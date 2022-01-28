PostGraphile

Instant lightning-fast GraphQL API backed primarily by your PostgreSQL database. Highly customisable and extensible thanks to incredibly powerful plugin system. Formerly "PostGraphQL".

GraphQL is a new way of communicating with your server. It eliminates the problems of over- and under-fetching, incorporates strong data types, has built-in introspection, documentation and deprecation capabilities, and is implemented in many programming languages. This all leads to gloriously low-latency user experiences, better developer experiences, and much increased productivity. Because of all this, GraphQL is typically used as a replacement for (or companion to) RESTful API services.

PostgreSQL is the self-proclaimed “world’s most advanced open source database,” with each new release bring more amazing features and performance gains. Thinking of your database as a plain CRUD store is now an archaic viewpoint as modern PostgreSQL can do so much for you — from authorization with Row-Level Security (RLS, introduced in PG9.5), through Foreign Data Wrappers (FDW), to real time notifications with LISTEN / NOTIFY .

PostGraphile pairs these two incredible technologies together, helping you not only build applications more rapidly, but to build lightning-fast applications. PostGraphile allows you to access the power of PostgreSQL through a well designed, extensible, customisable and incredibly performant GraphQL server. It automatically detects tables, columns, indexes, relationships, views, types, functions, comments, and more - providing a GraphQL server that is highly intelligent about your data, and that automatically updates itself without restarting when you change your database schema.

With PostGraphile, a well designed database schema should serve the basis for a well thought out API. PostgreSQL already has amazing authorization and relationship infrastructure, why duplicate that logic in a custom API? A PostGraphile API is likely to provide a more performant and standards compliant GraphQL API than any created in-house, and can be built in a fraction of the time. Focus on your product and let PostGraphile worry about the API layer. Once you need to expand beyond this, we have a powerful plugin system including many community contributed plugins. For a critical evaluation of PostGraphile to determine if it fits in your tech stack, read evaluating PostGraphile for your project.

Introduction

Watch a talk by the original author Caleb at GraphQL Summit for a walk-through of building an application with PostGraphile in under 7 minutes. This was using v2 (then called PostGraphQL); we're now up to v4 which has many more bells and whistles!

Hear from the current maintainer Benjie at GraphQL Finland about the benefits of Database-Driven GraphQL Development:

Usage

Documentation: graphile.org/postgraphile

You can use PostGraphile via the CLI, as a Node.js middleware, or use the GraphQL schema directly. Make sure to check out the full usage instructions on the documentation website. We also have a PostgreSQL schema design guide you can follow to build a fully functional PostGraphile API.

CLI

To get started you can install PostGraphile globally:

npm install -g postgraphile

…and then just run it! By default, PostGraphile will connect to your local database at postgres://localhost:5432 and introspect the public schema. See the available CLI flags with:

postgraphile -- help

When you're ready to use PostGraphile for your own project, you're advised to install it locally with yarn , and run it with npx :

yarn add postgraphile npx postgraphile -- help

Middleware

You can also use PostGraphile as native HTTP, Connect, Express, or Koa (experimental) middleware, e.g.:

yarn add postgraphile

import { createServer } from 'http' ; import postgraphile from 'postgraphile' ; createServer(postgraphile());

Check out hapi-postgraphile if you're interested in using PostGraphile as a hapi server plugin.

Docker

To run via Docker, simply pass the CLI options to the Docker container:

docker pull graphile/postgraphile docker run --init graphile/postgraphile -- help

E.g. you might run this command (substituting the relevant variables):

docker run --init -p 5000:5000 graphile/postgraphile --connection postgres://POSTGRES_USER:POSTGRES_PASSWORD@POSTGRES_HOST:POSTGRES_PORT/POSTGRES_DATABASE --schema app_public --watch

Read More

Full documentation for PostGraphile is located at graphile.org/postgraphile.

PostGraphile features include:

Requirements

Full requirements are on the website, but a basic summary is:

Node v8.6+

PostgreSQL 9.6+ (officially; but currently works with 9.4+)

Linux, macOS or Windows

Caveats:

PostGraphile does not have automated tests on Windows, if you notice any issues please file them (or send a PR!)

