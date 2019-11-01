JavaScript utility to process H264 profile-level-id values based on Google's libwebrtc C++ code.

$ npm install h264-profile-level-id

This library provides TypeScript definitions.

API

import { ProfileConstrainedBaseline, ProfileBaseline, ProfileMain, ProfileConstrainedHigh, ProfileHigh, Level1_b, Level1, Level1_1, Level1_2, Level1_3, Level2, Level2_1, Level2_2, Level3, Level3_1, Level3_2, Level4, Level4_1, Level4_2, Level5, Level5_1, Level5_2, ProfileLevelId, parseProfileLevelId, profileLevelIdToString, parseSdpProfileLevelId, isSameProfile, generateProfileLevelIdForAnswer } from 'h264-profile-level-id' ;

ProfileLevelId

Class containing both H264 Profile and Level.

const profile_level_id = new ProfileLevelId(ProfileMain, Level3_1); console .log( 'profile:%d, level:%d' , profile_level_id.profile, profile_level_id.level);

Both profile and level members are public.

Parse profile level id that is represented as a string of 3 hex bytes. Nothing will be returned if the string is not a recognized H264 profile level id.

@param {String} str - profile-level-id value as a string of 3 hex bytes.

{String} - profile-level-id value as a string of 3 hex bytes. @returns {ProfileLevelId} A instance of the ProfileLevelId class.

Returns canonical string representation as three hex bytes of the profile level id, or returns nothing for invalid profile level ids.

@param {ProfileLevelId} profile_level_id - A instance of the ProfileLevelId class.

{ProfileLevelId} - A instance of the class. @returns {String}

Parse profile level id that is represented as a string of 3 hex bytes contained in an SDP key-value map. A default profile level id will be returned if the profile-level-id key is missing. Nothing will be returned if the key is present but the string is invalid.

@param {Object} [params={}] - Codec parameters object.

{Object} - Codec parameters object. @returns {ProfileLevelId} A instance of the ProfileLevelId class.

Returns true if the parameters have the same H264 profile, i.e. the same H264 profile (Baseline, High, etc).

@param {Object} [params1={}] - Codec parameters object.

{Object} - Codec parameters object. @param {Object} [params2={}] - Codec parameters object.

{Object} - Codec parameters object. @returns {Boolean}

Generate a profile level id that is represented as a string of 3 hex bytes suitable for an answer in an SDP negotiation based on local supported parameters and remote offered parameters. The parameters that are used when negotiating are the level part of profile-level-id and level-asymmetry-allowed .

NOTE: This function is just intended to manage H264 profile levels ids with same Profile (otherwise it will throw). Use isSameProfile() API before this one.

@param {Object} [local_supported_params={}]

{Object} @param {Object} [remote_offered_params={}]

{Object} @returns {String} Canonical string representation as three hex bytes of the profile level id, or null if no one of the params have profile-level-id.

{String} Canonical string representation as three hex bytes of the profile level id, or null if no one of the params have @throws {TypeError} If Profile mismatch or invalid params.

Usage examples

See the unit tests.

Author

Iñaki Baz Castillo [website|github]

License

ISC