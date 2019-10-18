Experimental http2 client for node and the CLI
$ npx h2url https://localhost:3001
or
$ npm i -g h2url
$ h2url https://localhost:3001
Usage: h2url [options..] URL
Options:
-X/--method METHOD the http method to use
-D/--data/--body BODY the http body to send
-v/--verbose show the headers
-h show this help
$ npm i h2url
'use strict'
require('make-promises-safe')
const h2url = require('h2url')
const url = 'https://localhost:3001'
const getStream = require('get-stream')
async function concat () {
const res = await h2url.concat({ url })
console.log(res)
// prints { headers, body }
}
concat()
async function streaming () {
const res = await h2url.request({
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'content-type': 'application/json'
},
body: JSON.stringify('something') // string, buffer or readable stream
})
console.log(res.headers)
const body = getStream(res.stream)
console.log(body)
}
streaming()
MIT