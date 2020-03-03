This is a very simple h264 video player (that can run on live stream) for your browser. You might use this with raspicam raw h264 stream. This is a player around Broadway Decoder, with very simple API. NAL unit (h264 frames) are split on the server side, transported using websocket, and sent to the decoded (with frame dropping, if necessary)
git clone git@github.com:131/h264-live-player.git player
cd player
npm install
node server-rpi.js # run on a rpi for a webcam demo
node server-static.js # for sample video (static) file delivery
node server-tcp.js # for a remote tcp (rpi video feed) sample
node server-ffmpeg # usefull on win32 to debug the live feed (use ffmpeg & your directshow device / webcam)
# browse to http://127.0.0.1:8080/ for a demo player
raspberry, mp4box, h264, nal, raspivid, mse, media source extension, iso, raspicam, bitrate, realtime, video, mp4, ffmpeg, websocket, ws, socket.io "Let's have a beer and talk in Paris"