Get the gzipped size of a string or buffer
npm install gzip-size
import {gzipSize, gzipSizeSync} from 'gzip-size';
const text = 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aenean commodo ligula eget dolor. Aenean massa. Cum sociis natoque penatibus et magnis dis parturient montes, nascetur ridiculus mus.';
console.log(text.length);
//=> 191
console.log(gzipSizeSync(text));
//=> 78
Returns a
Promise<number> with the size.
Returns the size.
Type:
string | Buffer
Type:
object
Any
zlib option.
Returns a
Promise<number> with the size of the file.
Type:
string
Returns the size of the file.
Returns a
stream.PassThrough. The stream emits a
gzip-size event and has a
gzipSize property.