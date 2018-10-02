h2m

Tool for converting HTML to Markdown, like html2markdown.

online converter: http://island205.github.io/h2m/

Install

$npm install h2m

How to use

h2m(html[, options])

example

var h2m = require ( 'h2m' ) var md = h2m( '<h1>Hello World</h1>' )

options

converter : the converter you can choose. now support CommonMark (default) and MarkdownExtra

: the converter you can choose. now support (default) and overides : custom converter behavior:

h2m( '<a href="http://island205.github.io/h2m/">h2m</a>' , { overides : { a : function ( node ) { return `[This is an link element]( ${node.attrs.href} )` } } }

Command Line Tool

install

$ npm install h2m -g

usage

$h2m -h Usage: h2m [options] Options: - V, --version output the version number - f, --file <file> HTML file path or an url adress ( default: ) - c, --clipboard read HTML from clipboard - h, --help output usage information

Convert a local file:

$ h2m -f index.html converting HTML to Markdown made by [@island205](https://github.com/island205) Can 't be convert? welcome to submit an [issue](https://github.com/island205/h2m/issues/new).

Convert an online url:

$ h2m -f https://baidu.com

Convert from clipboard:

$ h2m -c

Save result:

$ h2m -f https://google.com > google.md

Support

h2m supports standard Markdown sytax: CommonMark now and Markdown Extra.

CommonMark

✅ br

✅ em

✅ strong

✅ code

✅ a

✅ img

✅ hr

✅ ul, ol

✅ pre

✅ div

✅ p

✅ blockquote

✅ h1 ~ h6

Markdown Extra

✅ Special Attributes for headers link and image

✅ Fenced Code Blocks

✅ dl, dt, dd Definition Lists

✅ abbr Abbreviations

✅ table (tks @天凉's PR')

Contribution

PRs are welcome to implement other extend Markdown language, like Markdown Extra, GFM and so on.