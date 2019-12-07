h265ize

h265ize is a fire and forget weapon. A nodejs utility utilizing ffmpeg to encode large quantities of videos with the hevc codec. For more information visit ayrton.sparling.us.

If you have any questions or h265ize isn't working for you, feel free to open an issue.

h265ize will support AV1 once encoder support becomes stable & plex supports decoding it.

Features

Works on Windows, OSX, and Linux

Batch file processing (can process a whole folder)

Automatically detects video files (only processes video files found within a folder)

Detects all audio tracks

Preserves audio codecs

Preserves audio track titles

Detects and preserves all subtitles

Detects audio language, if audio language is not your native language and native language subtitles are provided, makes those subtitles default

Automatically upconvert vobsub/dvdsubs to srt subtitles on mkv files

Detects bit depth and uses appropriate encoder profile (10-bit is common in high quality anime, supports 8-bit, 10-bit, 12-bit)

Verbose and preview mode

File overwrite detection (doesn't accidentally write over a file that already exists, other than in preview mode)

Detects if file is already encoded in x265 and skips it

Ability to make encoding previews

Take screenshots of a finished encode

Faulty encoding detection based on before and after video durations

Maintains file structure in output folder (So in theory you could just take your 3tb movie folder and throw it into the script and the output folder should look that same but with x265 videos)

Dependencies

Node.js - Required in order to run h265ize.

ffmpeg - Does the video conversion among other things.

Option Dependencies

mkvtoolnix - Used for upconverting subs in MKVs.

vobsub2srt - Used for upconverting subs.

Installation

To install h265ize run one of the following command lines to download and install.

Stable

npm install h265ize --global

Bleeding Edge

npm install FallingSnow/h265ize h265ize

Updating

Simply run npm install h265ize --global again.

Uninstalling

npm uninstall h265ize --global

Usage

./h265ize [--help] [-d <string>] [-q <0-51>] [-m <string>] [-n <string>] [-f <string>{3}] [-g <string>] [-l <integer>] [-o] [-p] [-v] [--bitdepth (8|10|12)] [--accurate-timestamps] [--as-preset <preset>] [--disable-upconvert] [--debug] [--video-bitrate <integer>] [--he-audio] [--force-he-audio] [--downmix-he-audio] [--screenshots] [--delete] <file|directory>

Options

-d :Destination folder

-f :Container format to output; Options: mkv, mp4, m4v; default: mkv.

-l :Milliseconds to be encoded in preview mode; default: 30000

-m :x265 encoder preset; Options: ultrafast, superfast, veryfast, faster, fast, medium, slow, slower, veryslow, placebo; default: fast

-n :The native language used to select default audio and subtitles. You may use 3 letter or 2 letter ISO 639-2 Alpha-3/Alpha-2 codes or the full language name. Examples: [eng|en|English|jpn|ja|Japanese]

-o :Override mode; Allows conversion of videos that are already encoded by the hevc codec

-p :Preview mode; Only process a 30 second preview

-q :Sets the qp quality target; default: 19

-v :Verbose mode; Display extra output

-x :Extra x265 options. Options can be found on the x265 options page

--bitdepth :Forces the output bitdepth (bitdepths 8, 10, and 12 are supported)

--accurate-timestamps :Accurate Timestamps (substantially increases file size but sometimes fixes timestamps)

--as-preset :My personal presets; Possible values are listed below; I'll be adding more as time goes on

--debug :Debug mode; Print extra debugging information

--delete :Deletes source after encoding is complete and replaces it with new encode; STRONGLY NOT RECOMMENDED

--disable-upconvert :Disable Upconvert; Stop converting Vobsub subs to srt; Only works with mkv's

--force-he-audio :Force High Efficiency audio encoding even on lossless audio tracks

--he-audio :High Efficiency audio mode

--downmix-he-audio :If there are more than 2.1 audio channels, downmix them to stereo.

--normalize-level :Define a level of normalization to be applied. See Issue 56 for more info.

--screenshots :Take 6 screenshots at regular intervals throughout the finished encode

--stats: Creates a stats file in the current working directory named h265ize.csv

--watch: Watches a folder for new files and process the videos

--video-bitrate :Sets the video bitrate, set to 0 to use qp instead of a target bitrate

--test: Test mode; Runs as normal, but do not encode any files

--help :Help; Shows help page

--version: Show version information

Run h265ize --help for more info.

Aspresets

Preset Description anime-high A very good preset for all types of anime. Produces very good quality for a very small size. anime-medium Same as anime-high but uses debanding to produce better color gradients. testing-ssim x265's native preset just in SSIM mode.

Examples

h265ize -v big_buck_bunny_1080p_h264.mov

h265ize -v -d /home -q 25 big_buck_bunny_folder

h265ize -d /home -q 25 --watch videos/folder

Stats file

The stats file is located at the current working directory under the name h265ize.csv . This must be enabled using the --stats flag. The file is composed of several lines. Each line is in the format

[Finish Encoding Date],[File Path],[Original Size],[Encoded size],[Compression Precent],[Encoding Duration]

For example:

08/13 02:46:03 PM, videos/[deanzel] Noir - 08 [BD 1080p Hi10p Dual Audio FLAC][a436a4e8].mkv, 1964MB, 504MB, 25.66%, 2:51:16

Creating 10bit & 12bit encodes