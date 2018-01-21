gzip-js is a pure JavaScript implementation of the GZIP file format. It uses the DEFLATE algorithm for compressing data.
Please note that since this is a pure JavaScript implementation, it should NOT be used on the server for production code. It also does not comply 100% with the standard, yet.
The main goal of this project is to bring GZIP compression to the browser.
There is only one function so far, zip:
function zip(data[, options])
Sample usage:
var gzip = require('gzip-js'),
options = {
level: 3,
name: 'hello-world.txt',
timestamp: parseInt(Date.now() / 1000, 10)
};
// out will be a JavaScript Array of bytes
var out = gzip.zip('Hello world', options);