HTML5 outliner
h5o is an implementation of the HTML5 outline algorithm in JavaScript. Specifications:
If you like this tool, please consider a charitable donation to Ocean Voyages Institute (Project Kaisei).
Usage
npm install h5o (as of 2015, you should not be using any other way of managing your JS dependencies, but
you can still download latest release)
- Use the UMD module available in
dist/outliner.min.js with a fallback to global
HTML5Outline or
var HTML5Outline = require('h5o') in node or browserify
-
var outline = HTML5Outline(startFrom) (you likely want
startFrom to be
document.body). Returned value is an outline object, with sections.
-
outline.asHTML( [ options | createLinks ]) to get HTML with an ordered list.
- If
options.createLinks (or
createLinks) is
true, the DOM will be amended with IDs and the list will contain links for navigation.
- If
options.skipToHeader is true, the outline HTML will only include the sub-sections of the first section in
the outline (which is usually the
body), i.e. it will only contain the sections of the documents, skipping
the title of the whole document.
Visit https://h5o.github.io/ for the Chrome extension and bookmarklet.
Development
Pre-requisites
- install
node
-
npm install -g grunt-cli
-
npm install in your local clone of this repo
Run tests locally
Run
grunt test
- Will launch buster server and capture the system default browser with it
- Will run tests in node using
jsdom
- Will run tests in PhantomJS
Run
grunt watch
- Will watch for file changes and rebuild/run tests automatically
History
vNext (????-??-??)
v0.11.3 (2015-08-05)
v0.11.0 (2015-04-10)
v0.10.4-v0.10.6 (2015-03-29)
- Bookmarklet no longer part of GH releases
- Some styling for bookmarklet.html
v0.10.1-v0.10.3 (2015-03-25)
- Auto-publish in npm via Travis
v0.10.0 (2015-03-15)
- Fixed #18: Add an option to skip the top-level header when generating a ToC (thanks @jyasskin)
- Split up
getHeadingElementRank into
getRankingHeadingElement and
getRank
-
Section no longer has
asHTML (out of scope)
v0.9.3 (2015-03-11)
-
Outline is not a separate object of its own
-
getSectionHeadingRank cleanup
- Travis runs tests in both -
jsdom v4.x and v3.x via
jsdom-compat
v0.9.2 (2015-03-07)
- Throw when non-sectioning root / content element passed in for outlining
- Cleanup
v0.9.1 (2015-03-03)
v0.9.0 (2015-03-02)
- Added jsdom@4.x on io.js to the test matrix
- Fixed implied headings to follow the spec - this actually means the previous implementation was
incorrect - updated the following tests:
navfirst,
issue-13. Issue #13 was partly invalid.
- Added more examples from the spec
v0.8.0 (2015-03-01)
- Updated to the latest specified algorithm
- Fixed #11: HTML entity escaping
- Fixed #13: problems with sectioning root elements inside the outline
- Properly handling of
hgroup without any
h1-
h6 inside
v0.7.5 (2015-02-26)
- Renamed
grunt start-dev in favor a simpler
grunt watch
- Bookmarklet now goes via browserify
- Bookmarklet works in Firefox again (fixes #6)
- Fixed #9
v0.7.4 (2015-02-25)
- Travis deploy (second try)
v0.7.3 (2015-02-25)
v0.7.2 (2015-02-22)
- Run tests on node 0.12 and io.js
- Run tests in phantom.js as well as real browsers
v0.7.1 (2015-02-20)
- README updates
- ignore
.grunt folder
v0.7.0 (2015-02-18)
- Using browserify instead of concatenation
- Made tests pass with
jsdom
- Updated browsers and dependencies
v0.6.3 (2014-06-06)
- Replaced intern with buster
v0.6.2 (2014-06-05)
- Using ejs to generate bookmarklet HTML
- Using gh-pages to publish the bookmarklet
v0.6.0 (2014-06-04)
- Using intern
- Using SauceLabs
- Using travis
v0.5.4 (2014-06-02)
- Rewritten build scripts with
grunt
- Split away Chrome extension, removed Opera/Firefox extension code
v0.5.2 (2014-06-01)
- First version published in npm
v0.5.1 and earlier
Originally lived on Google Code, if you like archeology
Contributors