Motivation

This is a very simple h264 video player (that can run on live stream) for your browser. You might use this with raspicam raw h264 stream. This is a player around Broadway Decoder, with very simple API. NAL unit (h264 frames) are split on the server side, transported using websocket, and sent to the decoded (with frame dropping, if necessary)

History

I was targetting a real-time camera video feedback (no audio/surveillance cam) in the browser

There is no solution for "real time" mp4 video creation / playback (ffmpeg, mp4box.js, mp4parser - boxing takes time)

Media Source Extension is a dead end (mp4 boxing is far too hard to re-create on the client side)

Broadway provide the crazy emscripten/asm build of a h264 decoder accelerated by webGL canvas

Here is all the glue we need, enjoy ;-)

git clone git@github.com:131/h264-live-player.git player cd player npm install node server-rpi.js node server-static.js node server-tcp.js node server-ffmpeg

Recommendations

Broadway h264 Decoder can only work with h264 baseline profile

Use a SANE birate

Browserify FTW

Once you understand how to integrate the server-side, feel free to use h264-live-player npm package in your client side app (see vendor/)

Use uws (instead of ws) as websocket server

Credits

Keywords / shout box

raspberry, mp4box, h264, nal, raspivid, mse, media source extension, iso, raspicam, bitrate, realtime, video, mp4, ffmpeg, websocket, ws, socket.io "Let's have a beer and talk in Paris"