gzi

gzipper

by Pavlo Blazhchuk
6.0.0

CLI for compressing files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Gzipper

Build Status npm version codecov

A tool for compressing files by means of Brotli and Gzip algorithms, works seamlessly with many CLI UI tools (Angular CLI, Vue CLI, create-react-app).

The flexibility of the algorithms could be extended by many options flags, including the gzip-level, gzip-strategy, gzip-memory-level, brotli-param-mode, brotli-quality, brotli-size-hint. All flags can be declared via ENV variables (ENV variables have higher priority over CLI arguments).

You can enable verbose mode for better visual representation, customize your file output using output-file-format or compress with incremental flag if you have a lot of files that rarely change.

By default gzipper compress all the files but you could use include or exclude options for flexibility.

Install

  • Globally

npm i gzipper -g

  • Locally to devDependencies.

npm i gzipper -D

Usage

Gzipper

Usage: gzipper [options] [command]

Options:
  -V, --version                             output the version number
  -h, --help                                display help for command

Commands:
  compress|c [options] <path> [outputPath]  compress selected path and optionally set output directory
  cache                                     manipulations with cache
  help [command]                            display help for command

Compress|c

Usage: gzipper compress|c [options] <path> [outputPath]

compress selected path and optionally set output directory

Options:
  -v, --verbose                          detailed level of logs
  --incremental                          incremental compression
  -e, --exclude <extensions>             exclude file extensions from compression, example: jpeg,jpg...
  -i, --include <extensions>             include file extensions for compression, example: js,css,html...
  -t, --threshold <number>               exclude assets smaller than this byte size. 0 (default)
  --deflate                              enable deflate compression
  --brotli                               enable brotli compression
  --gzip                                 enable gzip compression
  --zopfli                               enable zopfli compression
  --zstd                                 enable zstd compression
  --gzip-level <number>                  gzip compression level 6 (default), 0 (no compression) - 9 (best compression)
  --gzip-memory-level <number>           amount of memory which will be allocated for gzip compression 8 (default), 1 (minimum memory) - 9 (maximum memory)
  --gzip-strategy <number>               gzip compression strategy 0 (default), 1 (filtered), 2 (huffman only), 3 (RLE), 4 (fixed)
  --deflate-level <number>               deflate compression level 6 (default), 0 (no compression) - 9 (best compression)
  --deflate-memory-level <number>        amount of memory which will be allocated for deflate compression 8 (default), 1 (minimum memory) - 9 (maximum memory)
  --deflate-strategy <number>            deflate compression strategy 0 (default), 1 (filtered), 2 (huffman only), 3 (RLE), 4 (fixed)
  --brotli-param-mode <value>            default, text (for UTF-8 text), font (for WOFF 2.0 fonts)
  --brotli-quality <number>              brotli compression quality 11 (default), 0 - 11
  --brotli-size-hint <number>            expected input size 0 (default)
  --zopfli-num-iterations <number>       maximum amount of times to rerun forward and backward pass to optimize LZ77 compression cost
  --zopfli-block-splitting               splits the data in multiple deflate blocks with optimal choice for the block boundaries
  --zopfli-block-splitting-max <number>  maximum amount of blocks to split into (0 for unlimited, but this can give extreme results that hurt compression on some files)
  --zstd-level <number>                  zstd compression level 1 (default), 5 (best compression)
  --output-file-format <value>           output file format with default artifacts [filename].[ext].[compressExt]
  --remove-larger                        remove compressed files if they larger than uncompressed originals
  --skip-compressed                      skip compressed files if they already exist
  --workers <number>                     numbers of workers which will be spawned, system CPU cores count (default)
  -h, --help                             display help for command

Cache

Usage: gzipper cache [options] [command]

manipulations with cache

Options:
  -h, --help      display help for command

Commands:
  purge           purge cache storage
  size            size of cached resources
  help [command]  display help for command

Examples

CLI

  • Globally usage

    gzipper compress [options] <path> [outputPath]

  • Locally usage

    1. Add module to scripts in your package.json and run compress command npm run compress.
      "scripts": {
    "gzipper": "gzipper",
    "compress": "gzipper compress ./src"
  }
    1. Use npx command.
      "scripts": {
    "compress": "npx gzipper compress ./src"
  }

  • UI build tools (e.g. Angular CLI)

  "scripts": {
    "build": "ng build && gzipper compress ./src"
  }
  • Compress files to a certain directory ./dist (folders structure inside src will be saved)
  "scripts": {
    "compress": "gzipper compress ./src ./dist"
  }
  • Compress files to very deep folder ./very/deep/folder/dist (all folders will be automatically created if not exist)
  "scripts": {
    "compress": "gzipper compress ./src ./very/deep/folder/dist"
  }
  • Compress a single file
  "scripts": {
    "compress": "gzipper compress ./src/awesomeness.txt"
  }

Node.js Module

const { Compress } = require('gzipper');
const gzip = new Compress('./src', './dist', {
  verbose: true,
  brotli: true,
  deflate: true,
});

try {
  const files = await gzip.run();
  console.info('Compressed files: ', files);
} catch (err) {
  console.error(err);
}

Options

Compress|c

OptionENV
--incrementalGZIPPER_INCREMENTAL (0 or 1)
-v, --verboseGZIPPER_VERBOSE (0 or 1)
-e, --exclude <extensions>GZIPPER_EXCLUDE
-i, --include <extensions>GZIPPER_INCLUDE
-t, --threshold <number>GZIPPER_THRESHOLD
--gzipGZIPPER_GZIP (0 or 1)
--deflateGZIPPER_DEFLATE (0 or 1)
--brotliGZIPPER_BROTLI (0 or 1)
--zopfliGZIPPER_ZOPFLI (0 or 1)
--zstdGZIPPER_ZSTD (0 or 1)
--gzip-level <number>GZIPPER_GZIP_LEVEL
--gzip-memory-level <number>GZIPPER_GZIP_MEMORY_LEVEL
--gzip-strategy <number>GZIPPER_GZIP_STRATEGY
--deflate-level <number>GZIPPER_DEFLATE_LEVEL
--deflate-memory-level <number>GZIPPER_DEFLATE_MEMORY_LEVEL
--deflate-strategy <number>GZIPPER_DEFLATE_STRATEGY
--brotli-param-mode <value>GZIPPER_BROTLI_PARAM_MODE
--brotli-quality <number>GZIPPER_BROTLI_QUALITY
--brotli-size-hint <number>GZIPPER_BROTLI_SIZE_HINT
--zopfli-num-iterations <number>GZIPPER_ZOPFLI_NUM_ITERATIONS
--zopfli-block-splittingGZIPPER_ZOPFLI_BLOCK_SPLITTING (0 or 1)
--zopfli-block-splitting-max <number>GZIPPER_ZOPFLI_BLOCK_SPLITTING_MAX
--zstd-level <number>GZIPPER_ZSTD_LEVEL
--output-file-format <value>GZIPPER_OUTPUT_FILE_FORMAT
--remove-largerGZIPPER_REMOVE_LARGER (0 or 1)
--skip-compressedGZIPPER_SKIP_COMPRESSED (0 or 1)
--workersGZIPPER_WORKERS

ENV Variables have higher priority over CLI arguments.

--incremental

gzipper c ./src --incremental

A special type of compression that significantly decreases the time of compression (on the second run) if you have a lot of big and rarely updated files. It creates a .gzipper folder with pre-compressed files (cache) and config that stores all necessary metadata (.gzipperconfig).

-v, --verbose

gzipper c ./src --verbose

Get more information about executed work. (Could increase time of compression because of gathering additional metrics)

-e, --exclude

gzipper c ./src --exclude jpeg,png,ico

Exclude file extensions from compression (compression extensions like gz, zz, br, etc. excluded by default), example: jpeg,jpg...

-i, --include

gzipper c ./src --include jpeg,png,ico

Include file extensions for compression(exclude others), example: js,css,html...

-t, --threshold

gzipper c ./src --threshold 900

Exclude assets smaller than this byte size. 0 (default)

--gzip

gzipper c ./src --gzip

Enable gzip compression. (default behavior)

--deflate

gzipper c ./src --deflate

Enable deflate compression.

--brotli

gzipper c ./src --brotli

Enable brotli compression.

--zopfli

gzipper c ./src --zopfli

Enable zopfli compression.

--zstd

gzipper c ./src --zstd

Enable zstd compression.

--gzip-level

gzipper c ./src --gzip-level 8

Gzip compression level 6 (default), 0 (no compression) - 9 (best compression)

--gzip-memory-level

gzipper c ./src --gzip-memory-level 2

Amount of memory that will be allocated for gzip compression 8 (default), 1 (minimum memory) - 9 (maximum memory)

--gzip-strategy

gzipper c ./src --gzip-strategy 3

Gzip compression strategy 0 (default), 1 (filtered), 2 (huffman only), 3 (RLE), 4 (fixed)

--deflate-level

gzipper c ./src --deflate-level 8

Deflate compression level 6 (default), 0 (no compression) - 9 (best compression)

--deflate-memory-level

gzipper c ./src --deflate-memory-level 2

Amount of memory that will be allocated for deflate compression 8 (default), 1 (minimum memory) - 9 (maximum memory)

--deflate-strategy

gzipper c ./src --deflate-strategy 3

Deflate compression strategy 0 (default), 1 (filtered), 2 (huffman only), 3 (RLE), 4 (fixed)

--brotli-param-mode

gzipper c ./src --brotli-param-mode text

Available values are default, text (for UTF-8 text), font (for WOFF 2.0 fonts), only for --brotli

--brotli-quality

gzipper c ./src --brotli-quality 10

Brotli compression quality 11 (default), 0 - 11, only for --brotli

--brotli-size-hint

gzipper c ./src --brotli-size-hint 6

Expected input size 0 (default), only for --brotli

--zopfli-num-iterations

gzipper c ./src --zopfli-num-iterations 15

Maximum amount of times to rerun forward and backward pass to optimize LZ77 compression cost. Good values: 10, 15 for small files, 5 for files over several MB in size or it will be too slow, only for --zopfli

--zopfli-block-splitting

gzipper c ./src --zopfli-block-splitting

If true, splits the data in multiple deflate blocks with optimal choice for the block boundaries. Block splitting gives better compression, only for --zopfli

--zopfli-block-splitting-max

gzipper c ./src --zopfli-block-splitting-max 5

Maximum amount of blocks to split into (0 for unlimited, but this can give extreme results that hurt compression on some files), only for --zopfli

--zstd-level

gzipper c ./src --zstd-level 8

zstd compression level 1 (default), 5 (best compression)

--output-file-format

Output file format with artifacts, default format: [filename].[ext].[compressExt]. Where: filename -> name of your file, ext -> file extension, compressExt -> compress extension (.gz, .br, etc), hash -> uniq hash.

Example: Expected project structure.

img
  rabbit.jpg
  cat.jpg
js
  main.js
  modules.js
xml
  main.xml
index.js
  • gzipper c ./src --output-file-format [filename].[compressExt].[ext]
img
  rabbit.gz.jpg
  cat.gz.jpg
js
  main.gz.js
  modules.gz.js
xml
  main.gz.xml
index.gz.js
  • gzipper c ./src --output-file-format test-[filename]-[hash].[compressExt].[ext]
img
  test-rabbit-b4564011-ba7c-4bd6-834d-bf6c7791b7d4.gz.jpg
  test-cat-739c7d7d-53ca-4f8e-912c-bad3b2b515a9.gz.jpg
js
  test-main-4cc35dbd-36f7-4889-9f41-4d93e7a25bef.gz.js
  test-modules-bce90cbd-5bf2-43c2-8b61-33aa1599b704.gz.js
xml
  test-main-a90fa10e-f7a4-4af9-af67-f887bb96f98b.gz.xml
test-index-067c1e2d-0e12-4b57-980b-97c880c24d57.gz.js
  • gzipper c ./src --output-file-format [filename]-[hash]-[filename]-tmp.[ext].[compressExt]
img
  rabbit-b4564011-ba7c-4bd6-834d-bf6c7791b7d4-rabbit-tmp.jpg.gz
  cat-739c7d7d-53ca-4f8e-912c-bad3b2b515a9cat-tmp.jpg.gz
js
  main-4cc35dbd-36f7-4889-9f41-4d93e7a25bef-main-tmp.js.gz
  modules-bce90cbd-5bf2-43c2-8b61-33aa1599b704-modules-tmp.js.gz
xml
  main-a90fa10e-f7a4-4af9-af67-f887bb96f98b-main-tmp.xml.gz
index-067c1e2d-0e12-4b57-980b-97c880c24d57-index-tmp.js.gz

--remove-larger

Removes compressed files that larger than uncompressed originals in your directory.

--skip-compressed

Ignores compressed files that have already exist in your directory. Works only with default --output-file-format.

--workers

Spawn workers for parallel compression, be aware of workers number because every worker creates an additional thread. More info there.

Cache

Command
purge
size

purge

gzipper cache purge

Removes all pre-compressed files from cache that was generated via --incremental flag.

size

gzipper cache size

Returns the size of all pre-compiled files from cache.

Changelog

CHANGELOG.md

Contribution

I appreciate every contribution, just fork the repository and send the pull request with your changes.

Support

  • Node.js >= 14

Prerequisites

If you want to use --zstd compression you have to make sure that the appropriate library is installed and available at your environment. where zstd.exe (Windows) which zstd (MacOS/Linux)

If you didn't find executable zstd you have to install this manually.

MacOS/Linux/WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux)

Brew: brew install zstd (zstd only) brew install zlib (whole library)

APT: sudo apt install zstd

