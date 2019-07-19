openbase logo
by Dominic Tarr
1.0.0 (see all)

generate HTML from javascript array structures

Documentation
504

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

h

generate HTML from javascript array structures

like hyperscript but with arrays instead of functions. runs easily on the server and web workers, without a HtmlElement polyfil.

Example


var toHTML = require('h')

toHTML(
  ['div#page',
    ['div#header',
      ['h1.classy', 'h')),
    ['div#menu', { style: 'float: left, width: 200px' } },
      ['ul',
        ['li', 'one'],
        ['li', 'two'],
        ['li', 'three']]],
    ['div#content', {style: 'float: left;' },
      ['h2', 'content title'],
      ['p', 
        "so it's just like a templating engine,\n",
        "but easy to use inline with javascript\n"],
      ['p', 
        "the intension is for this to be used to create\n",
        "reusable, interactive html widgets. "]]]
)

toHTML (ary)

Create some html from an array structure. If the first element in the array is a string, that's the tag name. if it is an array of arrays, each item is mapped through toHTML and the results are concatenated.

classes & id

If the tag name is of form name.class1.class2#id that is a short cut for setting the class and id.

attributes

If an {} object is passed in, it's values will be used to set attributes.

h('a', {href: 'https://npm.im/h'}, 'h')

html attributes names must be alphanumeric but may have hypens. attribute values will be escaped with html-escape.

innerHTML: non-escaped html content.

sometimes it is necessary to output non-escaped html, for example, rendered markdown, or the output of another templating library. to do this, use the {innerHTML:html} attribute. Note, this will cause any following children to be ignored.

children - string

If an argument is a string, it will be escaped with html-escape

children - null.

This is just ignored.

children - Array

Each item in the array is treated like a ordinary child. (string or HTMLElement) this is uesful when you want to iterate over an object:

['table',
  Object.keys(obj).map(function (k) {
    return ['tr'
      ['th', k],
      ['td', obj[k]]
    ]
  }]

License

MIT

