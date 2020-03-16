TypeScript library starter

Generate Watermark

It can be used to generate watermarking in internal system, which can prompt information security and responsibility tracking. Safety issues can not be ignored, which has a certain role in prompting the sensitive operation of internal personnel.

Characteristic

Support the generation of three types of watermarking: canvas, SVG and element

Supporting element monitoring to prevent tampering

Extensibility

Screenshot

Example

Click here to see the effect →：Demo示例

Instructions

1、Introducing JS files

<script src= "../js/gwm.js" > </ script >

Or install with NPM

npm install gwm

2、Building watermark

gwm .creation ()

Parameter

Parameter Default value Explain txt date 内部资料 请勿外传 Watermarking text content width 158 Watermark Canvas Width height 100 Watermark canvas height x 0 Watermarking coordinate X y 50 Watermarking coordinate y font 'microsoft yahe' Setting Watermark Font fontSize 12 水印字体大小 color #000 Watermark font size alpha 0.1 Watermark font transparency angle -15 Watermarking Text Tilt Angle mode canvas Optional parameters[canvas, svg, element] watch true Monitoring whether watermarking elements have been tampered with

Tampering triggers redrawing css null Setting Watermark Element Styles destroy true If `true`, cannot be called repeatedly `creation` container body Pass in a package container, which can be a `string` Type selector, or a DOM object, defaults to body

Method

Method Explain gwm.creation Create a watermarking. gwm.observing Manually open the observer, when the watermarking element is tampered with, re-render the watermarking element. gwm.cancel Cancel the observer, the watermark can be hidden or deleted.

The development environment using the method

1、Install

npm install

2、Running projects locally

npm run dev

Open index.html preview effect

3、build command