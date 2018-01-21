Intro

gzip-js is a pure JavaScript implementation of the GZIP file format. It uses the DEFLATE algorithm for compressing data.

Please note that since this is a pure JavaScript implementation, it should NOT be used on the server for production code. It also does not comply 100% with the standard, yet.

The main goal of this project is to bring GZIP compression to the browser.

API

There is only one function so far, zip:

function zip(data[, options])

data- String of text or byte array to compress

options- object with options; options include: level- compression level (1-9); default 6 timestamp- UNIX timestamp (seconds); if omitted, the current time will be used name- optional; original name of the file



Sample usage: