A simple and tiny lib/cli for gzip file compression. It's very simple to use it, take a look:
npm install gzipme
// Load gzipme module
const gzipme = require('gzipme');
// Compress 'file.txt' to 'file.txt.gz' in the same dir.
gzipme('file.txt');
// Compress 'file.txt' into the same file.
gzipme('file.txt', { overwrite: true });
// Compress 'file.txt' to generate a file named as 'compressed.txt' in the same dir.
gzipme('file.txt', { output: 'compressed.txt' });
// Compress 'file.txt' using best compress mode (few bytes, but slow compression).
gzipme('file.txt', { mode: 'best' });
// Compress 'file.txt' using fast compress mode (fast compression, but more bytes).
gzipme('file.txt', { mode: 'fast' });
Click here to understand the Node.js Zlib compreension mode.
npm install -g gzipme
# It's the same as function 'gzipme('file.txt')'.
gzipme file.txt
# It's the same as function 'gzipme('file.txt', { overwrite: true });'.
gzipme -o file.txt
# It's the same as function 'gzipme('file.txt', { output: 'compressed.txt' });'.
gzipme -O compressed.txt file.txt
# It's the same as function 'gzipme('file.txt', { mode: 'fast' });'.
gzipme -c best file.txt
# It's the same as function 'gzipme('file.txt', { mode: 'fast' });'.
gzipme -c fast file.txt
Just clone this repository, and follow the commands below:
git clone git@github.com:caio-ribeiro-pereira/gzipme.git
cd gzipme
npm install
npm test
Caio Ribeiro Pereira caio.ribeiro.pereira@gmail.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/crp_underground
About me: https://crpwebdev.github.io