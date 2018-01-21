openbase logo
gj

gzip-js

by Jameson Little
0.3.2 (see all)

GZIP implemented in pure JavaScript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

50.9K

GitHub Stars

406

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

GPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Intro

gzip-js is a pure JavaScript implementation of the GZIP file format. It uses the DEFLATE algorithm for compressing data.

Please note that since this is a pure JavaScript implementation, it should NOT be used on the server for production code. It also does not comply 100% with the standard, yet.

The main goal of this project is to bring GZIP compression to the browser.

API

There is only one function so far, zip:

function zip(data[, options])

  • data- String of text or byte array to compress
  • options- object with options; options include:
    • level- compression level (1-9); default 6
    • timestamp- UNIX timestamp (seconds); if omitted, the current time will be used
    • name- optional; original name of the file

Sample usage:

var gzip = require('gzip-js'),
    options = {
        level: 3,
        name: 'hello-world.txt',
        timestamp: parseInt(Date.now() / 1000, 10)
    };

// out will be a JavaScript Array of bytes
var out = gzip.zip('Hello world', options);

