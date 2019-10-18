h2url

Experimental http2 client for node and the CLI

Usage as CLI

$ npx h2url https:

or

npm i -g h2url h2url https://localhost:3001

CLI options

Usage : h2url [options..] URL Options: -X/ -D/ -v/ -h show this help

Usage as a module

npm i h2url

require ( 'make-promises-safe' ) const h2url = require ( 'h2url' ) const url = 'https://localhost:3001' const getStream = require ( 'get-stream' ) async function concat ( ) { const res = await h2url.concat({ url }) console .log(res) } concat() async function streaming ( ) { const res = await h2url.request({ method : 'POST' , headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/json' }, body : JSON .stringify( 'something' ) }) console .log(res.headers) const body = getStream(res.stream) console .log(body) } streaming()

License

MIT