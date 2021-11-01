Declarative client-side transclusion, using Custom Elements V1. Perfect for Microfrontend architectures, in combination with server-side transclusion technologies like Edge-Side Includes.
Based on hinclude.js by @mnot.
Breaking changes in version 4.0.0:
Rename
alt attribute to
when-false-src to support future feature for error handling.
Breaking changes in version 3.0.0:
navigate attribute is broken out into the separate element
<h-include-navigate>, located in
lib/h-include-extensions.js.
Include an HTML resource like this:
<h-include src="/url/to/fragment.html"></h-include>
Each
<h-include> element will create an AJAX request to the URL and replace the
innerHTML of the element with the response of the request.
See the demo page for live examples.
Install using npm:
$ npm install h-include
Install using bower:
$ bower install h-include
By default, each include is fetched in the background and the page is updated only when they all are available.
This is bounded by a timeout, by default 2500 ms. After the timeout, h-include will show what it has and keep on listening for the remaining responses.
However, it's also possible to have responses from
<h-include> elements become visible as they become available, by providing configuration:
HIncludeConfig = { mode: 'async' };
While this shows the included content quicker, it may be less visually smooth.
You need to use a polyfill for enabling W3C Custom Elements for browsers not supporting Custom Elements V1.
We recommend using document-register-element (5KB minified and gzipped) as the polyfill for W3C Custom Elements.
Example:
<head>
<script>this.customElements||document.write('<script src="//unpkg.com/document-register-element"><\x2fscript>');</script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/path/to/h-include.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
...
<h-include src=">
...
</body>
Additional extensions are located in
lib/h-include-extensions.js and have
lib/h-include.js as a dependency:
<script type="text/javascript" src="/lib/h-include.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/lib/h-include-extensions.js"></script>
All extensions inherit h-include's base behavior, when applicable.
To create your own elements that inherit from
<h-include>, see EXTENDING.md.
Example usage, in summary:
|Resource fragments
|Content fragments
|Example
|ESI
|ESI
|Short static pages
|ESI
|h-include
|Dynamic web app with static content fragments (i.e. search)
|ESI
|ESI + h‑include‑lazy
|Pages with homogeneous lists, lazy loaded on scroll below the fold
|ESI + h‑import‑lazy
|ESI + h‑include‑lazy
|Pages with heterogeneous content, lazy loaded on scroll below the fold together with resource fragments
|h‑import
|h‑include (etc)
|Sites without access to ESI
Only includes the HTML resource if the element is about to enter the viewport, by default 400 pixels margin, using the Intersection Observer API (which needs to be polyfilled).
After page load, elements in the DOM need to registered to the Intersection Observer:
<script src="https://polyfill.io/v2/polyfill.min.js?features=IntersectionObserver"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/lib/h-include.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/lib/h-include-extensions.js"></script>
<script>
window.addEventListener('load', function() {
HInclude.initLazyLoad();
});
</script>
Example:
<h-include-lazy src="fragment.html"></h-include-lazy>
...
<h-include-lazy src="lazy-loaded-fragment.html"></h-include-lazy>
Example repo using plain h-include (without lazy) and the Intersection Observer API to pull in content on ‘in-view’ scroll interaction can be found here.
Request an HTML resource and include all found script and stylesheet references.
Example:
<h-import src="resource-fragment.html"></h-import>
If possible, use Edge-Side Includes (or similar) to import statically loaded resource fragments, due to performance reasons.
To load resources, h-import and h-import-lazy call
HInclude.loadResources with an array of urls to resources. By default, this method delegates the resource loadin to loadjs, which needs to be on the
window object. However,
HInclude.loadResources can be replaced with a loader of your choice.
When lazy loading fragments, it might be the case that additional style and script resources need to be loaded as well. For example, think of a lazy loaded footer with rather specific styling. For these scenarios, use h-import-lazy.
After page load, elements in the DOM need to registered to the Intersection Observer:
<script src="https://polyfill.io/v2/polyfill.min.js?features=IntersectionObserver"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/lib/h-include.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/lib/h-include-extensions.js"></script>
<script>
window.addEventListener('load', function() {
HInclude.initLazyLoad();
});
</script>
Example:
<h-include-lazy src="fragment.html"></h-include-lazy>
...
<h-import-lazy src="lazy-loaded-resource-fragment.html"></h-import-lazy>
Use
<h-include-navigate> to let link navigation events be captured by the element itself, which changes the
src attribute and triggers a refresh.
Use
target="_top" to let link inside
h-include behave as a normal link.
By default, the selector for
HInclude.initLazyLoad is
'h-include-lazy, h-import-lazy' and the Intersection Observer
rootMargin and
threshold default values are
400px 0px and
0.01 respectively. These can be overridden:
HInclude.initLazyLoad('css style selector', {rootMargin: '200px 0', threshold: 0.2});
Load an array of script and stylesheet resources (to be overridden).
When offers a way of using a predicate for inclusion. It also features an optional
when-false-src attribute that functions as the source of inclusion given that the predicate fails.
<h-include src="logged-in.html" when="org.project.predicateFunction" when-false-src="log-in.html"></h-include>
The method specified in the when attribute may be namespaced and needs to return true for the inclusion of the url specified in the src attribute to occur.
The alt attribute functions as an alternative source of inclusion should the url result in a request error.
<h-include src="unavailable.html" alt="alternative.html"></h-include>
Refresh an element by using the
refresh() method:
const element = document.getElementsByTagName('h-include')[0];
element.refresh();
Use media queries to have different fragments for different devices:
<h-include media="screen and (max-width: 600px)" src="small.html"></h-include>
<h-include media="screen and (min-width: 601px)" src="large.html"></h-include>
<h-include> will not listen to changes to screen orientation or size.
Include an HTML resource and extract a fragment of the response by using a selector:
<h-include src="..." fragment=".container"></h-include>
Enable XMLHttpRequest.withCredentials:
<h-include src="..." with-credentials></h-include>
Set buffered include timeout (default is
2500 ms):
HIncludeConfig = { timeout: 10000 };
Set include mode to
async (default is
buffered):
HIncludeConfig = { mode: 'async' };
Throw if caught in an infinite include loop (default is
false):
HIncludeConfig = { checkRecursion: true };
If
checkRecursion is
true, h-include will traverse the DOM upwards to find another h-include element with the same src attribute, until the root node. This operation takes a few CPU cycles per h-include, which is why it's not enable by default.
If fetching the included URL results in a 404 Not Found status code, the class of the include element will be changed to include_404. Likewise, a 500 Server Error status code will result in the include element’s class being changed to include_500.
All modern browsers and IE down to IE10 are supported. If you find something quirky, please file an issue.
Browsers with HTTP/2 are using HTTP/2 for xhr requests as well. So, if both the server and the current browser supports HTTP/2, all requests made with h-include will go through the same TCP connection, given that they have the same origin.
With this plugin, Parcel searches and optimizes all h-include tags https://github.com/joserochadocarmo/parcel-plugin-h-include
Please see the FAQ for some frequently asked questions.