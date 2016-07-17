openbase logo
Readme

HTML5 outliner

Build Status

Sauce Test Status

h5o is an implementation of the HTML5 outline algorithm in JavaScript. Specifications:

If you like this tool, please consider a charitable donation to Ocean Voyages Institute (Project Kaisei).

Usage

npm install h5o (as of 2015, you should not be using any other way of managing your JS dependencies, but you can still download latest release)

  • Use the UMD module available in dist/outliner.min.js with a fallback to global HTML5Outline or var HTML5Outline = require('h5o') in node or browserify
  • var outline = HTML5Outline(startFrom) (you likely want startFrom to be document.body). Returned value is an outline object, with sections.
  • outline.asHTML( [ options | createLinks ]) to get HTML with an ordered list.
    • If options.createLinks (or createLinks) is true, the DOM will be amended with IDs and the list will contain links for navigation.
    • If options.skipToHeader is true, the outline HTML will only include the sub-sections of the first section in the outline (which is usually the body), i.e. it will only contain the sections of the documents, skipping the title of the whole document.

Visit https://h5o.github.io/ for the Chrome extension and bookmarklet.

Development

Pre-requisites

  1. install node
  2. npm install -g grunt-cli
  3. npm install in your local clone of this repo

Run tests locally

Run grunt test

  • Will launch buster server and capture the system default browser with it
  • Will run tests in node using jsdom
  • Will run tests in PhantomJS

Run grunt watch

  • Will watch for file changes and rebuild/run tests automatically

History

vNext (????-??-??)

  • ???

v0.11.3 (2015-08-05)

v0.11.0 (2015-04-10)

v0.10.4-v0.10.6 (2015-03-29)

  • Bookmarklet no longer part of GH releases
  • Some styling for bookmarklet.html

v0.10.1-v0.10.3 (2015-03-25)

  • Auto-publish in npm via Travis

v0.10.0 (2015-03-15)

  • Fixed #18: Add an option to skip the top-level header when generating a ToC (thanks @jyasskin)
  • Split up getHeadingElementRank into getRankingHeadingElement and getRank
  • Section no longer has asHTML (out of scope)

v0.9.3 (2015-03-11)

  • Outline is not a separate object of its own
  • getSectionHeadingRank cleanup
  • Travis runs tests in both - jsdom v4.x and v3.x via jsdom-compat

v0.9.2 (2015-03-07)

  • Throw when non-sectioning root / content element passed in for outlining
  • Cleanup

v0.9.1 (2015-03-03)

  • More tests

v0.9.0 (2015-03-02)

  • Added jsdom@4.x on io.js to the test matrix
  • Fixed implied headings to follow the spec - this actually means the previous implementation was incorrect - updated the following tests: navfirst, issue-13. Issue #13 was partly invalid.
  • Added more examples from the spec

v0.8.0 (2015-03-01)

  • Updated to the latest specified algorithm
  • Fixed #11: HTML entity escaping
  • Fixed #13: problems with sectioning root elements inside the outline
  • Properly handling of hgroup without any h1-h6 inside

v0.7.5 (2015-02-26)

  • Renamed grunt start-dev in favor a simpler grunt watch
  • Bookmarklet now goes via browserify
  • Bookmarklet works in Firefox again (fixes #6)
  • Fixed #9

v0.7.4 (2015-02-25)

  • Travis deploy (second try)

v0.7.3 (2015-02-25)

  • Travis deploy

v0.7.2 (2015-02-22)

  • Run tests on node 0.12 and io.js
  • Run tests in phantom.js as well as real browsers

v0.7.1 (2015-02-20)

  • README updates
  • ignore .grunt folder

v0.7.0 (2015-02-18)

  • Using browserify instead of concatenation
  • Made tests pass with jsdom
  • Updated browsers and dependencies

v0.6.3 (2014-06-06)

  • Replaced intern with buster

v0.6.2 (2014-06-05)

  • Using ejs to generate bookmarklet HTML
  • Using gh-pages to publish the bookmarklet

v0.6.0 (2014-06-04)

  • Using intern
  • Using SauceLabs
  • Using travis

v0.5.4 (2014-06-02)

  • Rewritten build scripts with grunt
  • Split away Chrome extension, removed Opera/Firefox extension code

v0.5.2 (2014-06-01)

  • First version published in npm

v0.5.1 and earlier

Originally lived on Google Code, if you like archeology

Contributors

