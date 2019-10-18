openbase logo
h2u

h2url

by Matteo Collina
0.2.0 (see all)

experimental http2 client for node and the CLI

Readme

h2url

Experimental http2 client for node and the CLI

Usage as CLI

$ npx h2url https://localhost:3001

or

$ npm i -g h2url
$ h2url https://localhost:3001

CLI options

Usage: h2url [options..] URL

Options:

  -X/--method METHOD      the http method to use
  -D/--data/--body BODY   the http body to send
  -v/--verbose            show the headers
  -h                      show this help

Usage as a module

$ npm i h2url

'use strict'

require('make-promises-safe')
const h2url = require('h2url')
const url = 'https://localhost:3001'
const getStream = require('get-stream')

async function concat () {
  const res = await h2url.concat({ url })
  console.log(res)
  // prints { headers, body }
}

concat()

async function streaming () {
  const res = await h2url.request({
    method: 'POST',
    headers: {
      'content-type': 'application/json'
    },
    body: JSON.stringify('something') // string, buffer or readable stream
  })

  console.log(res.headers)
  const body = getStream(res.stream)
  console.log(body)
}

streaming()

License

MIT

