The
h3-js library provides a pure-JavaScript version of the H3 Core Library, a hexagon-based geographic grid system. It can be used either in Node >= 6 or in the browser. The core library is transpiled from C using emscripten, offering full parity with the C API and highly efficient operations.
For more information on H3 and for the full API documentation, please see the H3 Documentation.
npm install h3-js
The library uses ES6 modules. Bundles for Node and the browser are built to the
dist folder.
ES6 usage:
import {h3ToGeo} from "h3-js";
CommonJS usage:
const h3 = require("h3-js");
Pre-bundled script (library is available as an
h3 global):
<script src="https://unpkg.com/h3-js"></script>
// Convert a lat/lng point to a hexagon index at resolution 7
const h3Index = h3.geoToH3(37.3615593, -122.0553238, 7);
// -> '87283472bffffff'
// Get the center of the hexagon
const hexCenterCoordinates = h3.h3ToGeo(h3Index);
// -> [37.35171820183272, -122.05032565263946]
// Get the vertices of the hexagon
const hexBoundary = h3.h3ToGeoBoundary(h3Index);
// -> [ [37.341099093235684, -122.04156135164334 ], ...]
// Get all neighbors within 1 step of the hexagon
const kRing = h3.kRing(h3Index, 1);
// -> ['87283472bffffff', '87283472affffff', ...]
// Get the set of hexagons within a polygon
const polygon = [
[37.813318999983238, -122.4089866999972145],
[37.7198061999978478, -122.3544736999993603],
[37.8151571999998453, -122.4798767000009008]
];
const hexagons = h3.polyfill(polygon, 7);
// -> ['872830828ffffff', '87283082effffff', ...]
// Get the outline of a set of hexagons, as a GeoJSON-style MultiPolygon
const coordinates = h3.h3SetToMultiPolygon(hexagons, true);
// -> [[[
// [-122.37681938644465, 37.76546768434345],
// [-122.3856345540363,37.776004200673846],
// ...
// ]]]
Object
boolean
boolean
boolean
number
Array.<number>
number
H3Index
Array.<number>
Array.<Array.<number>>
H3Index
Array.<H3Index>
H3Index
Array.<H3Index>
Array.<Array.<H3Index>>
Array.<H3Index>
Array.<H3Index>
Array.<Array.<Array.<Array.<number>>>>
Array.<H3Index>
Array.<H3Index>
boolean
H3Index
H3Index
H3Index
boolean
Array.<H3Index>
Array.<H3Index>
Array.<Array.<number>>
number
Array.<H3Index>
CoordIJ
H3Index
number
number
number
number
number
number
Array.<H3Index>
Array.<H3Index>
number
number
string
string |
Array.<number>
Object
Object
Length/Area units
Properties
|Name
|Type
|m
string
|m2
string
|km
string
|km2
string
|rads
string
|rads2
string
boolean
Whether a given string represents a valid H3 index
Returns:
boolean - Whether the index is valid
|Param
|Type
|Description
|h3Index
H3IndexInput
|H3 index to check
boolean
Whether the given H3 index is a pentagon
Returns:
boolean - isPentagon
|Param
|Type
|Description
|h3Index
H3IndexInput
|H3 index to check
boolean
Whether the given H3 index is in a Class III resolution (rotated versus the icosahedron and subject to shape distortion adding extra points on icosahedron edges, making them not true hexagons).
Returns:
boolean - isResClassIII
|Param
|Type
|Description
|h3Index
H3IndexInput
|H3 index to check
number
Get the number of the base cell for a given H3 index
Returns:
number - Index of the base cell (0-121)
|Param
|Type
|Description
|h3Index
H3IndexInput
|H3 index to get the base cell for
Array.<number>
Get the indices of all icosahedron faces intersected by a given H3 index
Returns:
Array.<number> - Indices (0-19) of all intersected faces
|Param
|Type
|Description
|h3Index
H3IndexInput
|H3 index to get faces for
number
Returns the resolution of an H3 index
Returns:
number - The number (0-15) resolution, or -1 if invalid
|Param
|Type
|Description
|h3Index
H3IndexInput
|H3 index to get resolution
H3Index
Get the hexagon containing a lat,lon point
Returns:
H3Index - H3 index
|Param
|Type
|Description
|lat
number
|Latitude of point
|lng
number
|Longtitude of point
|res
number
|Resolution of hexagons to return
Array.<number>
Get the lat,lon center of a given hexagon
Returns:
Array.<number> - Point as a [lat, lng] pair
|Param
|Type
|Description
|h3Index
H3IndexInput
|H3 index
Array.<Array.<number>>
Get the vertices of a given hexagon (or pentagon), as an array of [lat, lng] points. For pentagons and hexagons on the edge of an icosahedron face, this function may return up to 10 vertices.
Returns:
Array.<Array.<number>> - Array of [lat, lng] pairs
|Param
|Type
|Description
|h3Index
H3Index
|H3 index
|[formatAsGeoJson]
boolean
|Whether to provide GeoJSON output: [lng, lat], closed loops
H3Index
Get the parent of the given hexagon at a particular resolution
Returns:
H3Index - H3 index of parent, or null for invalid input
|Param
|Type
|Description
|h3Index
H3IndexInput
|H3 index to get parent for
|res
number
|Resolution of hexagon to return
Array.<H3Index>
Get the children/descendents of the given hexagon at a particular resolution
Returns:
Array.<H3Index> - H3 indexes of children, or empty array for invalid input
|Param
|Type
|Description
|h3Index
H3IndexInput
|H3 index to get children for
|res
number
|Resolution of hexagons to return
H3Index
Get the center child of the given hexagon at a particular resolution
Returns:
H3Index - H3 index of child, or null for invalid input
|Param
|Type
|Description
|h3Index
H3IndexInput
|H3 index to get center child for
|res
number
|Resolution of hexagon to return
Array.<H3Index>
Get all hexagons in a k-ring around a given center. The order of the hexagons is undefined.
Returns:
Array.<H3Index> - H3 indexes for all hexagons in ring
|Param
|Type
|Description
|h3Index
H3IndexInput
|H3 index of center hexagon
|ringSize
number
|Radius of k-ring
Array.<Array.<H3Index>>
Get all hexagons in a k-ring around a given center, in an array of arrays ordered by distance from the origin. The order of the hexagons within each ring is undefined.
Returns:
Array.<Array.<H3Index>> - Array of arrays with H3 indexes for all hexagons each ring
|Param
|Type
|Description
|h3Index
H3IndexInput
|H3 index of center hexagon
|ringSize
number
|Radius of k-ring
Array.<H3Index>
Get all hexagons in a hollow hexagonal ring centered at origin with sides of a given length. Unlike kRing, this function will throw an error if there is a pentagon anywhere in the ring.
Returns:
Array.<H3Index> - H3 indexes for all hexagons in ring
Throws:
Error If the algorithm could not calculate the ring
|Param
|Type
|Description
|h3Index
H3IndexInput
|H3 index of center hexagon
|ringSize
number
|Radius of ring
Array.<H3Index>
Get all hexagons with centers contained in a given polygon. The polygon is specified with GeoJson semantics as an array of loops. Each loop is an array of [lat, lng] pairs (or [lng, lat] if isGeoJson is specified). The first loop is the perimeter of the polygon, and subsequent loops are expected to be holes.
Returns:
Array.<H3Index> - H3 indexes for all hexagons in polygon
|Param
|Type
|Description
|coordinates
Array.<Array.<number>> |
Array.<Array.<Array.<number>>>
|Array of loops, or a single loop
|res
number
|Resolution of hexagons to return
|[isGeoJson]
boolean
|Whether to expect GeoJson-style [lng, lat] pairs instead of [lat, lng]
Array.<Array.<Array.<Array.<number>>>>
Get the outlines of a set of H3 hexagons, returned in GeoJSON MultiPolygon format (an array of polygons, each with an array of loops, each an array of coordinates). Coordinates are returned as [lat, lng] pairs unless GeoJSON is requested.
It is the responsibility of the caller to ensure that all hexagons in the set have the same resolution and that the set contains no duplicates. Behavior is undefined if duplicates or multiple resolutions are present, and the algorithm may produce unexpected or invalid polygons.
Returns:
Array.<Array.<Array.<Array.<number>>>> - MultiPolygon-style output.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|h3Indexes
Array.<H3IndexInput>
|H3 indexes to get outlines for
|[formatAsGeoJson]
boolean
|Whether to provide GeoJSON output: [lng, lat], closed loops
Array.<H3Index>
Compact a set of hexagons of the same resolution into a set of hexagons across multiple levels that represents the same area.
Returns:
Array.<H3Index> - Compacted H3 indexes
Throws:
Error If the input is invalid (e.g. duplicate hexagons)
|Param
|Type
|Description
|h3Set
Array.<H3IndexInput>
|H3 indexes to compact
Array.<H3Index>
Uncompact a compacted set of hexagons to hexagons of the same resolution
Returns:
Array.<H3Index> - The uncompacted H3 indexes
Throws:
Error If the input is invalid (e.g. invalid resolution)
|Param
|Type
|Description
|compactedSet
Array.<H3IndexInput>
|H3 indexes to uncompact
|res
number
|The resolution to uncompact to
boolean
Whether two H3 indexes are neighbors (share an edge)
Returns:
boolean - Whether the hexagons share an edge
|Param
|Type
|Description
|origin
H3IndexInput
|Origin hexagon index
|destination
H3IndexInput
|Destination hexagon index
H3Index
Get an H3 index representing a unidirectional edge for a given origin and destination
Returns:
H3Index - H3 index of the edge, or null if no edge is shared
|Param
|Type
|Description
|origin
H3IndexInput
|Origin hexagon index
|destination
H3IndexInput
|Destination hexagon index
H3Index
Get the origin hexagon from an H3 index representing a unidirectional edge
Returns:
H3Index - H3 index of the edge origin
|Param
|Type
|Description
|edgeIndex
H3IndexInput
|H3 index of the edge
H3Index
Get the destination hexagon from an H3 index representing a unidirectional edge
Returns:
H3Index - H3 index of the edge destination
|Param
|Type
|Description
|edgeIndex
H3IndexInput
|H3 index of the edge
boolean
Whether the input is a valid unidirectional edge
Returns:
boolean - Whether the index is valid
|Param
|Type
|Description
|edgeIndex
H3IndexInput
|H3 index of the edge
Array.<H3Index>
Get the [origin, destination] pair represented by a unidirectional edge
Returns:
Array.<H3Index> - [origin, destination] pair as H3 indexes
|Param
|Type
|Description
|edgeIndex
H3IndexInput
|H3 index of the edge
Array.<H3Index>
Get all of the unidirectional edges with the given H3 index as the origin (i.e. an edge to every neighbor)
Returns:
Array.<H3Index> - List of unidirectional edges
|Param
|Type
|Description
|h3Index
H3IndexInput
|H3 index of the origin hexagon
Array.<Array.<number>>
Get the vertices of a given edge as an array of [lat, lng] points. Note that for edges that cross the edge of an icosahedron face, this may return 3 coordinates.
Returns:
Array.<Array.<number>> - Array of geo coordinate pairs
|Param
|Type
|Description
|edgeIndex
H3IndexInput
|H3 index of the edge
|[formatAsGeoJson]
boolean
|Whether to provide GeoJSON output: [lng, lat]
number
Get the grid distance between two hex indexes. This function may fail to find the distance between two indexes if they are very far apart or on opposite sides of a pentagon.
Returns:
number - Distance between hexagons, or a negative
number if the distance could not be computed
|Param
|Type
|Description
|origin
H3IndexInput
|Origin hexagon index
|destination
H3IndexInput
|Destination hexagon index
Array.<H3Index>
Given two H3 indexes, return the line of indexes between them (inclusive).
This function may fail to find the line between two indexes, for example if they are very far apart. It may also fail when finding distances for indexes on opposite sides of a pentagon.
Notes:
h3Distance(start, end) + 1 and that
every index in the line will be a neighbor of the preceding index.
Returns:
Array.<H3Index> - H3 indexes connecting origin and destination
Throws:
Error If the line cannot be calculated
|Param
|Type
|Description
|origin
H3IndexInput
|Origin hexagon index
|destination
H3IndexInput
|Destination hexagon index
CoordIJ
Produces IJ coordinates for an H3 index anchored by an origin.
Returns:
CoordIJ - Coordinates as an
{i, j} pair
Throws:
Error If the IJ coordinates cannot be calculated
|Param
|Type
|Description
|origin
H3IndexInput
|Origin H3 index
|destination
H3IndexInput
|H3 index for which to find relative coordinates
H3Index
Produces an H3 index for IJ coordinates anchored by an origin.
Returns:
H3Index - H3 index at the relative coordinates
Throws:
Error If the H3 index cannot be calculated
|Param
|Type
|Description
|origin
H3IndexInput
|Origin H3 index
|coords
CoordIJ
|Coordinates as an
{i, j} pair
number
Great circle distance between two geo points. This is not specific to H3, but is implemented in the library and provided here as a convenience.
Returns:
number - Great circle distance
Throws:
Error If the unit is invalid
|Param
|Type
|Description
|latlng1
Array.<number>
|Origin coordinate as [lat, lng]
|latlng2
Array.<number>
|Destination coordinate as [lat, lng]
|unit
string
|Distance unit (either UNITS.m or UNITS.km)
number
Exact area of a given cell
Returns:
number - Cell area
Throws:
Error If the unit is invalid
|Param
|Type
|Description
|h3Index
H3Index
|H3 index of the hexagon to measure
|unit
string
|Distance unit (either UNITS.m2 or UNITS.km2)
number
Exact length of a given unidirectional edge
Returns:
number - Cell area
Throws:
Error If the unit is invalid
|Param
|Type
|Description
|edge
H3Index
|H3 index of the edge to measure
|unit
string
|Distance unit (either UNITS.m, UNITS.km, or UNITS.rads)
number
Average hexagon area at a given resolution
Returns:
number - Average area
Throws:
Error If the unit is invalid
|Param
|Type
|Description
|res
number
|Hexagon resolution
|unit
string
|Area unit (either UNITS.m2, UNITS.km2, or UNITS.rads2)
number
Average hexagon edge length at a given resolution
Returns:
number - Average edge length
Throws:
Error If the unit is invalid
|Param
|Type
|Description
|res
number
|Hexagon resolution
|unit
string
|Distance unit (either UNITS.m, UNITS.km, or UNITS.rads)
number
The total count of hexagons in the world at a given resolution. Note that above resolution 8 the exact count cannot be represented in a JavaScript 32-bit number, so consumers should use caution when applying further operations to the output.
Returns:
number - Count
|Param
|Type
|Description
|res
number
|Hexagon resolution
Array.<H3Index>
Get all H3 indexes at resolution 0. As every index at every resolution > 0 is the descendant of a res 0 index, this can be used with h3ToChildren to iterate over H3 indexes at any resolution.
Returns:
Array.<H3Index> - All H3 indexes at res 0
Array.<H3Index>
Get the twelve pentagon indexes at a given resolution.
Returns:
Array.<H3Index> - All H3 pentagon indexes at res
|Param
|Type
|Description
|res
number
|Hexagon resolution
number
Convert degrees to radians
Returns:
number - Value in radians
|Param
|Type
|Description
|deg
number
|Value in degrees
number
Convert radians to degrees
Returns:
number - Value in degrees
|Param
|Type
|Description
|rad
number
|Value in radians
string
64-bit hexidecimal string representation of an H3 index
string |
Array.<number>
64-bit hexidecimal string representation of an H3 index, or two 32-bit integers in little endian order in an array.
Object
Coordinates as an
{i, j} pair
Properties
|Name
|Type
|i
number
|j
number
The
h3-js library uses
yarn as the preferred package manager. To install the dev dependencies, just run:
yarn
To lint the code:
yarn lint
To run the tests:
yarn test
Code must be formatted with
prettier; unformatted code will fail the build. To format all files:
yarn prettier
The
h3-js library includes a basic benchmark suite using Benchmark.js. Because many of the functions may be called over thousands of hexagons in a "hot loop", performance is an important concern. Benchmarks are run against the transpiled ES5 code by default.
To run the benchmarks in Node:
yarn benchmark-node
To run the benchmarks in a browser:
yarn benchmark-browser
Sample Node output (Macbook Pro running Node 6):
h3IsValid x 3,725,046 ops/sec ±0.47% (90 runs sampled)
geoToH3 x 227,458 ops/sec ±0.84% (89 runs sampled)
h3ToGeo x 843,167 ops/sec ±0.96% (87 runs sampled)
h3ToGeoBoundary x 220,797 ops/sec ±2.56% (86 runs sampled)
kRing x 144,955 ops/sec ±3.06% (85 runs sampled)
polyfill x 9,291 ops/sec ±1.12% (88 runs sampled)
h3SetToMultiPolygon x 311 ops/sec ±1.56% (82 runs sampled)
compact x 1,336 ops/sec ±4.51% (86 runs sampled)
uncompact x 574 ops/sec ±0.91% (85 runs sampled)
h3IndexesAreNeighbors x 670,031 ops/sec ±1.36% (88 runs sampled)
getH3UnidirectionalEdge x 356,089 ops/sec ±1.17% (85 runs sampled)
getOriginH3IndexFromUnidirectionalEdge x 1,052,652 ops/sec ±0.54% (89 runs sampled)
getDestinationH3IndexFromUnidirectionalEdge x 891,680 ops/sec ±0.90% (91 runs sampled)
h3UnidirectionalEdgeIsValid x 3,551,111 ops/sec ±0.69% (85 runs sampled)
When making code changes that may affect performance, please run benchmarks against
master and then against your branch to identify any regressions.
The core library is transpiled using emscripten. The easiest way to build from source locally is by using Docker. Make sure Docker is installed, then:
yarn docker-boot
yarn build-emscripten
The build script uses the
H3_VERSION file to determine the version of the core library to build. To use a different version of the library (e.g. to test local changes), clone the desired H3 repo to
./h3c and then run
yarn docker-emscripten.
Pull requests and Github issues are welcome. Please include tests for new work, and keep the library test coverage at 100%. Please note that the purpose of this module is to expose the API of the H3 Core library, so we will rarely accept new features that are not part of that API. New proposed feature work is more appropriate in the core C library or in a new JS library that depends on
h3-js.
Before we can merge your changes, you must agree to the Uber Contributor License Agreement.
The H3 core library adheres to Semantic Versioning. The
h3-js library has a
major.minor.patch version scheme. The major and minor version numbers of
h3-js are the major and minor version of the bound core library, respectively. The patch version is incremented independently of the core library.
The
h3-js library is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.
DGGRID Copyright (c) 2015 Southern Oregon University