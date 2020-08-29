Gzipme

About

A simple and tiny lib/cli for gzip file compression. It's very simple to use it, take a look:

Instalation

npm install gzipme

Module version

How to use

const gzipme = require ( 'gzipme' ); gzipme( 'file.txt' ); gzipme( 'file.txt' , { overwrite : true }); gzipme( 'file.txt' , { output : 'compressed.txt' }); gzipme( 'file.txt' , { mode : 'best' }); gzipme( 'file.txt' , { mode : 'fast' });

Click here to understand the Node.js Zlib compreension mode.

CLI version

Instalation

npm install -g gzipme

All commands

gzipme file.txt gzipme -o file.txt gzipme -O compressed.txt file.txt gzipme -c best file.txt gzipme -c fast file.txt

Running tests

Just clone this repository, and follow the commands below:

git clone git@github.com:caio-ribeiro-pereira/gzipme.git cd gzipme npm install npm test

Author

Caio Ribeiro Pereira caio.ribeiro.pereira@gmail.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/crp_underground

About me: https://crpwebdev.github.io