Display H5P content without the need for an H5P server
|Source
|Info
|yarn
yarn add h5p-standalone
|Release
|Download latest version here
Ensure you have an extracted H5P zip file in your workspace folder first. A simple guide on how to extract an H5P zip file is provided here
The player can be set up either by directly calling the already built scripts and styles in your
HTML page or using
ES6 syntax.
Download the project latest release zipped source code from here
Extract the downloaded zipped code in step 1 above
Copy the contents of the
dist folder into your workspace static
assets folder ( The folder name does not matter. Remember the location for the next step )
Add a
div element in your HTML page where you want to display the H5P content. The
div element should have a unique
id attribute as compared to all other elements on the same page.
<div id='h5p-container'></div>
Include the H5P standalone main script in your HTML page (modify the path location if the files are not in the assets folder)
<script type="text/javascript" src="assets/main.bundle.js"></script>
Call the H5P player by providing arguments on where to find a
div element and the location of the H5P content.
const el = document.getElementById('h5p-container');
const options = {
h5pJsonPath: '/h5p-folder',
frameJs: '/assets/frame.bundle.js',
frameCss: '/assets/styles/h5p.css',
}
new H5PStandalone.H5P(el, options);
A detailed description of the H5P player arguments are provided under the advance section Simple instruction on how to extract H5P zipped file provided here
Install the player using yarn
yarn add h5p-standalone
Add an element to attach the player
<div id='h5p-container'></div>
initialize the H5P
import { H5P } from 'h5p-standalone'; // ES6
// const { H5P } = require('h5p-standalone'); AMD
// const { H5P } = 'H5PStandalone'; // object destructuring
const el = document.getElementById('h5p-container');
const options = {
h5pJsonPath: '/h5p-folder',
frameJs: '/assets/frame.bundle.js',
frameCss: '/assets/styles/h5p.css',
};
new H5P(el, options);
A detailed description of the H5P player arguments are provided under the advance section
The standalone H5P player constructor accepts two arguments.
1) Basic options
|Option name
|Required
|Description
h5pJsonPath
|Yes
|Path to the H5P content folder
frameCss
|Yes
|URL to the standalone player
h5p.css
frameJs
|Yes
|URL to the standalone player
frame.bundle.js
id
|No
|Player unique identifier. Randomly generated by default
librariesPath
|No
|Path where the player should find the H5P content libraries. Defaults to same as
h5pJsonPath
contentJsonPath
|No
|Path where the player should find the H5P
content.json file. Defaults to
{h5pJsonPath}/content/,
frame
|No
|A boolean on whether to show H5P player frame and buttons
copyright
|No
|A boolean on whether display copyright button
export
|No
|A boolean on whether display a download button.
icon
|No
|A boolean on whether display H5P icon
downloadUrl
|No
|A path or a url that returns zipped h5p for download. The link is used by H5P
export button
fullScreen
|No
|A boolean on whether to enable the fullscreen button if the browser supports the feature. Default is
false
embed
|No
|A boolean on whether display embed button. Default is
false. N.B. Setting this option to
true will require an
embedCode below.
embedCode
|unless
embed is true
|Embed/Iframe code that user can insert on their site to view the same content. Check some caveats to consider below
customCss
|No
|Path(s) to custom stylesheet file(s)
customJs
|No
|Path(s) to custom script file(s)
xAPIObjectIRI
|No
|An identifier for a single unique Activity ~ utilized when generating xAPI object field. Default is page host+pathname
2) User state & data (kindly refer to this section)
|Option name
|Required
|Description
contentUserData
|No
|User previous content interaction state data. The data should be in JSON string format
saveFreq
|if
contentUserData or
ajax.* is set
|How often current user engagement content state should be autosaved (in seconds). Default is
false.
postUserStatistics
|No
|Indicates if H5P should post the results once a finish event is triggered. Default is
false. **** Requires
ajax.setFinishedUrl property to be set
ajax
|No
|Object required if you need H5P to manage a learner's state
ajax.setFinishedUrl
|No
|Url where H5P should post the results once a finish event is triggered. **** Requires
postUserStatistics to be set to true.
ajax.contentUserDataUrl
|No
|Endpoint where H5P can manage current user state. **** Requires
user property to be set
user
|No
|Current user data object.
user.name
|Yes
|Used as xAPI actor's name
user.mail
|Yes
|User email. Uniquely identifies the xAPI actor
Note:
frameCss,
frameJs, and for other path options(
h5pJsonPath,
librariesPath, &
librariesPath)
/ is treated as relative to the site root.
import { H5P } from 'h5p-standalone';
const el = document.getElementById('h5p-container');
const options = {
id: 'exercise-one',
frameJs: './frame.bundle.js',
frameCss: './styles/h5p.css',
h5pJsonPath: '/path/to/h5p-folder',
contentJsonPath: '/path/to/h5p-folder', //content is on same folder level as h5p.json
librariesPath: '/path/to/shared/libaries', //shared libraries path
frame: true, //required to display copyright, embed, & export buttons
copyright: true,
export: false,
icon: true,
downloadUrl: '/path/to/exercise-one.h5p',
fullScreen: true, //enable fullscreen button
embed: true,
embedCode:'<iframe width=":w" height=":h" src="https://replacethiswithyoururl.io" frameBorder="0" scrolling="no" styles="width:100%"></iframe>',
customCss: ['/path/to/some-css.css', '/path/to/some-other-css.css'], // custom stylesheets
customJs: '/path/to/custom-script.js' // custom script
};
new H5P(el,options)
.then(() => {
// do stuff
});
// Or using the async-await syntax (async wrapper function removed for readability) :
await new H5P(el, options);
To render multiple H5Ps, your code must be async aware.
import { H5P } from 'h5p-standalone';
const player1Options = {
h5pJsonPath: '/h5p/exercise-one',
frameJs: '/assets/frame.bundle.js',
frameCss: '/assets/styles/h5p.css',
};
const player2Options = {
h5pJsonPath: '/h5p/exercise-two',
frameJs: '/assets/frame.bundle.js',
frameCss: '/assets/styles/h5p.css',
};
const player1 = new H5P(document.getElementById('h5p-container-1'), player1Options);
player1.then(() => {
return new H5P(document.getElementById('h5p-container-2'), player2Options);
}).then(() => {
// do stuff
});
// OR (async wrapper function removed for readability)
await new H5P(document.getElementById('h5p-container-1'), player1Options);
await new H5P(document.getElementById('h5p-container-2'), player2Options);
To listen for xAPI events emitted by the player, you must wait for the player to finish loading and initializing the required content libraries. You can find more info about xAPI events here https://h5p.org/documentation/x-api
1) Using
then() method
const el = document.getElementById("h5p-container");
const options = {
h5pJsonPath: "/h5p-folder",
frameJs: "/assets/frame.bundle.js",
frameCss: "/assets/styles/h5p.css",
};
new H5PStandalone.H5P(el, options).then(function () {
H5P.externalDispatcher.on("xAPI", (event) => {
//do something useful with the event
console.log("xAPI event: ", event);
});
});
2) Using
async function
import { H5P as H5PStandalone } from 'h5p-standalone'; //you need you an alias due to conflict
async function myAwesomePlayer() {
const el = document.getElementById("h5p-container");
const options = {
h5pJsonPath: "/h5p-folder",
frameJs: "/assets/frame.bundle.js",
frameCss: "/assets/styles/h5p.css",
};
await new H5PStandalone(el, options);
H5P.externalDispatcher.on("xAPI", (event) => {
//do something useful with the event
console.log("xAPI event: ", event);
});
}
//don't forget to call the function
myAwesomePlayer();
H5P provides two approaches for restoring a user's previous interaction state:
1) using data provided with
contentUserData option.
2) automatically fetching the data if
ajax.contentUserDataUrl is provided
For both cases, the
saveFreq option must be set.
A summary of the previous state restoration process:
1) If the
contentUserData option is available, skip to the 3rd step.
2) If
contentUserData is not available but
user.* and
ajax.contentUserDataUrl options were provided, request the data from
ajax.contentUserDataUrl endpoint.
3) Process the previous state
data as follows:
- where `data[0].state` equals `RESET`, any previous state will be deleted
- else, parse `data[0].state` string and pass it to the H5P player instance.
ajax.contentUserDataUrl may include (contentId,dataType,subContentId) placeholders that will be replaced with respective data automagically. Placeholders are prefixed with
:
Placeholders are effective when you need to query only current content user data.
ajax.contentUserDataUrl example:
/api/users/123/h5p/:contentId?data_type=:dataType&subContentId=:subContentId
main.bundle.js at the moment. But, to allow the iframe width to resize promptly, add CSS style setting the width to 100% i.e.
style="width:100%;"
width=":w" and
height=":h"
An example that combines the above points:
<iframe width=":w" height=":h"
src="https://app.wikonnect.org/embed/JJuzs-OAACU" //replace this with your URL
frameBorder="0" scrolling="no" styles="width:100%"></iframe>
.h5p file to
.zip
h5p-folder folder
After modifying the project, build the files:
yarn build
to run available Cypress tests:
yarn test