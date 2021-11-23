openbase logo
gzip-size

by Sindre Sorhus
7.0.0 (see all)

Get the gzipped size of a string or buffer

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.9M

GitHub Stars

149

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gzip-size

Get the gzipped size of a string or buffer

Install

npm install gzip-size

Usage

import {gzipSize, gzipSizeSync} from 'gzip-size';

const text = 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aenean commodo ligula eget dolor. Aenean massa. Cum sociis natoque penatibus et magnis dis parturient montes, nascetur ridiculus mus.';

console.log(text.length);
//=> 191

console.log(gzipSizeSync(text));
//=> 78

API

gzipSize(input, options?)

Returns a Promise<number> with the size.

gzipSizeSync(input, options?)

Returns the size.

input

Type: string | Buffer

options

Type: object

Any zlib option.

gzipSizeFromFile(path, options?)

Returns a Promise<number> with the size of the file.

path

Type: string

gzipSizeFromFileSync(path, options?)

Returns the size of the file.

gzipSizeStream(options?)

Returns a stream.PassThrough. The stream emits a gzip-size event and has a gzipSize property.

