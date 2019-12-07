h265ize is a fire and forget weapon. A nodejs utility utilizing ffmpeg to encode large quantities of videos with the hevc codec. For more information visit ayrton.sparling.us.
If you have any questions or h265ize isn't working for you, feel free to open an issue.
h265ize will support AV1 once encoder support becomes stable & plex supports decoding it.
To install h265ize run one of the following command lines to download and install.
npm install h265ize --global
npm install FallingSnow/h265ize --global
h265ize --version
Simply run
npm install h265ize --global again.
npm uninstall h265ize --global
./h265ize [--help] [-d <string>] [-q <0-51>] [-m <string>] [-n <string>] [-f <string>{3}] [-g <string>] [-l <integer>] [-o] [-p] [-v] [--bitdepth (8|10|12)] [--accurate-timestamps] [--as-preset <preset>] [--disable-upconvert] [--debug] [--video-bitrate <integer>] [--he-audio] [--force-he-audio] [--downmix-he-audio] [--screenshots] [--delete] <file|directory>
-d :Destination folder
-f :Container format to output; Options: mkv, mp4, m4v; default: mkv.
-l :Milliseconds to be encoded in preview mode; default: 30000
-m :x265 encoder preset; Options: ultrafast, superfast, veryfast, faster, fast, medium, slow, slower, veryslow, placebo; default: fast
-n :The native language used to select default audio and subtitles. You may use 3 letter or 2 letter ISO 639-2 Alpha-3/Alpha-2 codes or the full language name. Examples: [eng|en|English|jpn|ja|Japanese]
-o :Override mode; Allows conversion of videos that are already encoded by the hevc codec
-p :Preview mode; Only process a 30 second preview
-q :Sets the qp quality target; default: 19
-v :Verbose mode; Display extra output
-x :Extra x265 options. Options can be found on the x265 options page
--bitdepth :Forces the output bitdepth (bitdepths 8, 10, and 12 are supported)
--accurate-timestamps :Accurate Timestamps (substantially increases file size but sometimes fixes timestamps)
--as-preset :My personal presets; Possible values are listed below; I'll be adding more as time goes on
--debug :Debug mode; Print extra debugging information
--delete :Deletes source after encoding is complete and replaces it with new encode; STRONGLY NOT RECOMMENDED
--disable-upconvert :Disable Upconvert; Stop converting Vobsub subs to srt; Only works with mkv's
--force-he-audio :Force High Efficiency audio encoding even on lossless audio tracks
--he-audio :High Efficiency audio mode
--downmix-he-audio :If there are more than 2.1 audio channels, downmix them to stereo.
--normalize-level :Define a level of normalization to be applied. See Issue 56 for more info.
--screenshots :Take 6 screenshots at regular intervals throughout the finished encode
--stats: Creates a stats file in the current working directory named h265ize.csv
--watch: Watches a folder for new files and process the videos
--video-bitrate :Sets the video bitrate, set to 0 to use qp instead of a target bitrate
--test: Test mode; Runs as normal, but do not encode any files
--help :Help; Shows help page
--version: Show version information
Run
h265ize --help for more info.
|Preset
|Description
|anime-high
|A very good preset for all types of anime. Produces very good quality for a very small size.
|anime-medium
|Same as anime-high but uses debanding to produce better color gradients.
|testing-ssim
|x265's native preset just in SSIM mode.
h265ize -v big_buck_bunny_1080p_h264.mov
h265ize -v -d /home -q 25 big_buck_bunny_folder
h265ize -d /home -q 25 --watch videos/folder
The stats file is located at the current working directory under the name
h265ize.csv. This must be enabled using the
--stats flag. The file is composed of several lines. Each line is in the format
[Finish Encoding Date],[File Path],[Original Size],[Encoded size],[Compression Precent],[Encoding Duration]
For example:
08/13 02:46:03 PM, videos/[deanzel] Noir - 08 [BD 1080p Hi10p Dual Audio FLAC][a436a4e8].mkv, 1964MB, 504MB, 25.66%, 2:51:16
To create 10 or 12bit encodes, simply pass the
--bitdepth 10 or
--bitdepth 12 parameters. Make sure you have the correct libraries or ffmpeg static build.