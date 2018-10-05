openbase logo
h2x-types

by smooth-code
1.1.0 (see all)

Transform HTML into JSX or another language 🕹

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

58.2K

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

h2x

Build Status codecov

H2X is a configurable compiler to transform HTML into JSX or another language.

It is inspired by babel and configurable using plugins.

Usage

import { transform } from 'h2x-core'
import jsx from 'h2x-plugin-jsx'

const result = transform(`<div class="foo"></div>`, { plugins: [jsx] })
console.log(result) // <div className="foo" />

Why

Transforming HTML into JSX is not simple. It's a complicated operation which requires a compiler to do properly.

Extending it with plugins will give us the ability to create awesome utilities.

License

MIT

