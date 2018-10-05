h2x

H2X is a configurable compiler to transform HTML into JSX or another language.

It is inspired by babel and configurable using plugins.

Usage

import { transform } from 'h2x-core' import jsx from 'h2x-plugin-jsx' const result = transform( `<div class="foo"></div>` , { plugins : [jsx] }) console .log(result)

Why

Transforming HTML into JSX is not simple. It's a complicated operation which requires a compiler to do properly.

Extending it with plugins will give us the ability to create awesome utilities.

License

MIT