData is not available but user.* and ajax.contentUserDataUrl options were provided, request the data from ajax.contentUserDataUrl endpoint. 3) Process the previous state data as follows:

- where `data[0].state` equals `RESET` , any previous state will be deleted - else , parse `data[0].state` string and pass it to the H5P player instance.

ajax.contentUserDataUrl may include (contentId,dataType,subContentId) placeholders that will be replaced with respective data automagically. Placeholders are prefixed with : Placeholders are effective when you need to query only current content user data.

ajax.contentUserDataUrl example: /api/users/123/h5p/:contentId?data_type=:dataType&subContentId=:subContentId

Caveats while adding embed code

This library includes an H5P resizer by default in main.bundle.js at the moment. But, to allow the iframe width to resize promptly, add CSS style setting the width to 100% i.e. style="width:100%;"

at the moment. But, to allow the iframe width to resize promptly, add CSS style setting the width to 100% i.e. If you want to allow users to resize the iframe width and height, set them using placeholders provided by H5P i.e., width=":w" and height=":h"

An example that combines the above points:

<iframe width= ":w" height= ":h" src= "https://app.wikonnect.org/embed/JJuzs-OAACU" frameBorder= "0" scrolling= "no" styles= "width:100%" > </ iframe >

Extracting H5P

Rename the H5P file extension from .h5p file to .zip Extract the renamed file contents into your workspace h5p-folder folder

Testing during development