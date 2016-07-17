HTML5 outliner

h5o is an implementation of the HTML5 outline algorithm in JavaScript. Specifications:

Usage

npm install h5o (as of 2015, you should not be using any other way of managing your JS dependencies, but you can still download latest release)

Use the UMD module available in dist/outliner.min.js with a fallback to global HTML5Outline or var HTML5Outline = require('h5o') in node or browserify

with a fallback to global or in node or browserify var outline = HTML5Outline(startFrom) (you likely want startFrom to be document.body ). Returned value is an outline object, with sections.

(you likely want to be ). Returned value is an outline object, with sections. outline.asHTML( [ options | createLinks ]) to get HTML with an ordered list. If options.createLinks (or createLinks ) is true , the DOM will be amended with IDs and the list will contain links for navigation. If options.skipToHeader is true, the outline HTML will only include the sub-sections of the first section in the outline (which is usually the body ), i.e. it will only contain the sections of the documents, skipping the title of the whole document.

to get HTML with an ordered list.

Visit https://h5o.github.io/ for the Chrome extension and bookmarklet.

Development

install node npm install -g grunt-cli npm install in your local clone of this repo

Run tests locally

Run grunt test

Will launch buster server and capture the system default browser with it

Will run tests in node using jsdom

Will run tests in PhantomJS

Run grunt watch

Will watch for file changes and rebuild/run tests automatically

History

vNext (????-??-??)

???

Split off bookmarklet into a separate repo: https://github.com/h5o/h5o-bookmarklet

Bookmarklet no longer part of GH releases

Some styling for bookmarklet.html

Auto-publish in npm via Travis

Fixed #18: Add an option to skip the top-level header when generating a ToC (thanks @jyasskin)

Split up getHeadingElementRank into getRankingHeadingElement and getRank

into and Section no longer has asHTML (out of scope)

Outline is not a separate object of its own

is not a separate object of its own getSectionHeadingRank cleanup

cleanup Travis runs tests in both - jsdom v4.x and v3.x via jsdom-compat

Throw when non-sectioning root / content element passed in for outlining

Cleanup

More tests

Added jsdom@4.x on io.js to the test matrix

Fixed implied headings to follow the spec - this actually means the previous implementation was incorrect - updated the following tests: navfirst , issue-13 . Issue #13 was partly invalid.

, . Issue #13 was partly invalid. Added more examples from the spec

Updated to the latest specified algorithm

Fixed #11: HTML entity escaping

Fixed #13: problems with sectioning root elements inside the outline

Properly handling of hgroup without any h1 - h6 inside

Renamed grunt start-dev in favor a simpler grunt watch

in favor a simpler Bookmarklet now goes via browserify

Bookmarklet works in Firefox again (fixes #6)

Fixed #9

Travis deploy (second try)

Travis deploy

Run tests on node 0.12 and io.js

Run tests in phantom.js as well as real browsers

README updates

ignore .grunt folder

Using browserify instead of concatenation

Made tests pass with jsdom

Updated browsers and dependencies

Replaced intern with buster

Using ejs to generate bookmarklet HTML

Using gh-pages to publish the bookmarklet

Using intern

Using SauceLabs

Using travis

Rewritten build scripts with grunt

Split away Chrome extension, removed Opera/Firefox extension code

First version published in npm

v0.5.1 and earlier

Originally lived on Google Code, if you like archeology

Contributors