generate HTML from javascript array structures
like hyperscript but with arrays instead of functions. runs easily on the server and web workers, without a HtmlElement polyfil.
var toHTML = require('h')
toHTML(
['div#page',
['div#header',
['h1.classy', 'h')),
['div#menu', { style: 'float: left, width: 200px' } },
['ul',
['li', 'one'],
['li', 'two'],
['li', 'three']]],
['div#content', {style: 'float: left;' },
['h2', 'content title'],
['p',
"so it's just like a templating engine,\n",
"but easy to use inline with javascript\n"],
['p',
"the intension is for this to be used to create\n",
"reusable, interactive html widgets. "]]]
)
Create some html from an array structure.
If the first element in the array is a string, that's the tag name.
if it is an array of arrays, each item is mapped through
toHTML
and the results are concatenated.
If the tag name is of form
name.class1.class2#id that is a short cut
for setting the class and id.
If an
{} object is passed in, it's values will be used to set attributes.
h('a', {href: 'https://npm.im/h'}, 'h')
html attributes names must be alphanumeric but may have hypens.
attribute values will be escaped with
html-escape.
sometimes it is necessary to output non-escaped html,
for example, rendered markdown, or the output of another templating library.
to do this, use the
{innerHTML:html} attribute. Note, this will cause any
following children to be ignored.
If an argument is a string, it will be escaped with
html-escape
This is just ignored.
Each item in the array is treated like a ordinary child. (string or HTMLElement) this is uesful when you want to iterate over an object:
['table',
Object.keys(obj).map(function (k) {
return ['tr'
['th', k],
['td', obj[k]]
]
}]
MIT