Gzipper

A tool for compressing files by means of Brotli and Gzip algorithms, works seamlessly with many CLI UI tools (Angular CLI, Vue CLI, create-react-app).

The flexibility of the algorithms could be extended by many options flags, including the gzip-level , gzip-strategy , gzip-memory-level , brotli-param-mode , brotli-quality , brotli-size-hint . All flags can be declared via ENV variables (ENV variables have higher priority over CLI arguments).

You can enable verbose mode for better visual representation, customize your file output using output-file-format or compress with incremental flag if you have a lot of files that rarely change.

By default gzipper compress all the files but you could use include or exclude options for flexibility.

Install

Globally

npm i gzipper -g

Locally to devDependencies .

npm i gzipper -D

Usage

Gzipper

Usage: gzipper [options] [command] Options: -V, --version output the version number -h, --help display help for command Commands: compress|c [options] <path> [outputPath] compress selected path and optionally set output directory cache manipulations with cache help [command] display help for command

Usage: gzipper compress|c [options] <path> [outputPath] compress selected path and optionally set output directory Options: -v, --verbose detailed level of logs --incremental incremental compression -e, --exclude <extensions> exclude file extensions from compression, example: jpeg,jpg... -i, --include <extensions> include file extensions for compression, example: js,css,html... -t, --threshold <number> exclude assets smaller than this byte size. 0 (default) --deflate enable deflate compression --brotli enable brotli compression --gzip enable gzip compression --zopfli enable zopfli compression --zstd enable zstd compression --gzip-level <number> gzip compression level 6 (default), 0 (no compression) - 9 (best compression) --gzip-memory-level <number> amount of memory which will be allocated for gzip compression 8 (default), 1 (minimum memory) - 9 (maximum memory) --gzip-strategy <number> gzip compression strategy 0 (default), 1 (filtered), 2 (huffman only), 3 (RLE), 4 (fixed) --deflate-level <number> deflate compression level 6 (default), 0 (no compression) - 9 (best compression) --deflate-memory-level <number> amount of memory which will be allocated for deflate compression 8 (default), 1 (minimum memory) - 9 (maximum memory) --deflate-strategy <number> deflate compression strategy 0 (default), 1 (filtered), 2 (huffman only), 3 (RLE), 4 (fixed) --brotli-param-mode <value> default, text (for UTF-8 text), font (for WOFF 2.0 fonts) --brotli-quality <number> brotli compression quality 11 (default), 0 - 11 --brotli-size-hint <number> expected input size 0 (default) --zopfli-num-iterations <number> maximum amount of times to rerun forward and backward pass to optimize LZ77 compression cost --zopfli-block-splitting splits the data in multiple deflate blocks with optimal choice for the block boundaries --zopfli-block-splitting-max <number> maximum amount of blocks to split into (0 for unlimited, but this can give extreme results that hurt compression on some files) --zstd-level <number> zstd compression level 1 (default), 5 (best compression) --output-file-format <value> output file format with default artifacts [filename].[ext].[compressExt] --remove-larger remove compressed files if they larger than uncompressed originals --skip-compressed skip compressed files if they already exist --workers <number> numbers of workers which will be spawned, system CPU cores count (default) -h, --help display help for command

Cache

Usage: gzipper cache [options] [command] manipulations with cache Options: -h, --help display help for command Commands: purge purge cache storage size size of cached resources help [command] display help for command

Examples

CLI

Globally usage gzipper compress [options] <path> [outputPath]

Locally usage Add module to scripts in your package.json and run compress command npm run compress . "scripts" : { "gzipper" : "gzipper" , "compress" : "gzipper compress ./src" } Use npx command. "scripts" : { "compress" : "npx gzipper compress ./src" }

UI build tools (e.g. Angular CLI)

"scripts" : { "build" : "ng build && gzipper compress ./src" }

Compress files to a certain directory ./dist (folders structure inside src will be saved)

"scripts" : { "compress" : "gzipper compress ./src ./dist" }

Compress files to very deep folder ./very/deep/folder/dist (all folders will be automatically created if not exist)

"scripts" : { "compress" : "gzipper compress ./src ./very/deep/folder/dist" }

Compress a single file

"scripts" : { "compress" : "gzipper compress ./src/awesomeness.txt" }

Node.js Module

const { Compress } = require ( 'gzipper' ); const gzip = new Compress( './src' , './dist' , { verbose : true , brotli : true , deflate : true , }); try { const files = await gzip.run(); console .info( 'Compressed files: ' , files); } catch (err) { console .error(err); }

Options

ENV Variables have higher priority over CLI arguments.

gzipper c ./src --incremental

A special type of compression that significantly decreases the time of compression (on the second run) if you have a lot of big and rarely updated files. It creates a .gzipper folder with pre-compressed files ( cache ) and config that stores all necessary metadata ( .gzipperconfig ).

gzipper c ./src --verbose

Get more information about executed work. (Could increase time of compression because of gathering additional metrics)

gzipper c ./src --exclude jpeg,png,ico

Exclude file extensions from compression (compression extensions like gz, zz, br, etc. excluded by default), example: jpeg,jpg...

gzipper c ./src --include jpeg,png,ico

Include file extensions for compression(exclude others), example: js,css,html...

gzipper c ./src --threshold 900

Exclude assets smaller than this byte size. 0 (default)

gzipper c ./src --gzip

Enable gzip compression. (default behavior)

gzipper c ./src --deflate

Enable deflate compression.

gzipper c ./src --brotli

Enable brotli compression.

gzipper c ./src --zopfli

Enable zopfli compression.

gzipper c ./src --zstd

Enable zstd compression.

gzipper c ./src --gzip-level 8

Gzip compression level 6 (default), 0 (no compression) - 9 (best compression)

gzipper c ./src --gzip-memory-level 2

Amount of memory that will be allocated for gzip compression 8 (default), 1 (minimum memory) - 9 (maximum memory)

gzipper c ./src --gzip-strategy 3

Gzip compression strategy 0 (default), 1 (filtered), 2 (huffman only), 3 (RLE), 4 (fixed)

gzipper c ./src --deflate-level 8

Deflate compression level 6 (default), 0 (no compression) - 9 (best compression)

gzipper c ./src --deflate-memory-level 2

Amount of memory that will be allocated for deflate compression 8 (default), 1 (minimum memory) - 9 (maximum memory)

gzipper c ./src --deflate-strategy 3

Deflate compression strategy 0 (default), 1 (filtered), 2 (huffman only), 3 (RLE), 4 (fixed)

gzipper c ./src --brotli-param-mode text

Available values are default, text (for UTF-8 text), font (for WOFF 2.0 fonts), only for --brotli

gzipper c ./src --brotli-quality 10

Brotli compression quality 11 (default), 0 - 11, only for --brotli

gzipper c ./src --brotli-size-hint 6

Expected input size 0 (default), only for --brotli

gzipper c ./src --zopfli-num-iterations 15

Maximum amount of times to rerun forward and backward pass to optimize LZ77 compression cost. Good values: 10, 15 for small files, 5 for files over several MB in size or it will be too slow, only for --zopfli

gzipper c ./src --zopfli-block-splitting

If true, splits the data in multiple deflate blocks with optimal choice for the block boundaries. Block splitting gives better compression, only for --zopfli

gzipper c ./src --zopfli-block-splitting-max 5

Maximum amount of blocks to split into (0 for unlimited, but this can give extreme results that hurt compression on some files), only for --zopfli

gzipper c ./src --zstd-level 8

zstd compression level 1 (default), 5 (best compression)

Output file format with artifacts, default format: [filename].[ext].[compressExt] . Where: filename -> name of your file, ext -> file extension, compressExt -> compress extension (.gz, .br, etc), hash -> uniq hash.

Example: Expected project structure.

img rabbit .jpg cat .jpg js main .js modules .js xml main .xml index .js

gzipper c ./src --output-file-format [filename].[compressExt].[ext]

img rabbit .gz .jpg cat .gz .jpg js main .gz .js modules .gz .js xml main .gz .xml index .gz .js

gzipper c ./src --output-file-format test-[filename]-[hash].[compressExt].[ext]

img test-rabbit-b4564011-ba7c- 4 bd6- 834 d-bf6c7791b7d4 .gz .jpg test-cat- 739 c7d7d- 53 ca- 4 f8e- 912 c-bad3b2b515a9 .gz .jpg js test-main- 4 cc35dbd- 36 f7- 4889 - 9 f41- 4 d93e7a25bef .gz .js test-modules-bce90cbd- 5 bf2- 43 c2- 8 b61- 33 aa1599b704 .gz .js xml test-main-a90fa10e-f7a4- 4 af9-af67-f887bb96f98b .gz .xml test-index- 067 c1e2d- 0 e12- 4 b57- 980 b- 97 c880c24d57 .gz .js

gzipper c ./src --output-file-format [filename]-[hash]-[filename]-tmp.[ext].[compressExt]

img rabbit-b4564011-ba7c- 4 bd6- 834 d-bf6c7791b7d4-rabbit-tmp .jpg .gz cat- 739 c7d7d- 53 ca- 4 f8e- 912 c-bad3b2b515a9cat-tmp .jpg .gz js main- 4 cc35dbd- 36 f7- 4889 - 9 f41- 4 d93e7a25bef-main-tmp .js .gz modules-bce90cbd- 5 bf2- 43 c2- 8 b61- 33 aa1599b704-modules-tmp .js .gz xml main-a90fa10e-f7a4- 4 af9-af67-f887bb96f98b-main-tmp .xml .gz index- 067 c1e2d- 0 e12- 4 b57- 980 b- 97 c880c24d57-index-tmp .js .gz

Removes compressed files that larger than uncompressed originals in your directory.

Ignores compressed files that have already exist in your directory. Works only with default --output-file-format .

Spawn workers for parallel compression, be aware of workers number because every worker creates an additional thread. More info there.

Cache

Command purge size

purge

gzipper cache purge

Removes all pre-compressed files from cache that was generated via --incremental flag.

size

gzipper cache size

Returns the size of all pre-compiled files from cache .

Changelog

CHANGELOG.md

Contribution

I appreciate every contribution, just fork the repository and send the pull request with your changes.

Support

Node.js >= 14

Prerequisites

If you want to use --zstd compression you have to make sure that the appropriate library is installed and available at your environment. where zstd.exe (Windows) which zstd (MacOS/Linux)

If you didn't find executable zstd you have to install this manually.

MacOS/Linux/WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux)

Brew: brew install zstd (zstd only) brew install zlib (whole library)