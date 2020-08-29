openbase logo
gzi

gzipme

by Caio Ribeiro Pereira
1.0.0

A simple way to gzip your files

Downloads/wk

918

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Gzipme

About

A simple and tiny lib/cli for gzip file compression. It's very simple to use it, take a look:

Instalation

npm install gzipme

Module version

How to use

// Load gzipme module
const gzipme = require('gzipme');

// Compress 'file.txt' to 'file.txt.gz' in the same dir.
gzipme('file.txt');

// Compress 'file.txt' into the same file.
gzipme('file.txt', { overwrite: true });

// Compress 'file.txt' to generate a file named as 'compressed.txt' in the same dir.
gzipme('file.txt', { output: 'compressed.txt' });

// Compress 'file.txt' using best compress mode (few bytes, but slow compression).
gzipme('file.txt', { mode: 'best' });

// Compress 'file.txt' using fast compress mode (fast compression, but more bytes).
gzipme('file.txt', { mode: 'fast' });

Click here to understand the Node.js Zlib compreension mode.

CLI version

Instalation

npm install -g gzipme

All commands

# It's the same as function 'gzipme('file.txt')'.
gzipme file.txt
# It's the same as function 'gzipme('file.txt', { overwrite: true });'.
gzipme -o file.txt
# It's the same as function 'gzipme('file.txt', { output: 'compressed.txt' });'.
gzipme -O compressed.txt file.txt
# It's the same as function 'gzipme('file.txt', { mode: 'fast' });'.
gzipme -c best file.txt
# It's the same as function 'gzipme('file.txt', { mode: 'fast' });'.
gzipme -c fast file.txt

Running tests

Just clone this repository, and follow the commands below:

git clone git@github.com:caio-ribeiro-pereira/gzipme.git
cd gzipme
npm install
npm test

Author

Caio Ribeiro Pereira caio.ribeiro.pereira@gmail.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/crp_underground
About me: https://crpwebdev.github.io

