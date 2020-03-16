openbase logo
gwm

gwm

by Asa
0.5.0

🍭gwm.js Generate Watermark 用于生成网页水印，警示信息安全与责任追踪。

Readme

TypeScript library starter

Generate Watermark

It can be used to generate watermarking in internal system, which can prompt information security and responsibility tracking. Safety issues can not be ignored, which has a certain role in prompting the sensitive operation of internal personnel.

Characteristic

  • Support the generation of three types of watermarking: canvas, SVG and element
  • Supporting element monitoring to prevent tampering
  • Extensibility

Screenshot

Example

Click here to see the effect →：Demo示例

Instructions

1、Introducing JS files

<script src="../js/gwm.js"></script>

Or install with NPM

npm install gwm

2、Building watermark

gwm.creation()

Parameter

Parameter Default value Explain
txt date 内部资料 请勿外传 Watermarking text content
width 158 Watermark Canvas Width
height 100 Watermark canvas height
x 0 Watermarking coordinate X
y 50 Watermarking coordinate y
font 'microsoft yahe' Setting Watermark Font
fontSize 12 水印字体大小
color #000 Watermark font size
alpha 0.1 Watermark font transparency
angle -15 Watermarking Text Tilt Angle
mode canvas Optional parameters[canvas, svg, element]
watch true Monitoring whether watermarking elements have been tampered with
Tampering triggers redrawing
css null Setting Watermark Element Styles
destroy true If `true`, cannot be called repeatedly `creation`
container body Pass in a package container, which can be a `string` Type selector, or a DOM object, defaults to body

Method

MethodExplain
gwm.creationCreate a watermarking.
gwm.observingManually open the observer, when the watermarking element is tampered with, re-render the watermarking element.
gwm.cancelCancel the observer, the watermark can be hidden or deleted.

The development environment using the method

1、Install

npm install

2、Running projects locally

npm run dev

Open index.html preview effect

3、build command

npm run build

