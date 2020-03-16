Generate Watermark
It can be used to generate watermarking in internal system, which can prompt information security and responsibility tracking. Safety issues can not be ignored, which has a certain role in prompting the sensitive operation of internal personnel.
Click here to see the effect →：Demo示例
1、Introducing JS files
<script src="../js/gwm.js"></script>
Or install with NPM
npm install gwm
2、Building watermark
gwm.creation()
|Parameter
|Default value
|Explain
|txt
|date 内部资料 请勿外传
|Watermarking text content
|width
|158
|Watermark Canvas Width
|height
|100
|Watermark canvas height
|x
|0
|Watermarking coordinate X
|y
|50
|Watermarking coordinate y
|font
|'microsoft yahe'
|Setting Watermark Font
|fontSize
|12
|color
|#000
|Watermark font size
|alpha
|0.1
|Watermark font transparency
|angle
|-15
|Watermarking Text Tilt Angle
|mode
|canvas
|Optional parameters[canvas, svg, element]
|watch
|true
|Monitoring whether watermarking elements have been tampered with
Tampering triggers redrawing
|css
|null
|Setting Watermark Element Styles
|destroy
|true
|If `true`, cannot be called repeatedly `creation`
|container
|body
|Pass in a package container, which can be a `string` Type selector, or a DOM object, defaults to body
|Method
|Explain
|gwm.creation
|Create a watermarking.
|gwm.observing
|Manually open the observer, when the watermarking element is tampered with, re-render the watermarking element.
|gwm.cancel
|Cancel the observer, the watermark can be hidden or deleted.
1、Install
npm install
2、Running projects locally
npm run dev
Open index.html preview effect
3、build command
npm run build