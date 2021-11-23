Get the gzipped size of a string or buffer

Install

npm install gzip-size

Usage

import {gzipSize, gzipSizeSync} from 'gzip-size' ; const text = 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aenean commodo ligula eget dolor. Aenean massa. Cum sociis natoque penatibus et magnis dis parturient montes, nascetur ridiculus mus.' ; console .log(text.length); console .log(gzipSizeSync(text));

API

Returns a Promise<number> with the size.

Returns the size.

input

Type: string | Buffer

options

Type: object

Any zlib option.

Returns a Promise<number> with the size of the file.

path

Type: string

Returns the size of the file.

Returns a stream.PassThrough . The stream emits a gzip-size event and has a gzipSize property.

