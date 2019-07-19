h

generate HTML from javascript array structures

like hyperscript but with arrays instead of functions. runs easily on the server and web workers, without a HtmlElement polyfil.

Example

var toHTML = require ( 'h' ) toHTML( [ 'div#page' , [ 'div#header' , [ 'h1.classy' , 'h' )), [ 'div#menu' , { style : 'float: left, width: 200px' } }, [ 'ul' , [ 'li' , 'one' ], [ 'li' , 'two' ], [ 'li' , 'three' ]]], [ 'div#content' , { style : 'float: left;' }, [ 'h2' , 'content title' ], [ 'p' , "so it's just like a templating engine,

" , "but easy to use inline with javascript

" ], [ 'p' , "the intension is for this to be used to create

" , "reusable, interactive html widgets. " ]]] )

toHTML (ary)

Create some html from an array structure. If the first element in the array is a string, that's the tag name. if it is an array of arrays, each item is mapped through toHTML and the results are concatenated.

classes & id

If the tag name is of form name.class1.class2#id that is a short cut for setting the class and id.

attributes

If an {} object is passed in, it's values will be used to set attributes.

h( 'a' , { href : 'https://npm.im/h' }, 'h' )

html attributes names must be alphanumeric but may have hypens. attribute values will be escaped with html-escape .

innerHTML: non-escaped html content.

sometimes it is necessary to output non-escaped html, for example, rendered markdown, or the output of another templating library. to do this, use the {innerHTML:html} attribute. Note, this will cause any following children to be ignored.

children - string

If an argument is a string, it will be escaped with html-escape

children - null.

This is just ignored.

children - Array

Each item in the array is treated like a ordinary child. (string or HTMLElement) this is uesful when you want to iterate over an object:

[ 'table' , Object .keys(obj).map( function ( k ) { return [ 'tr' [ 'th' , k], [ 'td' , obj[k]] ] }]

License

MIT