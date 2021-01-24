h5ai

A modern HTTP web server index for Apache httpd, lighttpd, and nginx.

Important

Do not install any files from the src folder, they need to be preprocessed to work correctly!

Find a preprocessed package and detailed install instructions on the project page.

For bug reports and feature requests please use issues.

Build

There are installation ready packages for the latest releases and dev builds. But to build h5ai yourself either git clone or download the repository. From within the root folder run the following commands to find a fresh zipball in folder build (tested on linux only, requires node 10.0+ to be installed, might work on other configurations).

> npm install > npm run build

License

References

h5ai profits from other projects, all of them licensed under the MIT license too. Exceptions are some Material Design icons (CC BY 4.0).