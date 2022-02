HTML5 outliner for Chrome

The extension is available on Chrome Store

See h5o/h5o-js for the outlining code library, visit https://h5o.github.io/ for details and bookmarklet.

Published on npm, because it's JS. You can also "Load unpacked extension" from dist/extension in Chrome.

Development

install node or iojs (includes npm) npm install -g grunt-cli npm install in your local clone of this repo

Build