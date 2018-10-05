H2X is a configurable compiler to transform HTML into JSX or another language.
It is inspired by babel and configurable using plugins.
import { transform } from 'h2x-core'
import jsx from 'h2x-plugin-jsx'
const result = transform(`<div class="foo"></div>`, { plugins: [jsx] })
console.log(result) // <div className="foo" />
Transforming HTML into JSX is not simple. It's a complicated operation which requires a compiler to do properly.
Extending it with plugins will give us the ability to create awesome utilities.
MIT