A tool for compressing files by means of Brotli and Gzip algorithms, works seamlessly with many CLI UI tools (Angular CLI, Vue CLI, create-react-app).
The flexibility of the algorithms could be extended by many options flags, including the
gzip-level,
gzip-strategy,
gzip-memory-level,
brotli-param-mode,
brotli-quality,
brotli-size-hint. All flags can be declared via ENV variables (ENV variables have higher priority over CLI arguments).
You can enable
verbose mode for better visual representation, customize your file output using
output-file-format or compress with
incremental flag if you have a lot of files that rarely change.
By default
gzipper compress all the files but you could use
include or
exclude options for flexibility.
npm i gzipper -g
devDependencies.
npm i gzipper -D
Usage: gzipper [options] [command]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-h, --help display help for command
Commands:
compress|c [options] <path> [outputPath] compress selected path and optionally set output directory
cache manipulations with cache
help [command] display help for command
Usage: gzipper compress|c [options] <path> [outputPath]
compress selected path and optionally set output directory
Options:
-v, --verbose detailed level of logs
--incremental incremental compression
-e, --exclude <extensions> exclude file extensions from compression, example: jpeg,jpg...
-i, --include <extensions> include file extensions for compression, example: js,css,html...
-t, --threshold <number> exclude assets smaller than this byte size. 0 (default)
--deflate enable deflate compression
--brotli enable brotli compression
--gzip enable gzip compression
--zopfli enable zopfli compression
--zstd enable zstd compression
--gzip-level <number> gzip compression level 6 (default), 0 (no compression) - 9 (best compression)
--gzip-memory-level <number> amount of memory which will be allocated for gzip compression 8 (default), 1 (minimum memory) - 9 (maximum memory)
--gzip-strategy <number> gzip compression strategy 0 (default), 1 (filtered), 2 (huffman only), 3 (RLE), 4 (fixed)
--deflate-level <number> deflate compression level 6 (default), 0 (no compression) - 9 (best compression)
--deflate-memory-level <number> amount of memory which will be allocated for deflate compression 8 (default), 1 (minimum memory) - 9 (maximum memory)
--deflate-strategy <number> deflate compression strategy 0 (default), 1 (filtered), 2 (huffman only), 3 (RLE), 4 (fixed)
--brotli-param-mode <value> default, text (for UTF-8 text), font (for WOFF 2.0 fonts)
--brotli-quality <number> brotli compression quality 11 (default), 0 - 11
--brotli-size-hint <number> expected input size 0 (default)
--zopfli-num-iterations <number> maximum amount of times to rerun forward and backward pass to optimize LZ77 compression cost
--zopfli-block-splitting splits the data in multiple deflate blocks with optimal choice for the block boundaries
--zopfli-block-splitting-max <number> maximum amount of blocks to split into (0 for unlimited, but this can give extreme results that hurt compression on some files)
--zstd-level <number> zstd compression level 1 (default), 5 (best compression)
--output-file-format <value> output file format with default artifacts [filename].[ext].[compressExt]
--remove-larger remove compressed files if they larger than uncompressed originals
--skip-compressed skip compressed files if they already exist
--workers <number> numbers of workers which will be spawned, system CPU cores count (default)
-h, --help display help for command
Usage: gzipper cache [options] [command]
manipulations with cache
Options:
-h, --help display help for command
Commands:
purge purge cache storage
size size of cached resources
help [command] display help for command
Globally usage
gzipper compress [options] <path> [outputPath]
Locally usage
compress command
npm run compress.
"scripts": {
"gzipper": "gzipper",
"compress": "gzipper compress ./src"
}
npx command.
"scripts": {
"compress": "npx gzipper compress ./src"
}
UI build tools (e.g. Angular CLI)
"scripts": {
"build": "ng build && gzipper compress ./src"
}
./dist (folders structure inside
src will be saved)
"scripts": {
"compress": "gzipper compress ./src ./dist"
}
./very/deep/folder/dist (all folders will be automatically created if not exist)
"scripts": {
"compress": "gzipper compress ./src ./very/deep/folder/dist"
}
"scripts": {
"compress": "gzipper compress ./src/awesomeness.txt"
}
const { Compress } = require('gzipper');
const gzip = new Compress('./src', './dist', {
verbose: true,
brotli: true,
deflate: true,
});
try {
const files = await gzip.run();
console.info('Compressed files: ', files);
} catch (err) {
console.error(err);
}
|Option
|ENV
--incremental
GZIPPER_INCREMENTAL (0 or 1)
-v, --verbose
GZIPPER_VERBOSE (0 or 1)
-e, --exclude <extensions>
GZIPPER_EXCLUDE
-i, --include <extensions>
GZIPPER_INCLUDE
-t, --threshold <number>
GZIPPER_THRESHOLD
--gzip
GZIPPER_GZIP (0 or 1)
--deflate
GZIPPER_DEFLATE (0 or 1)
--brotli
GZIPPER_BROTLI (0 or 1)
--zopfli
GZIPPER_ZOPFLI (0 or 1)
--zstd
GZIPPER_ZSTD (0 or 1)
--gzip-level <number>
GZIPPER_GZIP_LEVEL
--gzip-memory-level <number>
GZIPPER_GZIP_MEMORY_LEVEL
--gzip-strategy <number>
GZIPPER_GZIP_STRATEGY
--deflate-level <number>
GZIPPER_DEFLATE_LEVEL
--deflate-memory-level <number>
GZIPPER_DEFLATE_MEMORY_LEVEL
--deflate-strategy <number>
GZIPPER_DEFLATE_STRATEGY
--brotli-param-mode <value>
GZIPPER_BROTLI_PARAM_MODE
--brotli-quality <number>
GZIPPER_BROTLI_QUALITY
--brotli-size-hint <number>
GZIPPER_BROTLI_SIZE_HINT
--zopfli-num-iterations <number>
GZIPPER_ZOPFLI_NUM_ITERATIONS
--zopfli-block-splitting
GZIPPER_ZOPFLI_BLOCK_SPLITTING (0 or 1)
--zopfli-block-splitting-max <number>
GZIPPER_ZOPFLI_BLOCK_SPLITTING_MAX
--zstd-level <number>
GZIPPER_ZSTD_LEVEL
--output-file-format <value>
GZIPPER_OUTPUT_FILE_FORMAT
--remove-larger
GZIPPER_REMOVE_LARGER (0 or 1)
--skip-compressed
GZIPPER_SKIP_COMPRESSED (0 or 1)
--workers
GZIPPER_WORKERS
ENV Variables have higher priority over CLI arguments.
gzipper c ./src --incremental
A special type of compression that significantly decreases the time of compression (on the second run) if you have a lot of big and rarely updated files. It creates a
.gzipper folder with pre-compressed files (
cache) and config that stores all necessary metadata (
.gzipperconfig).
gzipper c ./src --verbose
Get more information about executed work. (Could increase time of compression because of gathering additional metrics)
gzipper c ./src --exclude jpeg,png,ico
Exclude file extensions from compression (compression extensions like gz, zz, br, etc. excluded by default), example: jpeg,jpg...
gzipper c ./src --include jpeg,png,ico
Include file extensions for compression(exclude others), example: js,css,html...
gzipper c ./src --threshold 900
Exclude assets smaller than this byte size. 0 (default)
gzipper c ./src --gzip
Enable gzip compression. (default behavior)
gzipper c ./src --deflate
Enable deflate compression.
gzipper c ./src --brotli
Enable brotli compression.
gzipper c ./src --zopfli
Enable zopfli compression.
gzipper c ./src --zstd
Enable zstd compression.
gzipper c ./src --gzip-level 8
Gzip compression level 6 (default), 0 (no compression) - 9 (best compression)
gzipper c ./src --gzip-memory-level 2
Amount of memory that will be allocated for gzip compression 8 (default), 1 (minimum memory) - 9 (maximum memory)
gzipper c ./src --gzip-strategy 3
Gzip compression strategy 0 (default), 1 (filtered), 2 (huffman only), 3 (RLE), 4 (fixed)
gzipper c ./src --deflate-level 8
Deflate compression level 6 (default), 0 (no compression) - 9 (best compression)
gzipper c ./src --deflate-memory-level 2
Amount of memory that will be allocated for deflate compression 8 (default), 1 (minimum memory) - 9 (maximum memory)
gzipper c ./src --deflate-strategy 3
Deflate compression strategy 0 (default), 1 (filtered), 2 (huffman only), 3 (RLE), 4 (fixed)
gzipper c ./src --brotli-param-mode text
Available values are default, text (for UTF-8 text), font (for WOFF 2.0 fonts), only for
--brotli
gzipper c ./src --brotli-quality 10
Brotli compression quality 11 (default), 0 - 11, only for
--brotli
gzipper c ./src --brotli-size-hint 6
Expected input size 0 (default), only for
--brotli
gzipper c ./src --zopfli-num-iterations 15
Maximum amount of times to rerun forward and backward pass to optimize LZ77 compression cost. Good values: 10, 15 for small files, 5 for files over several MB in size or it will be too slow, only for
--zopfli
gzipper c ./src --zopfli-block-splitting
If true, splits the data in multiple deflate blocks with optimal choice for the block boundaries. Block splitting gives better compression, only for
--zopfli
gzipper c ./src --zopfli-block-splitting-max 5
Maximum amount of blocks to split into (0 for unlimited, but this can give extreme results that hurt compression on some files), only for
--zopfli
gzipper c ./src --zstd-level 8
zstd compression level 1 (default), 5 (best compression)
Output file format with artifacts, default format:
[filename].[ext].[compressExt]. Where:
filename -> name of your file,
ext -> file extension,
compressExt -> compress extension (.gz, .br, etc),
hash -> uniq hash.
Example: Expected project structure.
img
rabbit.jpg
cat.jpg
js
main.js
modules.js
xml
main.xml
index.js
gzipper c ./src --output-file-format [filename].[compressExt].[ext]
img
rabbit.gz.jpg
cat.gz.jpg
js
main.gz.js
modules.gz.js
xml
main.gz.xml
index.gz.js
gzipper c ./src --output-file-format test-[filename]-[hash].[compressExt].[ext]
img
test-rabbit-b4564011-ba7c-4bd6-834d-bf6c7791b7d4.gz.jpg
test-cat-739c7d7d-53ca-4f8e-912c-bad3b2b515a9.gz.jpg
js
test-main-4cc35dbd-36f7-4889-9f41-4d93e7a25bef.gz.js
test-modules-bce90cbd-5bf2-43c2-8b61-33aa1599b704.gz.js
xml
test-main-a90fa10e-f7a4-4af9-af67-f887bb96f98b.gz.xml
test-index-067c1e2d-0e12-4b57-980b-97c880c24d57.gz.js
gzipper c ./src --output-file-format [filename]-[hash]-[filename]-tmp.[ext].[compressExt]
img
rabbit-b4564011-ba7c-4bd6-834d-bf6c7791b7d4-rabbit-tmp.jpg.gz
cat-739c7d7d-53ca-4f8e-912c-bad3b2b515a9cat-tmp.jpg.gz
js
main-4cc35dbd-36f7-4889-9f41-4d93e7a25bef-main-tmp.js.gz
modules-bce90cbd-5bf2-43c2-8b61-33aa1599b704-modules-tmp.js.gz
xml
main-a90fa10e-f7a4-4af9-af67-f887bb96f98b-main-tmp.xml.gz
index-067c1e2d-0e12-4b57-980b-97c880c24d57-index-tmp.js.gz
Removes compressed files that larger than uncompressed originals in your directory.
Ignores compressed files that have already exist in your directory. Works only with default
--output-file-format.
Spawn workers for parallel compression, be aware of workers number because every worker creates an additional thread. More info there.
|Command
purge
size
gzipper cache purge
Removes all pre-compressed files from
cache that was generated via
--incremental flag.
gzipper cache size
Returns the size of all pre-compiled files from
cache.
I appreciate every contribution, just fork the repository and send the pull request with your changes.
If you want to use
--zstd compression you have to make sure that the appropriate library is installed and available at your environment.
where zstd.exe (Windows)
which zstd (MacOS/Linux)
If you didn't find executable
zstd you have to install this manually.
Brew:
brew install zstd (zstd only)
brew install zlib (whole library)
APT:
sudo apt install zstd